The Fund is a “fund-of-funds,” which seeks to achieve its investment goal by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of underlying equity and fixed-income funds. These underlying funds, in turn, invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income securities (although a portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in cash, cash equivalents, or in money market funds). The underlying funds in which the Fund invests will be affiliated Touchstone Funds.

The following table details, under normal circumstances, how the Fund generally expects to allocate its assets among equity and fixed-income funds, as of the date of this prospectus.

Allocations Approximate Allocation Range Approximate Strategic Allocation Equity Fund Allocation 45-75% 60% Fixed-Income Fund Allocation 25-55% 40%

The Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in any individual underlying fund. Several of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests may invest without limit in securities of issuers outside of the United States. As a result, the Fund will have exposure to foreign markets (including emerging markets). The Fund, through its investment in underlying funds, may also be exposed to equity securities of companies of all market capitalizations, including small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. Though not expected to be a substantial part of the overall strategy of the Fund, the Fund, through its investment in underlying funds, will gain exposure to additional strategies and instruments of the underlying funds, including: collateralized loan obligations, derivatives (such as futures contracts, options, and swaps), and real estate investments.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Wilshire Advisors, LLC (“Wilshire”), seeks to develop an optimal model allocation among underlying funds that seeks to provide capital appreciation through global exposure to a broad array of assets classes and investment strategies. The underlying funds encompass funds with both growth and income objectives.

Wilshire determines which underlying funds to utilize when making allocation decisions, subject to oversight by the Advisor. Wilshire, subject to approval by the Fund’s Advisor, may change the Fund’s target allocation to each asset class, the underlying funds in each asset class (including the addition or removal of funds from the universe of underlying funds), or target allocations to each underlying fund without prior approval from or notice to shareholders.