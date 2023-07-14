Home
Trending ETFs

TSMDX (Mutual Fund)

TSMDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Trillium ESG Small/Mid Cap Fund

TSMDX | Fund

$15.38

$35.3 M

0.05%

$0.01

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$35.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Trillium ESG Small/Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Trillium Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2392351
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laura McGonagle

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the SMID Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and mid-sized companies that meet the Adviser’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Adviser defines small- and mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the S&P 1000® Index. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of companies in the S&P 1000® Index was $120 million to $15.3 billion. The Adviser seeks stocks with high quality characteristics and strong ESG profiles. Trillium defines high-quality characteristics to include:
Financial Statement Integrity
Conservative Debt Management
Positive and Growing Cash Flow from Operations
Sector-leading policies and performance related to key ESG Issues
When selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser conducts detailed financial analysis that includes a review of ESG issues and how they may impact stock valuation or performance. ESG criteria reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities and span a range of metrics including board diversity, climate change policies, and supply chain and human rights policies. Companies that meet our ESG criteria or sustainability requirements typically have transparent sustainability data and policy reporting. ESG criteria may be somewhat different industry by industry. For example, assessment of chemical inputs used in the production of consumer products could be considered relevant environmental criteria for analysis of the Consumer Staples sector, while the same consideration is not applicable when analyzing environmental standards within the Financials Sector. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third-party providers for both financial and ESG data, in addition to internally generated analysis, throughout its proprietary investment process. Third-party information providers currently include Bloomberg L.P., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.
Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including indirectly through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund’s foreign holdings may include companies domiciled in frontier or emerging markets as well as companies domiciled in developed markets. The Adviser utilizes information obtained from multiple third party economic and financial information providers in its process to categorize emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are markets of countries in the initial stages of industrialization and generally have low per capita income. Certain emerging markets are sometimes referred to as “frontier markets.” Frontier markets are the least advanced capital markets in the developing world. Frontier markets are countries with investable stock markets that are less established than those in the emerging markets.
The Adviser may sell stocks for several reasons, including when the stock no longer meets its ESG criteria or when the security declines in value or is overvalued and no longer reflects the investment thesis defined by the Adviser or if the security rises well beyond the capitalization range of the product.
Read More

TSMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -23.7% 31.6% 49.87%
1 Yr 10.6% -41.1% 28.9% 42.25%
3 Yr 10.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 21.24%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 26.65%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 55.08%
2021 9.7% -25.0% 15.1% 24.03%
2020 5.0% -2.9% 196.6% 20.11%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.23%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 43.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -27.0% 31.6% 43.86%
1 Yr 10.6% -41.1% 48.6% 33.92%
3 Yr 10.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 21.16%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 31.40%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 55.08%
2021 9.7% -25.0% 15.1% 24.03%
2020 5.0% -2.9% 196.6% 20.11%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.23%
2018 -3.8% -11.1% 0.0% 66.57%

NAV & Total Return History

TSMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSMDX Category Low Category High TSMDX % Rank
Net Assets 35.3 M 481 K 145 B 86.53%
Number of Holdings 69 1 2445 64.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.31 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 83.58%
Weighting of Top 10 26.37% 2.9% 100.0% 36.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quanta Services Inc 3.13%
  2. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp 2.96%
  3. LHC Group Inc 2.93%
  4. Burlington Stores Inc 2.87%
  5. Omnicell Inc 2.87%
  6. Zendesk Inc 2.87%
  7. Deckers Outdoor Corp 2.73%
  8. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.64%
  9. Webster Financial Corp 2.54%
  10. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 0.00% 100.57% 35.07%
Cash 		0.74% -2.51% 100.00% 61.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 41.79%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 40.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 40.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 41.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMDX % Rank
Industrials 		21.10% 0.00% 45.89% 13.47%
Financial Services 		16.23% 0.00% 46.10% 20.70%
Technology 		15.29% 0.00% 40.65% 50.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.41% 2.49% 46.48% 42.39%
Healthcare 		10.30% 0.00% 47.15% 51.12%
Real Estate 		8.46% 0.00% 25.82% 46.88%
Consumer Defense 		6.01% 0.00% 32.18% 20.20%
Basic Materials 		4.32% 0.00% 26.18% 71.32%
Utilities 		3.38% 0.00% 18.97% 53.62%
Communication Services 		1.49% 0.00% 30.98% 73.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 91.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMDX % Rank
US 		99.26% 0.00% 100.04% 7.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 94.28%

TSMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.03% 33.98% 15.48%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 69.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

TSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 34.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 321.00% 21.25%

TSMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSMDX Category Low Category High TSMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% 0.00% 3.08% 58.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSMDX Category Low Category High TSMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -2.06% 3.38% 76.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laura McGonagle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Laura L. McGonagle, CFA- Laura is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our Small/Mid Cap Core strategy. She joined Trillium Asset Management in 2001. Prior to joining Trillium she was an equity research analyst at Adams, Harkness and Hill, a Boston-based investment bank that focuses on emerging growth companies. Laura’s last position at Adams was as a sell-side equity analyst in the “Healthy Living” group. This group covered specialty consumer stocks which addressed the consumers’ growing awareness of the impact of nutrition, environment and lifestyle choices on their well-being. Laura earned a B.A. in quantitative economics from Tufts University in 1992. Laura is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Elizabeth Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Elizabeth R. Levy, CFA- Elizabeth is a senior vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst, and leads our All Cap Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies. Before joining Trillium in 2012, she worked as a portfolio manager for Winslow Management Company, a division of Brown Advisory, where she had been since 2004. She managed two environmentally-focused investment strategies, the Winslow Green Large Cap strategy from 2009-2011 and the Winslow Green Growth strategy during 2011. She also provided equity research across Brown Advisory's strategies, with a focus on water companies and green transportation companies. Before joining Winslow she was a research associate for Tellus Institute, an environmental research organization. She served on the Steering Committee of the Social Investment Research Analysts Network (SIRAN), and is a previous Treasurer and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Harvest Cooperative Markets in Boston. Elizabeth holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary, and a Master of Environmental Management from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Boston Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Elizabeth is also a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Mitali Prasad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2019

3.05

3.1%

Mitali is a Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Cap Core strategy and Research Analyst covering Industrials and Materials Sectors. She joined Trillium in 2016 and previously served as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst at Washington Capital Management, where she covered multiple industry sectors and managed MID and SMID GARP portfolios. She held similar portfolio manager and equity analyst roles at OFI Institutional (Oppenheimer Funds) and Babson Capital Management, where she started her career in 1994. Mitali holds a Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from the Delhi Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University in New York. She earned an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, India in 1991. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston, serving on its SRI committee from 2008 – 2010 and as Chair of its Value Investing committee from 2009-2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

