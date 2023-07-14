Mr. Sifford joined the firm in 2018 as a Managing Director on the Social Impact team. Mr. Sifford oversees and manages the Social Impact platform and serves on the Social Impact Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Sifford served as Vice President of the Education Investment Group at EPR Properties, pursuing the development and acquisition of education-based real estate across the country. With over 20 years of real estate experience, Mr. Sifford helped make EPR Properties one of the largest owners of public charter schools in the U.S. and a recognized leader in the financing of educational facilities. In his time at EPR Properties, Mr. Sifford grew the company’s total investments in their Education portfolio by more than $1 billion. Prior to joining EPR Properties, Mr. Sifford served as a Senior Vice President at PNC Real Estate Finance. During his tenure at PNC, Mr. Sifford contributed to over $4 billion in loan origination and debt restructuring. Mr. Sifford holds an M.B.A in Finance and Strategy from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. in both Business Administration and Sports Science from the University of Richmond. 021821