Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.3%
Net Assets
$265 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.6%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|51.52%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|38.15%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|76.91%
|5 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|87.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|70.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|56.83%
|2021
|-6.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|66.21%
|2020
|5.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|83.15%
|2019
|3.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|82.69%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|83.05%
|Period
|TSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|50.67%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|37.48%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|76.91%
|5 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|88.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|69.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|56.83%
|2021
|-6.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|66.38%
|2020
|5.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|83.15%
|2019
|3.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|82.69%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|85.90%
|TSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|265 M
|183 K
|28 B
|69.57%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|6
|1336
|50.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.5 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|72.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.56%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|57.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.29%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|53.34%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|40.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|46.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|55.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|44.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSQIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.45%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|21.07%
|Industrials
|19.57%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|25.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.86%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|11.87%
|Healthcare
|15.64%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|79.60%
|Financial Services
|8.26%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|32.44%
|Consumer Defense
|4.43%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|39.97%
|Energy
|3.02%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|41.47%
|Real Estate
|1.69%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|52.68%
|Communication Services
|1.06%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|69.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|59.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|89.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSQIX % Rank
|US
|95.96%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|29.43%
|Non US
|1.33%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|80.10%
|TSQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|59.49%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|45.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|72.51%
|TSQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|57.98%
|TSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|49.00%
|TSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|61.36%
|TSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.630
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2000
22.37
22.4%
Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2006
16.01
16.0%
Ken is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst in TimesSquare’s growth equity group, responsible for covering the business services, transaction processing, and energy sectors. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Ken held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Before joining Fiduciary Trust, Ken spent 10 years with Prudential where, at the time of his departure, he was a senior equity analyst on the small cap growth team. Ken has a B.A. in Economics from Muhlenberg College and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
