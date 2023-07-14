Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

84.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSPNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Spectrum Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

Fund Description

The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of U.S. and

international bond funds, including emerging market bond funds, a money market fund, and an income-oriented stock fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in funds holding high-quality U.S. and international bonds, high-yield bonds (“junk” bonds), short- and long-term securities, dividend-paying stocks and other instruments (such as bank loans).

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum Income Fund

Investment Range

Corporate Income

0%-10

%

Dynamic Global Bond

0%-10

%

Emerging Markets Bond

0%-20

%

Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond

0%-10

%

Equity Income

5%-25

%

Floating Rate

0%-15

%

GNMA

5%-20

%

High Yield

5%-25

%

Inflation Protected Bond

0%-10

%

International Bond

0%-15

%

International Bond (USD Hedged)

0%-20

%

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond

0%-10

%

New Income

10%-30

%

Short-Term Bond

0%-15

%

U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index

0%-10

%

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index

0%-15

%

U.S. Treasury Money

0%-25

%

Ultra Short-Term Bond

0%-10

%

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

TSPNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 37.50%
1 Yr -1.4% -18.7% 21.2% 54.98%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 29.70%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 28.45%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 26.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -31.8% 18.4% 68.87%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 36.38%
1 Yr -1.4% -18.7% 38.5% 54.06%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 27.11%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 26.36%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 26.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -31.8% 18.4% 68.72%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSPNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSPNX Category Low Category High TSPNX % Rank
Net Assets 6.5 B 100 124 B 7.73%
Number of Holdings 17 2 8175 92.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.75 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 1.59%
Weighting of Top 10 84.37% 4.3% 105.0% 8.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price New Income Z 15.38%
  2. T. Rowe Price High Yield Z 14.96%
  3. T. Rowe Price Equity Income Z 11.25%
  4. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate Z 8.32%
  5. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Z 7.78%
  6. T. Rowe Price GNMA Z 7.30%
  7. T. Rowe Price Intl Bd (USD Hdgd) Z 5.34%
  8. T. Rowe Price International Bond Z 5.22%
  9. T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Z 4.41%
  10. T. Rowe Price Corporate Income Z 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPNX % Rank
Bonds 		84.52% -150.81% 180.51% 61.38%
Stocks 		11.29% -38.22% 261.12% 3.89%
Cash 		2.83% -261.12% 258.91% 72.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.85% 0.00% 33.50% 59.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.47% 0.00% 13.21% 32.13%
Other 		0.05% -25.82% 276.99% 25.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPNX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.44% 0.00% 100.00% 26.28%
Healthcare 		16.63% 0.00% 100.00% 3.83%
Industrials 		10.63% 0.00% 100.00% 20.15%
Utilities 		10.30% 0.00% 100.00% 15.05%
Technology 		9.28% 0.00% 29.61% 19.90%
Consumer Defense 		6.88% 0.00% 99.97% 16.07%
Energy 		5.42% 0.00% 100.00% 57.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.14% 0.00% 89.95% 23.98%
Communication Services 		4.90% 0.00% 100.00% 28.06%
Real Estate 		4.59% 0.00% 100.00% 24.23%
Basic Materials 		3.78% 0.00% 100.00% 22.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPNX % Rank
US 		10.29% -40.06% 261.12% 3.31%
Non US 		1.00% -0.10% 18.33% 7.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPNX % Rank
Government 		38.06% 0.00% 99.43% 8.83%
Corporate 		34.75% 0.00% 97.25% 51.95%
Securitized 		14.89% 0.00% 99.65% 53.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.02% 0.00% 100.00% 36.71%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 54.26% 28.36%
Derivative 		0.03% -0.52% 72.98% 56.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSPNX % Rank
US 		55.57% -151.11% 194.51% 66.71%
Non US 		28.95% -136.75% 104.82% 24.64%

TSPNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 26.65% 97.50%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.29% 19.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TSPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.10% 0.00% 632.00% 5.57%

TSPNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSPNX Category Low Category High TSPNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.60% 0.00% 15.93% 56.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSPNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSPNX Category Low Category High TSPNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.79% -1.55% 11.51% 56.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSPNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TSPNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

