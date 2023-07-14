Home
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Small Cap Value

mutual fund
TSLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.52 -0.05 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TSLTX) Primary Other (TSLFX) A (TSLAX) Inst (TSLIX) C (TSLCX) Retirement (TSLRX) Retirement (TRSLX) (TSLUX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-14.3%

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Small Cap Value
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Ballsrud

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Peregrine Capital Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”) invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund generally considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 2000® Value Index1at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was between $33.8 million and $14 billion. The equity securities in which the fund invests are primarily common stocks of U.S. companies.The sub-adviser uses a proprietary, quantitative screening process designed to identify the least expensive small cap stocks across each sector. This screening process narrows the investment universe and allows the sub-adviser to focus its fundamental research and analysis on the stocks that the sub-adviser believes are the most undervalued relative to their respective sector peer group. Fundamental research is primarily conducted through financial statement analysis, meetings with company management teams, and interacting with sell-side research analysts. Through its fundamental research and analysis, the sub-adviser seeks to uncover one or more of the following five Value Buy Criteria that the sub-adviser believes may act as a catalyst for stock appreciation:Resolvable Short-Term Problem – Companies that may have gone through a negative fundamental event that has had an impact on stock price and valuation, and the sub-adviser believes the company has a pathway to resolve the problem within a reasonable period of time.Catalyst for Change – Companies that may have a material fundamental event going on that the sub-adviser believes the market is not pricing in to the valuation of the stock.Unrecognized Assets – Companies that the sub-adviser believes may have some intrinsic value that the market is not appreciating and the sub-adviser believes there is a pathway to unlocking that value within the near to moderate term.Fundamental Undervaluation – Companies that the sub-adviser believes lack significant sponsorship from the sell-side community and may have strong margins and growth but are in the 10-15% of the lowest valued names in a sector.Take-Over Potential – Companies that the sub-adviser believes have assets that would be more attractive in the hands of other owners.The sub-adviser may sell a stock when the sub-adviser believes it has become fairly valued or when signs of fundamental deterioration appear. The sub-adviser may actively trade portfolio securities. Value stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “growth” stocks.From time to time, the fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in order to manage market liquidity and equitize cash. The fund may also invest some of its assets in cash or in money market instruments, including U.S. Government obligations and repurchase agreements, or make other short-term debt investments to maintain liquidity.1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

TSLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -10.6% 21.3% 83.66%
1 Yr -12.4% -16.4% 28.1% 97.42%
3 Yr -10.5%* -16.2% 112.7% 99.08%
5 Yr -14.3%* -24.6% 42.3% 99.27%
10 Yr -7.9%* -21.2% 23.2% 95.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -36.7% 212.9% 96.92%
2021 -15.9% -38.4% 60.6% 98.42%
2020 1.9% -9.3% 66.8% 25.35%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 70.60%
2018 -6.0% -12.3% -1.2% 68.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -12.9% 21.3% 79.78%
1 Yr -12.4% -16.4% 46.4% 97.64%
3 Yr -10.5%* -16.2% 112.7% 99.08%
5 Yr -14.3%* -19.1% 42.3% 99.27%
10 Yr -7.9%* -10.1% 23.2% 98.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -36.7% 212.9% 96.92%
2021 -15.9% -38.4% 60.6% 98.42%
2020 1.9% -7.6% 66.8% 25.35%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 70.60%
2018 -6.0% -12.3% -1.2% 82.09%

NAV & Total Return History

TSLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSLIX Category Low Category High TSLIX % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 48.28%
Number of Holdings 105 10 1551 51.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.4 M 812 K 2.82 B 53.36%
Weighting of Top 10 13.94% 4.8% 95.7% 72.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MasTec Inc 2.12%
  2. Scorpio Tankers Inc 1.64%
  3. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 1.64%
  4. GMS Inc 1.62%
  5. Liberty Energy Inc 1.62%
  6. WESCO International Inc 1.54%
  7. Covanta Holding Corp 1.52%
  8. CNX Resources Corp 1.47%
  9. Griffon Corp 1.45%
  10. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSLIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% 14.38% 100.16% 57.27%
Cash 		1.96% -52.43% 47.85% 42.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 83.51%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 81.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 83.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 83.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSLIX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.77% 0.00% 35.71% 62.36%
Industrials 		14.49% 0.65% 48.61% 76.15%
Real Estate 		13.51% 0.00% 44.41% 8.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.22% 0.00% 51.62% 43.98%
Energy 		10.99% 0.00% 29.42% 19.47%
Technology 		7.89% 0.00% 34.03% 63.46%
Healthcare 		6.94% 0.00% 25.76% 39.17%
Communication Services 		3.94% 0.00% 24.90% 16.19%
Utilities 		3.52% 0.00% 13.86% 34.79%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 67.30% 87.96%
Consumer Defense 		1.78% 0.00% 13.22% 87.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSLIX % Rank
US 		92.83% 11.42% 100.16% 68.98%
Non US 		5.21% 0.00% 78.53% 28.42%

TSLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.05% 37.36% 77.51%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 51.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 26.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 5.13%

Sales Fees

TSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 7.00% 252.00% 90.12%

TSLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSLIX Category Low Category High TSLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 7.65% 86.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSLIX Category Low Category High TSLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -1.43% 4.13% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Ballsrud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Jason is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the SMID Cap Valuestyle. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Jason joined Peregrine in 1997 after graduating from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his BS and MBA in Finance. While attending school, he worked with American Express Asset Management’s Equity Group. Jason is a member of the CFA Institute and a past board member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Douglas Pugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Doug is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the SMID Cap Value style. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Doug joined Peregrine in 1997 as a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value style. Doug was previously Portfolio Manager and Investment Officer at Advantus Capital Management, where he was responsible for the Small Cap Value style. His experience also includes employment with Kemper Corporation as a Financial Analyst. Doug received an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a BSBA from Drake University. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tasso Coin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Tasso is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value style. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Tasso joined Peregrine in 1995 as a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value style. Before coming to Peregrine, Tasso was a Research Officer with Thomas White Asset Management, where he was responsible for investment research and management of the Small Cap Value portfolio. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley as a Research Assistant. Tasso holds a BBA from Loyola University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

