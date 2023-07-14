Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.71 B
Holdings in Top 10
99.4%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets
among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments outside the U.S. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of developed and emerging market equity funds, and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.
The fund invests in stock funds that have holdings in many different developed countries outside the U.S., as well as emerging markets. The fund’s overall allocation to international stock funds is represented by a diversified mix of funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consists of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.
Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.
Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds
|
Spectrum International Equity Fund
|
Investment Range
|
Africa & Middle East
|
0%-15
|
%
|
Emerging Europe
|
0%-15
|
%
|
Emerging Markets Discovery Stock
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Emerging Markets Stock
|
0%-10
|
%
|
European Stock
|
0%-30
|
%
|
International Discovery
|
0%-20
|
%
|
International Stock
|
0%-55
|
%
|
International Value Equity
|
0%-35
|
%
|
Japan
|
0%-30
|
%
|
Latin America
|
0%-15
|
%
|
New Asia
|
0%-20
|
%
|
Overseas Stock
|
0%-35
|
%
|
U.S. Treasury Money
|
0%-25
|
%
The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
|Period
|TSINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|57.20%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|91.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|64.15%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|60.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|53.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|93.12%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TSINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|56.36%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|84.79%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|59.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|56.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|49.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|93.12%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|TSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.71 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|31.23%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|1
|10801
|96.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.85 B
|0
|34.5 B
|12.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.38%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|3.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSINX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.85%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|53.66%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|40.76%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|36.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|44.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|39.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|44.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSINX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.48%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|38.56%
|Technology
|14.45%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|22.45%
|Industrials
|14.09%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|59.86%
|Healthcare
|12.99%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|36.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.97%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|14.53%
|Communication Services
|8.25%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|20.14%
|Consumer Defense
|6.52%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|88.49%
|Basic Materials
|5.62%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|81.44%
|Utilities
|2.38%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|59.14%
|Energy
|2.24%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|85.18%
|Real Estate
|2.02%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|47.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSINX % Rank
|Non US
|96.64%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|39.92%
|US
|1.21%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|64.32%
|TSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|70.09%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|60.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.50%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|13.02%
|TSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|73.81%
|TSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.34%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|1.15%
|TSINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
