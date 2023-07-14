Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of U.S. and
international bond funds, including emerging market bond funds, a money market fund, and an income-oriented stock fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.
The fund invests in funds holding high-quality U.S. and international bonds, high-yield bonds (“junk” bonds), short- and long-term securities, dividend-paying stocks and other instruments (such as bank loans).
Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.
Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds
|
Spectrum Income Fund
|
Investment Range
|
Corporate Income
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Dynamic Global Bond
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Emerging Markets Bond
|
0%-20
|
%
|
Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Equity Income
|
5%-25
|
%
|
Floating Rate
|
0%-15
|
%
|
GNMA
|
5%-20
|
%
|
High Yield
|
5%-25
|
%
|
Inflation Protected Bond
|
0%-10
|
%
|
International Bond
|
0%-15
|
%
|
International Bond (USD Hedged)
|
0%-20
|
%
|
Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond
|
0%-10
|
%
|
New Income
|
10%-30
|
%
|
Short-Term Bond
|
0%-15
|
%
|
U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index
|
0%-10
|
%
|
U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index
|
0%-15
|
%
|
U.S. Treasury Money
|
0%-25
|
%
|
Ultra Short-Term Bond
|
0%-10
|
%
The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
|Period
|TSPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|37.50%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|54.98%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|29.70%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|28.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|26.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|68.87%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|TSPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|36.38%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|54.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|27.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|26.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|26.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|68.72%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|TSPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.5 B
|100
|124 B
|7.73%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|2
|8175
|92.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.75 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|1.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.37%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|8.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.52%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|61.38%
|Stocks
|11.29%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|3.89%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|72.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.85%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|59.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.47%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|32.13%
|Other
|0.05%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|25.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.28%
|Healthcare
|16.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.83%
|Industrials
|10.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.15%
|Utilities
|10.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.05%
|Technology
|9.28%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|19.90%
|Consumer Defense
|6.88%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|16.07%
|Energy
|5.42%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.14%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|23.98%
|Communication Services
|4.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.06%
|Real Estate
|4.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.23%
|Basic Materials
|3.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPNX % Rank
|US
|10.29%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|3.31%
|Non US
|1.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|7.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Government
|38.06%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|8.83%
|Corporate
|34.75%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|51.95%
|Securitized
|14.89%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|53.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.71%
|Municipal
|0.25%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|28.36%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|56.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSPNX % Rank
|US
|55.57%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|66.71%
|Non US
|28.95%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|24.64%
|TSPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|97.50%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|19.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TSPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.10%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|5.57%
|TSPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.60%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|56.13%
|TSPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSPNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.79%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|56.02%
|TSPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
