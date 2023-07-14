Home
Trending ETFs

TSINX (Mutual Fund)

TSINX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.71 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TSINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Spectrum International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets

among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments outside the U.S. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of developed and emerging market equity funds, and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in stock funds that have holdings in many different developed countries outside the U.S., as well as emerging markets. The fund’s overall allocation to international stock funds is represented by a diversified mix of funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consists of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum International Equity Fund

Investment Range

Africa & Middle East

0%-15

%

Emerging Europe

0%-15

%

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock

0%-10

%

Emerging Markets Stock

0%-10

%

European Stock

0%-30

%

International Discovery

0%-20

%

International Stock

0%-55

%

International Value Equity

0%-35

%

Japan

0%-30

%

Latin America

0%-15

%

New Asia

0%-20

%

Overseas Stock

0%-35

%

U.S. Treasury Money

0%-25

%

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

TSINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% 2.1% 19.2% 57.20%
1 Yr 9.7% -20.6% 27.8% 91.97%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 64.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 60.51%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 53.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -43.6% 71.3% 93.12%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -16.4% 19.2% 56.36%
1 Yr 9.7% -27.2% 27.8% 84.79%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 59.80%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 56.22%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 49.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -43.6% 71.3% 93.12%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSINX Category Low Category High TSINX % Rank
Net Assets 1.71 B 1.02 M 369 B 31.23%
Number of Holdings 13 1 10801 96.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.85 B 0 34.5 B 12.69%
Weighting of Top 10 99.38% 1.9% 101.9% 3.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price International Value Eq Z 21.81%
  2. T. Rowe Price International Stock Z 18.96%
  3. T. Rowe Price European Stock Z 15.31%
  4. T. Rowe Price New Asia Z 12.67%
  5. T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Z 9.81%
  6. T. Rowe Price Em Mkts Discv Stk Z 5.89%
  7. T. Rowe Price Japan Z 5.66%
  8. T. Rowe Price International Discovery Z 4.35%
  9. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Z 3.80%
  10. T. Rowe Price Latin America Z 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSINX % Rank
Stocks 		97.85% 0.00% 122.60% 53.66%
Cash 		2.14% -65.15% 100.00% 40.76%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 36.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 44.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 39.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 44.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSINX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.48% 0.00% 47.75% 38.56%
Technology 		14.45% 0.00% 36.32% 22.45%
Industrials 		14.09% 5.17% 99.49% 59.86%
Healthcare 		12.99% 0.00% 21.01% 36.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.97% 0.00% 36.36% 14.53%
Communication Services 		8.25% 0.00% 21.69% 20.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 0.00% 32.29% 88.49%
Basic Materials 		5.62% 0.00% 23.86% 81.44%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 13.68% 59.14%
Energy 		2.24% 0.00% 16.89% 85.18%
Real Estate 		2.02% 0.00% 14.59% 47.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSINX % Rank
Non US 		96.64% 0.00% 125.24% 39.92%
US 		1.21% -7.78% 68.98% 64.32%

TSINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.02% 26.51% 70.09%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.60% 60.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TSINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.50% 2.00% 247.00% 13.02%

TSINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSINX Category Low Category High TSINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.77% 0.00% 13.15% 73.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSINX Category Low Category High TSINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.34% -0.93% 6.38% 1.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TSINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

