Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s investments in pursuing the Fund’s investment goal. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by states and state agencies, local governments and their agencies, and by United States territories and possessions. Investment decisions are based upon outlooks for interest rates and securities markets, the supply of municipal debt obligations, the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated obligations, and analysis of specific obligations. The Fund invests in obligations and participations in obligations of any credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 50 percent of its portfolio in lower-quality debt obligations rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization at the time of purchase as below investment grade (sometimes called “junk” bonds or “high yield” bonds) or, if unrated, issued by obligors which Thornburg determines have comparable below investment grade obligations outstanding or which are deemed by Thornburg to be comparable to obligors with outstanding below investment grade obligations. The Fund may also invest in obligations that are in default at the time of purchase. “Participations” are undivided interests in pools of securities where the underlying credit support passes through to the participants.

The Fund may invest in municipal obligations of any maturity, but seeks to maintain a portfolio of investments having a dollar-weighted average effective duration of normally one to ten years. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes. A portfolio with a longer average effective duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a portfolio with a shorter average effective duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 10 would be expected to change in price by approximately 10% in response to a 1% change in interest rates. During temporary periods the Fund’s average effective duration and average portfolio maturity may be reduced for defensive purposes. There is no limitation on the duration or maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase. The Fund may dispose of any security before it matures. The Fund attempts to reduce changes in its share value through credit analysis, selection and diversification.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to

changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.

The Fund normally invests 100% of its assets in municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from the regular federal income tax. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in taxable securities which would produce income not exempt from federal income tax because of market conditions, pending investment of idle funds or to afford liquidity. The Fund’s temporary taxable investments may exceed 20% of its assets when made for defensive purposes during periods of abnormal market conditions. If the Fund found it necessary to own taxable investments, some of its income would be subject to federal income tax. Gains realized on investments held by the Fund and not offset by realized losses will be subject to federal income tax.