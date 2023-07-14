Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
-13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.3%
Net Assets
$453 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.9%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TSLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|87.53%
|1 Yr
|-13.8%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|98.28%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|99.77%
|5 Yr
|-15.3%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|99.76%
|10 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|97.14%
* Annualized
|2022
|-29.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|97.80%
|2021
|-17.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|98.87%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|30.18%
|2019
|3.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|72.53%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|71.89%
|YTD
|3.0%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|83.66%
|1 Yr
|-13.8%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|98.28%
|3 Yr
|-11.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|99.77%
|5 Yr
|-15.3%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|99.76%
|10 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|99.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-29.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|97.80%
|2021
|-17.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|98.87%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|30.18%
|2019
|3.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|72.53%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|84.08%
|TSLCX
|Net Assets
|453 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|48.50%
|Number of Holdings
|105
|10
|1551
|51.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.4 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|53.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.94%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|72.81%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|98.04%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|57.48%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|42.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|83.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|81.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|83.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|83.73%
|Weighting
|Financial Services
|21.77%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|62.58%
|Industrials
|14.49%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|76.37%
|Real Estate
|13.51%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|8.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.22%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|44.20%
|Energy
|10.99%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|19.69%
|Technology
|7.89%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|63.68%
|Healthcare
|6.94%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|39.39%
|Communication Services
|3.94%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|16.41%
|Utilities
|3.52%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|35.01%
|Basic Materials
|2.94%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|88.18%
|Consumer Defense
|1.78%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|87.31%
|Weighting
|US
|92.83%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|69.20%
|Non US
|5.21%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|28.63%
|TSLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|18.56%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|6.84%
|TSLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|85.71%
|TSLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|90.37%
|TSLCX
|Dividend Yield
|0.44%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|87.15%
|TSLCX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TSLCX
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.61%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|94.08%
|TSLCX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Jason is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the SMID Cap Valuestyle. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Jason joined Peregrine in 1997 after graduating from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his BS and MBA in Finance. While attending school, he worked with American Express Asset Management’s Equity Group. Jason is a member of the CFA Institute and a past board member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Tasso is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Value style. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Tasso joined Peregrine in 1995 as a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value style. Before coming to Peregrine, Tasso was a Research Officer with Thomas White Asset Management, where he was responsible for investment research and management of the Small Cap Value portfolio. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley as a Research Assistant. Tasso holds a BBA from Loyola University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
3.58
3.6%
Doug is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for the SMID Cap Value style. He shares the responsibility of stock research and selection, portfolio management and client communication with his team. He is an owner of the company and a member of Peregrine’s Board of Directors. Doug joined Peregrine in 1997 as a Portfolio Manager of the Small Cap Value style. Doug was previously Portfolio Manager and Investment Officer at Advantus Capital Management, where he was responsible for the Small Cap Value style. His experience also includes employment with Kemper Corporation as a Financial Analyst. Doug received an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a BSBA from Drake University. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
