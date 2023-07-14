Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Dynamic Allocation Fund

TSMAX | Fund

$11.40

$71.3 M

1.27%

$0.14

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$71.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Dynamic Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Palmer

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds,” which seeks to achieve its investment goal by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of underlying equity and fixed-income funds. These underlying funds, in turn, invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income securities (although a portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in cash, cash equivalents, or in money market funds). The underlying funds in which the Fund invests will be affiliated Touchstone Funds.
The following table details, under normal circumstances, how the Fund generally expects to allocate its assets among equity and fixed-income funds, as of the date of this prospectus.
Allocations Approximate Allocation Range Approximate Strategic Allocation
Equity Fund Allocation 45-75% 60%
Fixed-Income Fund Allocation 25-55% 40%
The Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in any individual underlying fund. Several of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests may invest without limit in securities of issuers outside of the United States.  As a result, the Fund will have exposure to foreign markets (including emerging markets). The Fund, through its investment in underlying funds, may also be exposed to equity securities of companies of all market capitalizations, including small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. Though not expected to be a substantial part of the overall strategy of the Fund, the Fund, through its investment in underlying funds, will gain exposure to additional strategies and instruments of the underlying funds, including: collateralized loan obligations, derivatives (such as futures contracts, options, and swaps), and real estate investments.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Wilshire Advisors, LLC (“Wilshire”), seeks to develop an optimal model allocation among underlying funds that seeks to provide capital appreciation through global exposure to a broad array of assets classes and investment strategies. The underlying funds encompass funds with both growth and income objectives.
Wilshire determines which underlying funds to utilize when making allocation decisions, subject to oversight by the Advisor. Wilshire, subject to approval by the Fund’s Advisor, may change the Fund’s target allocation to each asset class, the underlying funds in each asset class (including the addition or removal of funds from the universe of underlying funds), or target allocations to each underlying fund without prior approval from or notice to shareholders.
For information on the underlying funds, please see the section entitled “Additional Information Regarding the Underlying Funds” under “Principal Investment Strategies and Risks” in the Fund’s prospectus.
Read More

TSMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -23.7% 16.4% 72.10%
1 Yr 4.3% -8.9% 48.3% 89.27%
3 Yr -1.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 69.93%
5 Yr -2.1%* -0.7% 13.4% 71.73%
10 Yr -0.7%* 0.9% 11.8% 60.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -40.8% 20.6% 74.94%
2021 -0.3% -21.0% 24.5% 20.73%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 40.89%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 87.81%
2018 -3.3% -100.0% 20.6% 63.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -23.7% 16.4% 71.03%
1 Yr 4.3% -12.8% 48.3% 96.82%
3 Yr -1.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 86.68%
5 Yr -2.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 85.58%
10 Yr -0.7%* 0.9% 11.8% 69.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -40.8% 20.6% 74.94%
2021 -0.3% -21.0% 24.5% 20.73%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 40.89%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 91.07%
2018 -3.3% -2.9% 23.1% 85.01%

NAV & Total Return History

TSMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSMAX Category Low Category High TSMAX % Rank
Net Assets 71.3 M 1.12 M 110 B 84.67%
Number of Holdings 14 2 10961 89.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.2 M -31.7 M 22 B 65.14%
Weighting of Top 10 95.20% 10.8% 100.0% 11.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Touchstone Impact Bond Instl 26.31%
  2. Touchstone Value Institutional 15.96%
  3. Touchstone Anti-BenchmarkÂ® Int Cor EqIns 9.93%
  4. Touchstone International ESG EquityInstl 9.89%
  5. Touchstone Growth Opportunities Instl 8.99%
  6. Touchstone Ultra Short Dur F/I Instl 7.01%
  7. Touchstone Sands Capital Inst Gr 6.30%
  8. Touchstone Sands Cptl Emerg Mkts Gr Inst 5.98%
  9. Touchstone Sands Capital Select Gr Instl 5.07%
  10. Touchstone Credit Opportunities Instl 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMAX % Rank
Stocks 		58.88% -45.72% 98.42% 65.14%
Bonds 		38.03% -39.76% 93.84% 17.75%
Cash 		2.93% -97.12% 185.58% 69.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 25.49% 59.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 75.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 76.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMAX % Rank
Technology 		16.28% 0.00% 39.48% 53.08%
Financial Services 		16.02% 0.00% 30.34% 45.65%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 30.30% 23.57%
Industrials 		12.96% 0.09% 32.39% 16.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 20.84% 26.33%
Communication Services 		10.45% 0.00% 28.59% 5.10%
Consumer Defense 		6.78% 0.00% 31.85% 40.98%
Basic Materials 		5.09% 0.00% 60.23% 66.24%
Energy 		3.81% 0.00% 38.61% 88.75%
Real Estate 		3.46% 0.00% 90.14% 57.54%
Utilities 		1.46% 0.00% 40.29% 84.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMAX % Rank
US 		32.72% -4.82% 95.75% 51.15%
Non US 		26.16% -46.69% 57.06% 54.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMAX % Rank
Securitized 		35.62% 0.00% 83.28% 2.30%
Corporate 		33.39% 0.00% 99.90% 40.29%
Government 		17.57% 0.00% 98.64% 61.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.11% 0.10% 100.00% 84.55%
Municipal 		6.11% 0.00% 31.28% 2.30%
Derivative 		0.19% 0.00% 41.88% 36.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSMAX % Rank
US 		36.69% -177.12% 87.76% 9.39%
Non US 		1.34% -39.00% 137.36% 72.44%

TSMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.16% 2.71% 48.64%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.70% 19.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.70%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 65.26%

Sales Fees

TSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.00% 5.75% 59.77%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

TSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 441.00% 7.89%

TSMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSMAX Category Low Category High TSMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 10.92% 44.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSMAX Category Low Category High TSMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -5.20% 6.33% 58.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2015

6.52

6.5%

Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.

Anthony Wicklund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2015

6.52

6.5%

Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

