The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in large capitalization equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in issuers having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, above $5 billion. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.

In selecting securities for the Fund, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (“Fort Washington”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, seeks to invest in companies that:

• Are trading below its estimate of the companies’ intrinsic value; and

• Have a sustainable competitive advantage or a high barrier to entry in place. The barrier(s) to entry can be created through a cost advantage, economies of scale, high customer loyalty, or a government barrier (e.g., license or subsidy). Fort Washington believes that the strongest barrier to entry is the combination of economies of scale and higher customer loyalty.

The Fund will generally hold 25 to 45 companies, with residual cash and equivalents expected to represent less than 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may, at times, hold fewer securities and a higher percentage of cash and equivalents when, among other reasons, Fort Washington cannot find a sufficient number of securities that meets its purchase requirements. Although the Fund may invest in any economic sector, at times it may emphasize one or more particular sectors.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers through the use of ordinary shares or depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in securities of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are generally countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund will generally sell a security if it reaches Fort Washington’s estimate of fair value, if a more attractive investment opportunity is available, or if a structural change has taken place and Fort Washington cannot reliably estimate the impact of the change on the business fundamentals.

The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore may, from time to time, have significant exposure to a limited number of issuers.