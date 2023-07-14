Home
Touchstone Large Cap Focused Fund

mutual fund
TSRLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$57.19 -0.07 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SENCX) Primary C (SCSCX) No Load (SICWX) Inst (SCRLX) Retirement (TSRLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

19.8%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Large Cap Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wilhelm

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in large capitalization equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in issuers having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, above $5 billion. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.
In selecting securities for the Fund, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. (“Fort Washington”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, seeks to invest in companies that:
Are trading below its estimate of the companies’ intrinsic value; and
Have a sustainable competitive advantage or a high barrier to entry in place. The barrier(s) to entry can be created through a cost advantage, economies of scale, high customer loyalty, or a government barrier (e.g., license or subsidy). Fort Washington believes that the strongest barrier to entry is the combination of economies of scale and higher customer loyalty.
The Fund will generally hold 25 to 45 companies, with residual cash and equivalents expected to represent less than 10% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may, at times, hold fewer securities and a higher percentage of cash and equivalents when, among other reasons, Fort Washington cannot find a sufficient number of securities that meets its purchase requirements. Although the Fund may invest in any economic sector, at times it may emphasize one or more particular sectors.
The Fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers through the use of ordinary shares or depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in securities of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are generally countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.
The Fund will generally sell a security if it reaches Fort Washington’s estimate of fair value, if a more attractive investment opportunity is available, or if a structural change has taken place and Fort Washington cannot reliably estimate the impact of the change on the business fundamentals.
The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore may, from time to time, have significant exposure to a limited number of issuers.
TSRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% -14.3% 35.6% 8.74%
1 Yr 18.7% -55.6% 38.6% 7.44%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 11.76%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 6.09%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 14.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 23.52%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% -20.5% 35.6% 6.94%
1 Yr 18.7% -55.6% 40.3% 4.35%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 10.24%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 6.17%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 13.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -64.5% 28.9% 23.60%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSRLX Category Low Category High TSRLX % Rank
Net Assets 2.73 B 177 K 1.21 T 36.38%
Number of Holdings 46 2 4154 82.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.42 B 288 K 270 B 27.38%
Weighting of Top 10 46.07% 1.8% 106.2% 11.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.27%
  2. Apple Inc 6.82%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.07%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.65%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.40%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.17%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 2.99%
  9. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.91%
  10. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.09% 0.00% 130.24% 80.57%
Cash 		2.91% -102.29% 100.00% 17.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 9.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 10.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 4.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 5.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRLX % Rank
Technology 		25.76% 0.00% 48.94% 24.12%
Communication Services 		15.38% 0.00% 27.94% 3.35%
Financial Services 		15.06% 0.00% 55.59% 30.52%
Healthcare 		14.50% 0.00% 60.70% 44.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.48% 0.00% 30.33% 54.87%
Industrials 		8.47% 0.00% 29.90% 58.83%
Consumer Defense 		3.43% 0.00% 47.71% 92.69%
Energy 		2.81% 0.00% 41.64% 71.61%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 31.91% 55.33%
Basic Materials 		1.51% 0.00% 25.70% 84.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 85.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSRLX % Rank
US 		96.41% 0.00% 127.77% 52.21%
Non US 		0.68% 0.00% 32.38% 80.42%

TSRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 55.99%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 2.00% 60.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.85% 67.53%

Sales Fees

TSRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 32.15%

TSRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSRLX Category Low Category High TSRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 48.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSRLX Category Low Category High TSRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TSRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wilhelm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

4.59

4.6%

James E. Wilhelm, Jr, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager of the Focused Equity and Large Cap Focused Equity investment strategies and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. He has research sector coverage for consumer staples and consumer discretionary and also manages a team of senior research analysts and a product specialist. Wilhelm joined the firm in 2002 and started the Focused Equity strategy in 2007. Prior to Fort Washington, he served as an equity research analyst for Riggs Investment Management Corp. and First Union Securities. Previously he worked for Evergreen Funds and Salomon Smith Barney. Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wingate University and an MBA in finance from Johns Hopkins University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

