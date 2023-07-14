The fund’s sub-adviser, Peregrine Capital Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”) invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund generally considers a small-capitalization company to be a company with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 2000 ® Value Index 1 at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 ® Value Index was between $33.8 million and $14 billion. The equity securities in which the fund invests are primarily common stocks of U.S. companies. The sub-adviser uses a proprietary, quantitative screening process designed to identify the least expensive small cap stocks across each sector. This screening process narrows the investment universe and allows the sub-adviser to focus its fundamental research and analysis on the stocks that the sub-adviser believes are the most undervalued relative to their respective sector peer group. Fundamental research is primarily conducted through financial statement analysis, meetings with company management teams, and interacting with sell-side research analysts. Through its fundamental research and analysis, the sub-adviser seeks to uncover one or more of the following five Value Buy Criteria that the sub-adviser believes may act as a catalyst for stock appreciation: • Resolvable Short-Term Problem – Companies that may have gone through a negative fundamental event that has had an impact on stock price and valuation, and the sub-adviser believes the company has a pathway to resolve the problem within a reasonable period of time. • Catalyst for Change – Companies that may have a material fundamental event going on that the sub-adviser believes the market is not pricing in to the valuation of the stock. • Unrecognized Assets – Companies that the sub-adviser believes may have some intrinsic value that the market is not appreciating and the sub-adviser believes there is a pathway to unlocking that value within the near to moderate term. • Fundamental Undervaluation – Companies that the sub-adviser believes lack significant sponsorship from the sell-side community and may have strong margins and growth but are in the 10-15% of the lowest valued names in a sector. • Take-Over Potential – Companies that the sub-adviser believes have assets that would be more attractive in the hands of other owners. The sub-adviser may sell a stock when the sub-adviser believes it has become fairly valued or when signs of fundamental deterioration appear. The sub-adviser may actively trade portfolio securities. Value stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “growth” stocks. From time to time, the fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in order to manage market liquidity and equitize cash. The fund may also invest some of its assets in cash or in money market instruments, including U.S. Government obligations and repurchase agreements, or make other short-term debt investments to maintain liquidity. 1 “Russell ® ” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.