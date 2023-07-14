The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in Institutional Class shares of other funds of the Trust and in other investment pools or investment products, including other funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income with some capital appreciation through a relatively stable asset allocation strategy targeting an income-oriented and conservative risk-return profile. Advisors generally seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing: (1) approximately 20% of the Fund’s assets in equity Underlying Funds and (2) approximately 80% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income Underlying Funds. The Fund may deviate from these target allocations by up to ten percentage points depending upon current market conditions and outlook.

The Underlying Funds’ allocation targets generally represent targets for investments in equity and fixed-income asset classes. Within the equity and fixed-income asset classes, Advisors allocates the Fund’s investments to particular market sectors (which may include U.S. equity, international equity, fixed-income and short-term fixed-income) represented by various Underlying Funds. To maintain an appropriate allocation among the Underlying Funds, the portfolio managers monitor the domestic and foreign equity markets, as well as overall financial and economic conditions. The Fund may sometimes be more heavily weighted toward equities or fixed-income than the target allocations, if the portfolio managers believe market conditions warrant. For example, the Fund may increase its holdings in fixed-income Underlying Funds in periods when the

portfolio managers believe the equity markets will decline. The market sector allocations and Underlying Fund allocations may also be changed over time by the portfolio managers, including the addition and removal of market sectors and Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in light of the Fund’s desired level of risk and potential return at a particular time as evaluated by the portfolio managers based on a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors. The portfolio managers may also opportunistically purchase other Funds or other investment pools or investment products, based on the portfolio managers’ evaluation of the market sectors and/or Underlying Funds, without prior notice to shareholders. If 10% or more of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in any Underlying Fund, market sector or asset class not listed in the chart below, shareholders will receive prior notice of such change.

As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations and a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities.

As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in other investment pools or investment products noted above, the Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs and ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs and ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.

The Fund’s asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector as of June 30, 2022, are listed in the chart below. These allocations may change over time. Underlying Fund allocations in particular may change from year to year. However, the boards of trustees of the Nuveen International Growth Fund and the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund have each approved the reorganization of the Nuveen International Growth Fund into the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, contingent on approval of the shareholders of the Nuveen International Growth Fund. A meeting of the Nuveen International Growth Fund’s shareholders for the purpose of voting on the reorganization is expected to be held in early October 2022. If the required approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the reorganization will be consummated approximately 15–30 days after the special shareholder meeting, and after that date all of the Fund’s allocations to the Nuveen International Growth Fund would become allocations to the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund and certain other Underlying Funds within the international equity market sector.

Asset Class Allocation Market Sector Allocation Underlying Funds Allocation Equity 19.32% U.S. Equity 12.56% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value 2.26% Nuveen Dividend Value 2.25% Nuveen Dividend Growth 1.80% TIAA-CREF Growth & Income 1.80% Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF 1.68% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth 1.68% TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity 0.59% TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity 0.50% International Equity 6.76% TIAA-CREF International Equity 2.04% Nuveen International Growth 1.46% TIAA-CREF International Opportunities 1.45% TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity 0.95% TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity 0.86% Fixed-Income 80.68% Fixed-Income 40.26% TIAA-CREF Core Bond 20.15% TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond 20.11% Short-TermFixed-Income 40.42% TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond 40.42%