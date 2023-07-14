Home
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund

mutual fund
TSRMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.05 -0.1 -0.71%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (TSEGX) Primary No Load (TSEMX) A (TSMGX) C (TEGCX) Retirement (TSRMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund

TSRMX | Fund

$14.05

$2.89 B

0.01%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.89 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSRMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Kansari

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities issued by companies in “emerging” or “frontier” market countries.  The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts. Emerging or frontier market companies are companies of any size that are economically tied to emerging or frontier markets. The Fund will generally consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal place of business in, an emerging or frontier market country; have securities that are principally traded in such countries; or derive at least 50% of revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their assets in, such countries. The Fund generally invests in a portfolio of 30 to 50 issuers selected on the basis of “bottom-up” research undertaken by the sub-advisor, Sands Capital Management, LLC (“Sands Capital”).
The Fund classifies emerging markets as those countries not included in the MSCI World Index, a developed market index. As of June 30, 2022, the countries in the MSCI World Index included: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The country composition of the MSCI World Index can change over time. Frontier markets are those emerging market countries that have the smallest, least mature economies and least developed capital markets. The Fund classifies frontier markets as those countries included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. As of June 30, 2022, the countries in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index included: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Burkina Faso, Croatia, Estonia, Guinea-Bissau, Iceland, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Togo, Tunisia and Vietnam.
Sands Capital uses a “bottom-up” approach to investment selection, as opposed to sector or regional allocations that focuses on a company’s long-term business fundamentals. Therefore, the Fund may overweight certain geographies or sectors and may underweight other geographies or sectors. Sands Capital looks for companies that have: sustainable above-average earnings growth; a leadership position in a promising business space; significant competitive advantages, such as profitability, superior quality, or distribution relative to competitors, or strong brand and consumer loyalty; a clear mission in an understandable business model; financial strength; and a rational valuation in relation to competitors, the market, and business prospects.
As an integral part of the evaluation of a company, Sands Capital considers corporate governance, social, and environmental practices (collectively, "ESG") when it believes such practices may be material to the long-term shareowner value creation potential of the company. Sands Capital utilizes proprietary ESG-related research to enhance its evaluation of portfolio businesses. The relevance and materiality of ESG practices vary and are highly dependent on the region, country, industry, and company. Sands Capital’s analysis of these practices is integrated into the investment decision making process to the extent it believes they may affect a company’s value creation potential.
Sands Capital generally intends for the Fund’s investments to be held for an average term of three to five years, although the Fund may hold any investment for any length of time. Sands Capital generally considers selling a security when it no longer meets the investment criteria outlined above, for risk management purposes, or if a more attractive investment opportunity presents itself.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a significant percentage of its assets in the securities of a single company.
Read More

TSRMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -11.0% 30.2% 35.71%
1 Yr 6.6% -12.7% 29.2% 70.22%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 12.8% 51.88%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 31.64%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.7% -50.1% 7.2% 93.68%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -30.3% 30.2% 34.27%
1 Yr 6.6% -48.9% 29.2% 64.68%
3 Yr N/A* -16.3% 12.8% 48.87%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 30.69%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.7% -50.1% 7.2% 93.68%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSRMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSRMX Category Low Category High TSRMX % Rank
Net Assets 2.89 B 717 K 102 B 20.25%
Number of Holdings 45 10 6734 93.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.79 B 340 K 19.3 B 12.83%
Weighting of Top 10 49.82% 2.8% 71.7% 5.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 7.68%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.76% 0.90% 110.97% 69.67%
Cash 		4.24% -23.67% 20.19% 25.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 49.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 43.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 38.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 46.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRMX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.87% 0.00% 48.86% 43.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.66% 0.00% 48.94% 5.89%
Technology 		15.10% 0.00% 47.50% 87.07%
Communication Services 		13.85% 0.00% 39.29% 5.63%
Healthcare 		12.08% 0.00% 93.26% 8.71%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 28.13% 38.67%
Industrials 		2.94% 0.00% 43.53% 86.94%
Basic Materials 		2.01% 0.00% 30.03% 91.81%
Energy 		1.65% 0.00% 24.80% 77.98%
Real Estate 		1.19% 0.00% 17.15% 62.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 80.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRMX % Rank
Non US 		92.59% -4.71% 112.57% 73.95%
US 		3.17% -1.60% 104.72% 17.66%

TSRMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.03% 41.06% 61.61%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 75.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 67.48%

Sales Fees

TSRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 190.00% 22.29%

TSRMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSRMX Category Low Category High TSRMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 12.61% 73.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSRMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSRMX Category Low Category High TSRMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.59% -1.98% 17.62% 90.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSRMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSRMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Kansari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2014

8.06

8.1%

Neil Kansari, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in June 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Kansari worked as an Associate, Sr. Business Analyst at PRTM in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 2002 to 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as a Graduate Research Assistant for the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. From 1996 to 1999, he worked as an Application Analyst at Millennium Solutions, Universal Impex and as an Accounting Trainee at Mahajan & Aibara: Shah Gupta & Co. in Mumbai, India. Mr. Kansari earned his BE in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai (1996), and his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia (2002). He also earned his MBA from the Darden School of Business (2008).

Ashraf Haque

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2014

8.06

8.1%

Sr. Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Joined Sands Capital in 2008 Research Analyst (2008-2013) Chesapeake Partners (2007-2008) Baltimore, MD • Investment Analyst McKinsey & Company (2003-2005) Chicago, IL • Business Analyst GH Smart & Company (2001-2003) Chicago, IL • Director, Business Development Harvard University MBA, Harvard Business School (2007) Northwestern University BA, Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Economics (2001)

Brian Christiansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2014

8.06

8.1%

Joined Sands Capital in 2006 • Research Analyst (2008-2013) • Research Associate (2006-2008) Yale University • MBA, School of Management (2009) • BA, Economics (2005)

Teeja Boye

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Teeja Boye, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in 2014 as a Research Analyst. Prior to 2008, Mr. Boye worked as an Investment Analyst for Insparo Asset Management in London, UK, from 2008 to 2013. From 2006 to 2008, he worked as an Associate Analyst for UBS in London, UK. Mr. Boye received his BSc in Economics and Economic History from the London School of Economics in 2006. He also earned his MBA from the University of Virginia in 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

