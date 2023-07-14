Under normal conditions, the SMID Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and mid-sized companies that meet the Adviser’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Adviser defines small- and mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the S&P 1000® Index. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the S&P 1000® Index was $120 million to $15.3 billion. The Adviser seeks stocks with high quality characteristics and strong ESG profiles. Trillium defines high-quality characteristics to include:

• Financial Statement Integrity

• Conservative Debt Management

• Positive and Growing Cash Flow from Operations

• Sector-leading policies and performance related to key ESG Issues

When selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser conducts detailed financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact stock valuation or performance. ESG criteria reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet our ESG criteria or sustainability requirements typically have transparent sustainability data and policy reporting. ESG criteria may be somewhat different industry by industry. For example, assessment of chemical inputs used in the production of consumer products could be considered relevant environmental criteria for analysis of the Consumer Staples sector, while the same consideration is not applicable when analyzing environmental standards within the Financials Sector. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third-party providers for both financial and ESG data, in addition to internally generated analysis, throughout its proprietary investment process. Third-party information providers currently include Bloomberg L.P., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.

Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund’s foreign holdings may include companies domiciled in frontier or emerging markets as well as companies domiciled in developed markets. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third party economic and financial information providers in its process to categorize emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as “frontier markets.” Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets.

The Adviser may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets its ESG criteria or when the security declines in value or is overvalued and no longer reflects the investment thesis defined by the Adviser or if the security rises well beyond the capitalization range of the product.