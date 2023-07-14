Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$321 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.0%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load 2.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s investments in pursuing the Fund’s investment goal. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by states and state agencies, local governments and their agencies, and by United States territories and possessions. Investment decisions are based upon outlooks for interest rates and securities markets, the supply of municipal debt obligations, the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated obligations, and analysis of specific obligations. The Fund invests in obligations and participations in obligations of any credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 50 percent of its portfolio in lower-quality debt obligations rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization at the time of purchase as below investment grade (sometimes called “junk” bonds or “high yield” bonds) or, if unrated, issued by obligors which Thornburg determines have comparable below investment grade obligations outstanding or which are deemed by Thornburg to be comparable to obligors with outstanding below investment grade obligations. The Fund may also invest in obligations that are in default at the time of purchase. “Participations” are undivided interests in pools of securities where the underlying credit support passes through to the participants.
The Fund may invest in municipal obligations of any maturity, but seeks to maintain a portfolio of investments having a dollar-weighted average effective duration of normally one to ten years. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes. A portfolio with a longer average effective duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a portfolio with a shorter average effective duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 10 would be expected to change in price by approximately 10% in response to a 1% change in interest rates. During temporary periods the Fund’s average effective duration and average portfolio maturity may be reduced for defensive purposes. There is no limitation on the duration or maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase. The Fund may dispose of any security before it matures. The Fund attempts to reduce changes in its share value through credit analysis, selection and diversification.
The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to
changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.
The Fund normally invests 100% of its assets in municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from the regular federal income tax. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in taxable securities which would produce income not exempt from federal income tax because of market conditions, pending investment of idle funds or to afford liquidity. The Fund’s temporary taxable investments may exceed 20% of its assets when made for defensive purposes during periods of abnormal market conditions. If the Fund found it necessary to own taxable investments, some of its income would be subject to federal income tax. Gains realized on investments held by the Fund and not offset by realized losses will be subject to federal income tax.
|Period
|TSSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|58.04%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|66.28%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|48.25%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|67.28%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|40.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|43.71%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|56.51%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|64.83%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|78.31%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|35.25%
|TSSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|321 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|59.51%
|Number of Holdings
|286
|1
|14000
|44.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|64.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.98%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|73.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSSAX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.92%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|70.64%
|Cash
|3.08%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|28.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|86.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|86.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|86.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|86.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSSAX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.92%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|68.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.08%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|29.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|86.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|86.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|88.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|87.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSSAX % Rank
|US
|95.95%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|58.91%
|Non US
|0.97%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|50.12%
|TSSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|20.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|98.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|45.67%
|TSSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|96.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|59.39%
|TSSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.24%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|29.90%
|TSSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|50.38%
|TSSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
David Ashley is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg as associate portfolio manager in 2011 and was named portfolio manager in 2019. Dave earned a BS in finance and MBA from the University of Delaware in 2001. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Dave was a credit analyst for Wilmington Trust in Delaware.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Eve Lando is a portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. She joined Thornburg’s municipal bond team in 2019 as an associate portfolio manager and was named portfolio manager in 2020. Eve holds a BA in urban studies from Columbia University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School, with a concentration in business law studies. She has extensive experience in municipal bond research and analysis, with particular focus on deal structures and legal covenants. Eve has covered sectors such as state and local government finance, public power, essential services, health care and higher education, across the investment grade and high-yield spectrum. Prior to joining Thornburg, she worked for over 14 years at Lazard Asset Management, most recently as a senior vice president and municipal research analyst, and before that, she was a municipal research associate at AllianceBernstein.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
John Bonnell, CFA, is portfolio manager and managing director for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg’s municipal team in 2021. John has over 30 years of municipal bond investing experience. He spent 25 years of his career at USAA where he was most recently a senior portfolio manager and, in 2010, took on responsibility for co-leading municipal bond strategies. Earlier in his career, John held credit research and municipal bond portfolio management roles at USAA. He also spent several years at Strong Capital Management and two years at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. as a senior portfolio manager. John holds a BBA in finance from the University of Texas–San Antonio and an MBA from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. John is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
