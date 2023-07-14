Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Stock Index

mutual fund
TSTFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.47 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (TSTFX) Primary Retirement (TSTRX)
TSTFX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Stock Index

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.47 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (TSTFX) Primary Retirement (TSTRX)
TSTFX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Stock Index

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.47 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (TSTFX) Primary Retirement (TSTRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Stock Index

TSTFX | Fund

$15.47

$314 M

1.32%

$0.20

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$314 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Stock Index

TSTFX | Fund

$15.47

$314 M

1.32%

$0.20

0.37%

TSTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Stock Index
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Sep 11, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Hsui

Fund Description

The fund invests in securities through an underlying master fund. BlackRock Fund Advisors is the investment adviser of the S&P 500® Index Master Portfolio, the underlying master fund in which the fund invests.The fund seeks its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the underlying master fund. The underlying master fund seeks its objective by investing in the stocks comprising the Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) 500® Index1. The weightings of stocks in the S&P 500® Index are based on each stock’s relative total market capitalization; that is, its market price per share times the number of shares outstanding. The master fund invests approximately the same percentage of its assets in each stock as the stock represents in the S&P 500® Index. Under normal circumstances, the master fund invests at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities comprising the S&P 500® Index.The master fund attempts to achieve, in both rising and falling markets, a correlation of at least 95% between the total return of its net assets before expenses and the total return of the S&P 500® Index. The master fund’s ability to match the investment performance of the S&P 500® Index may be affected by, among other things, master fund expenses, the amount of cash and cash equivalents held by the master fund, the manner in which the total return of the S&P 500® Index is calculated, the size of the master fund’s investment portfolio and the timing, frequency and size of cash flows into and out of the master fund.1Standard & Poor’s does not sponsor the fund, nor is it affiliated in any way with the fund or the fund’s advisers. “Standard & Poor’s®,” “S&P®,” “S&P 500®,” and “Standard & Poor’s 500®” are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor’s and Standard & Poor’s makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.In the future, the fund or the master fund may select another index if it is deemed to be more representative of the performance of publicly traded common stocks in the aggregate.In seeking to replicate or match the performance of the S&P 500® Index, the master fund may use various investment techniques, such as buying and selling futures contracts and options and purchasing indexed securities. The master fund may also lend its portfolio securities. These techniques may increase the master fund’s volatility and may involve a small investment of cash relative to the magnitude of the risk being taken.The fund and the master fund may invest not more than 10% of its total assets, under normal market conditions, in cash and high-quality money market instruments. These investments are made to provide liquidity and when there is an unexpected or abnormal level of investments in or redemptions from the fund or the master fund.
Read More

TSTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 34.66%
1 Yr 10.7% -55.6% 38.6% 51.54%
3 Yr 6.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 40.92%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 27.23%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 22.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -64.5% 28.9% 68.36%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 35.74%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.18%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.13%
2018 -1.8% -13.5% 12.6% 24.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 30.77%
1 Yr 10.7% -55.6% 40.3% 43.09%
3 Yr 6.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 40.54%
5 Yr 5.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 35.68%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 21.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -64.5% 28.9% 68.44%
2021 9.7% -20.5% 152.6% 36.20%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.10%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.63%
2018 -1.8% -10.9% 12.6% 51.15%

NAV & Total Return History

TSTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSTFX Category Low Category High TSTFX % Rank
Net Assets 314 M 177 K 1.21 T 69.54%
Number of Holdings 513 2 4154 11.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.6 B 288 K 270 B 7.50%
Weighting of Top 10 29.17% 1.8% 106.2% 61.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.69%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.33%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.16%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.01%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.76%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.67%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.33%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 0.00% 130.24% 33.16%
Cash 		0.56% -102.29% 100.00% 65.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.54%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTFX % Rank
Technology 		25.58% 0.00% 48.94% 29.07%
Healthcare 		13.70% 0.00% 60.70% 71.77%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 55.59% 59.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 30.33% 23.44%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 27.94% 27.70%
Industrials 		8.15% 0.00% 29.90% 76.86%
Consumer Defense 		6.51% 0.00% 47.71% 61.64%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 41.64% 59.13%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 20.91% 48.48%
Real Estate 		2.72% 0.00% 31.91% 53.81%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 25.70% 69.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTFX % Rank
US 		98.43% 0.00% 127.77% 26.26%
Non US 		1.01% 0.00% 32.38% 73.14%

TSTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.01% 49.27% 81.46%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 2.00% 7.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 496.00% 17.05%

TSTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSTFX Category Low Category High TSTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 24.20% 32.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSTFX Category Low Category High TSTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -54.00% 6.06% 25.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×