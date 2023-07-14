Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$4.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
13.3%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment goals by investing in a broad range of income-producing investments from throughout the world, primarily including debt obligations. The Fund expects, under normal conditions, to invest a majority of its assets in the debt obligations described below.
The Fund may invest in debt obligations of any kind, of any quality, and of any maturity. The Fund expects, under normal conditions, to select a majority of its investments from among the following types of debt obligations:
•bonds and other debt obligations issued by domestic and foreign companies of any size (including lower-rated “high yield” or “junk” bonds)
•mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities
•convertible debt obligations
•obligations issued by foreign governments (including developing countries)
•collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)
•obligations of the U.S. government and its agencies and sponsored enterprises
•structured notes
•zero coupon bonds and “stripped” securities
•taxable municipal obligations and participations in municipal obligations
The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt securities, and analysis of specific issuers.
The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.
|Period
|TSIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|50.84%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|36.89%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|32.92%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|14.50%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|23.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|29.41%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|46.81%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|23.32%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|60.59%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|19.73%
|Period
|TSIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|49.58%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|35.85%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|33.28%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|20.07%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|46.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|29.41%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|46.81%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|23.32%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|62.99%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|38.14%
|TSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.39 B
|100
|124 B
|10.85%
|Number of Holdings
|970
|2
|8175
|25.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|569 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|24.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.27%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|79.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.69%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|51.44%
|Cash
|9.49%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|39.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.86%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|40.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.88%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|20.17%
|Stocks
|0.08%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|57.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|85.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.11%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|62.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.12%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.30%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|58.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|68.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIIX % Rank
|US
|0.08%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|51.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Corporate
|50.25%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|32.71%
|Securitized
|37.47%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|24.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.24%
|Government
|2.48%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|74.96%
|Municipal
|0.30%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|27.35%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|95.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIIX % Rank
|US
|74.54%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|34.01%
|Non US
|13.15%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|59.65%
|TSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|73.24%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|51.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.69%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|50.88%
|TSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|8.94%
|TSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.52%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|57.24%
|TSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.81%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|21.78%
|TSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.224
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.221
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.215
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.202
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.229
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.206
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.213
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.196
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.228
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.215
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.197
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.176
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.211
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.198
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.191
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 26, 2008
|$0.160
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2007
14.46
14.5%
Jason Brady is president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for the company’s overall strategy and direction. He is also the head of the firm’s global fixed income investment team and a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2006, was made portfolio manager and managing director in 2007, and president and CEO in 2016. His book Income Investing: An Intelligent Approach to Profiting from Bonds, Stocks and Money Markets is a step-by-step guide to income investing. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Jeff Klingelhofer is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Jeff is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2012. In 2015, Jeff was made portfolio manager and managing director. Jeff earned a BA in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Jeff spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Jeff also worked as a commercial mortgage-backed securities intern with ratings agency DBRS and interned with the CalPERS alternative assets team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Lon Erickson is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg in 2008 and was made portfolio manager and managing director in 2010. Lon earned a BA in business administration with a minor in economics from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Lon spent almost 11 years as an analyst for State Farm Insurance in the equity and corporate bond departments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Christian Hoffmann is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2012 as a fixed income securities analyst and was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2014, then portfolio manager in 2018. Christian graduated cum laude from New York University with a BA in economics. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, he served as a senior credit analyst with H.I.G. Capital in Miami, Florida, where he specialized in distressed debt investments and credit driven special situations. Christian began his career in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers and later spent several years working on the high yield research desk at Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Ali Hassan is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2013 as a fixed income analyst, became senior fixed income analyst in 2017 and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2021. Ali graduated from Stanford University with a BA in economics and a BS in mathematical & computational science. Prior to his joining Thornburg, Ali worked at Lone Star Funds, Zeo Capital Advisors, and H.I.G. Capital on distressed credit and turnaround private equity investments. He began his career as a credit analyst in Citigroup’s loan origination and loan workout groups.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
