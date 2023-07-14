Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.