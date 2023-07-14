The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of U.S. and

international bond funds, including emerging market bond funds, a money market fund, and an income-oriented stock fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in funds holding high-quality U.S. and international bonds, high-yield bonds (“junk” bonds), short- and long-term securities, dividend-paying stocks and other instruments (such as bank loans).

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum Income Fund Investment Range Corporate Income 0%-10 % Dynamic Global Bond 0%-10 % Emerging Markets Bond 0%-20 % Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond 0%-10 % Equity Income 5%-25 % Floating Rate 0%-15 % GNMA 5%-20 % High Yield 5%-25 % Inflation Protected Bond 0%-10 % International Bond 0%-15 % International Bond (USD Hedged) 0%-20 % Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond 0%-10 % New Income 10%-30 % Short-Term Bond 0%-15 % U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index 0%-10 % U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index 0%-15 % U.S. Treasury Money 0%-25 % Ultra Short-Term Bond 0%-10 %

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.