YTD Return
-4.8%
1 yr return
-10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
53.9%
Expense Ratio 1.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|TSIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.8%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|64.95%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.2%
|1.8%
|84.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.71%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|84.16%
|Cash
|5.29%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|14.22%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|48.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|38.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|42.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.24%
|TSIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|9.68%
|Management Fee
|1.41%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|72.40%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.881
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Henson joined the firm’s board in 2009 and formally began working at the firm in 2016. He is an Executive Committee member and member of the Ecofin Development Committee and serves as President of TortoiseEcofin Investments, LLC. Mr. Henson was formerly the CIO for a family office as well as the CIO of Mariner Holdings and its affiliates. Mr. Henson has nearly 30 years of institutional money management experience at banks, insurance companies and foundations. Mr. Henson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Westminster College (Fulton, Mo.) and is a CFA® charterholder. In addition, he is Trustee of 1248 Holdings. He serves on the board of directors of TC Wealth Partners, a Chicago-based wealth management firm, and Shatterproof, a national organization committed to ending the stigma of addiction with a particular focus on the prescription pill crisis. He is also a board member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champions of Character. 021921
