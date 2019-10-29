Home
TSSXX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (AITFX) Primary A (ATFAX) Retirement (ATFIX) Inst (ATFYX) C (ATFCX) Other (ATFSX) Other (TSSXX)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSSXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Paris

Fund Description

TSSXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -60.4% 31.9% 98.89%
1 Yr N/A -45.4% 15.3% 28.70%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 26.51%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 51.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 63.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% 99.47%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% 88.58%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% 77.02%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 97.98%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -60.4% 31.9% 98.89%
1 Yr N/A -45.4% 15.1% 26.83%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 25.29%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 42.82%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 59.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSSXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% 99.47%
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% 88.58%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% 77.03%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 97.98%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSSXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSSXX Category Low Category High TSSXX % Rank
Net Assets 3.39 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 10.55%
Number of Holdings 764 1 14000 15.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 339 M -317 M 8.64 B 9.03%
Weighting of Top 10 10.56% 2.4% 101.7% 79.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.07% 1.42%
  2. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.01% 1.33%
  3. TENNESSEE ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP GAS REV 5.25% 1.28%
  4. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.05% 1.23%
  5. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR REV 5% 1.20%
  6. CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBERG HOSP AUTH N C HEALTH CARE SYS REV 0.33% 1.16%
  7. CURATORS UNIV MO SYS FACS REV 0.72% 1.14%
  8. NEW YORK N Y CITY INDL DEV AGY REV 0.03% 1.13%
  9. NORTH TEX TWY AUTH REV 5% 1.13%
  10. NEW YORK N Y 0.01% 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSSXX % Rank
Bonds 		96.73% 65.51% 150.86% 73.29%
Cash 		3.26% -50.86% 33.96% 25.87%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 22.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 20.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 21.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 20.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSSXX % Rank
Municipal 		96.74% 44.39% 100.00% 71.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.26% 0.00% 33.95% 27.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 19.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 21.35%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 34.55%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 25.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSSXX % Rank
US 		95.34% 37.86% 142.23% 64.18%
Non US 		1.39% 0.00% 62.14% 45.14%

TSSXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.02% 6.50% 88.98%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.10% 7.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TSSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSSXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 69.82%

TSSXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSSXX Category Low Category High TSSXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 91.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSSXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSSXX Category Low Category High TSSXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -0.53% 5.33% 77.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSSXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TSSXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Paris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

Mark Paris is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipal Strategies for Invesco Fixed Income. In this capacity, he is responsible for the oversight and implementationof all municipal bond strategies. Mr. Paris entered the financial industry in 1990 and joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen investments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paris was a trader and then a portfolio manager on the muncipal fixed income team at Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen, which he joing in 2002. He also was previously a trader and portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds, head underwriter at Chase Manhattan Bank, and a trader and underwriter at NatWest Bank. Mr. Paris earned a BBA in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.

James Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

James Phillips is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Phillips joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. At Van Kampen, which he joined in 1991, he was a portfolio manager for municipal strategies. He also served as a credit analyst and has specialized in researching nonrated municipal bonds across all sectors. Previously, he was at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where he managed a portfolio of distressed bank assets. He started in the municipal bond market at Underwood, Neuhaus & Co. in Houston, structuring municipal bond issues in the health care, senior living and special tax sectors. He entered the industry in 1985. Mr. Phillips earned a BA degree in American literature from Empire State College, the independent study division of the State University of New York, and an MBA in finance from the State University of New York at Albany.

Julius Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2015

7.24

7.2%

Julius Williams is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco municipal strategies. Mr. Williams entered the industry in 2000. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a portfolio manager and trader for municipal funds at Van Kampen. He joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen. Mr. Williams earned a BA degree in economics and sociology, and a Master of Education degree in educational psychology from the University of Virginia.

Tim O’Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Tim O'Reilly is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Municipal Strategies. Mr. O'Reilly joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen, where he served as a senior unit trust fixed income portfolio manager, with responsibilities that included fixed income trading, risk management and credit analysis. He has a diverse knowledge base, with trading experience in municipals, corporates and equities. He joined Van Kampen in 2001. Mr. O'Reilly earned a BS degree in finance from Eastern Illinois University and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 63 and 79 registrations.

John Connelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

John Connelly, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2016. From 1994 to 2015, he was employed by Raymond James & Associates, where he served as Senior Vice President of Municipal High Yield Trading from 2012 to 2015. Prior to 2012, he served as Director of the Municipal High Yield Trading Group.

John Schorle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

John Schorle, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2018 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Joshua Cooney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Joshua Cooney has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 1999.

Rebecca Setcavage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Rebecca Setcavage, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Setcavage was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2017. From 2004 to 2017, she was employed by T. Rowe Price where she last served as a Portfolio Investment Analyst.

Michael Magee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Michael Magee, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

