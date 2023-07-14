Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$157 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TSPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|23.74%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|71.93%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|43.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|42.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|68.09%
|2021
|2.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|21.38%
|2020
|6.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|76.88%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|55.80%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|52.38%
|Period
|TSPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|23.06%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|69.92%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|43.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|51.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|68.09%
|2021
|2.3%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|21.38%
|2020
|6.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|76.88%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|55.80%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|65.52%
|TSPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|157 M
|183 K
|28 B
|76.59%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|6
|1336
|91.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.3 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|71.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.13%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|12.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.22%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|82.44%
|Cash
|4.78%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|13.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|97.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|96.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|97.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|97.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPRX % Rank
|Technology
|30.05%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|20.57%
|Healthcare
|24.78%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|37.96%
|Industrials
|11.79%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|87.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.55%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|79.43%
|Consumer Defense
|8.57%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|4.18%
|Financial Services
|7.53%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|37.63%
|Energy
|5.48%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|15.38%
|Basic Materials
|1.58%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|70.57%
|Communication Services
|0.68%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|75.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|98.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|98.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPRX % Rank
|US
|93.20%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|55.18%
|Non US
|2.02%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|71.74%
|TSPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|29.32%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|75.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TSPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|35.99%
|TSPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|98.66%
|TSPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.98%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|72.03%
|TSPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2012
9.75
9.8%
Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mr. LaBate joined Ranger in 2002 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on healthcare, producer durables and materials. Prior to joining Ranger, Mr. LaBate served as a Portfolio Manager for RedHawk Advisors LLC and conducted fundamental equity research with a focus on small-cap healthcare securities. Mr. LaBate earned a B.S. degree in Finance (Cum Laude) from Siena College in 1996 and an M.B.A. degree from Southern Methodist University in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mr. Hill joined Ranger in 2003 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on financial services, oil and gas, and energy. Prior to joining the Ranger team in 2003, Mr. Hill served as a Research Analyst for Ranger Capital affiliated investment funds. Mr. Hill earned a B.A degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
