Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc

mutual fund
TSIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (TSIFX) Primary
TSIFX (Mutual Fund)

Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (TSIFX) Primary
TSIFX (Mutual Fund)

Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (TSIFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc

TSIFX | Fund

$8.49

-

0.39%

$0.03

1.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.8%

1 yr return

-10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

53.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc

TSIFX | Fund

$8.49

-

0.39%

$0.03

1.72%

TSIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund, Inc
  • Fund Family Name
    Ecofin
  • Inception Date
    Mar 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    19754915
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Henson

Fund Description

TSIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -4.8% 4.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -10.3% -10.3% 0.3% 100.00%
3 Yr -4.3%* -8.6% 0.0% 64.95%
5 Yr -3.2%* -6.2% 1.8% 84.42%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -26.9% -3.5% 4.13%
2021 0.1% -1.0% 3.7% 90.23%
2020 -1.2% -3.5% 1.4% 96.24%
2019 -0.2% -0.2% 2.5% 100.00%
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.8% -11.1% 4.7% 98.19%
1 Yr -10.3% -10.3% 0.3% 100.00%
3 Yr -4.3%* -8.6% 1.3% 64.95%
5 Yr -3.2%* -5.9% 2.2% 84.34%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -26.9% -3.5% 4.13%
2021 0.1% -1.0% 3.7% 90.70%
2020 -1.2% -3.5% 1.4% 95.77%
2019 -0.2% -0.2% 2.5% 100.00%
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSIFX Category Low Category High TSIFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 9.79 K 20.2 B N/A
Number of Holdings 79 1 3950 95.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M -102 M 3.41 B 50.46%
Weighting of Top 10 53.92% 5.8% 97.0% 5.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ARIZONA ST INDL DEV AUTH MULTIFAMILY HSG REV 6.4% 11.00%
  2. LA PAZ CNTY ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH ED FAC LEASE REV 7.75% 9.78%
  3. FLORIDA DEV FIN CORP EDL FACS REV 8.5% 7.77%
  4. FLORIDA DEV FIN CORP EDL FACS REV 7.15% 7.56%
  5. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS REV 9% 5.40%
  6. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS SR LIVING REV 9.5% 5.27%
  7. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS SR HSG REV 12% 5.24%
  8. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS SR LIVING REV 8% 5.07%
  9. NEW HOPE CULTURAL ED FACS FIN CORP TEX SR LIVING REV 10% 4.19%
  10. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS CHARTER SCH REV 7.5% 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSIFX % Rank
Bonds 		94.71% 0.00% 146.69% 84.16%
Cash 		5.29% -3.16% 100.00% 14.22%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 48.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 38.53%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 42.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSIFX % Rank
Municipal 		69.45% 0.00% 100.00% 98.17%
Securitized 		22.44% 0.00% 22.44% 0.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.29% 0.00% 100.00% 16.06%
Corporate 		2.83% 0.00% 4.15% 0.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 38.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 38.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSIFX % Rank
US 		88.57% 0.00% 139.84% 74.77%
Non US 		6.14% 0.00% 21.09% 51.83%

TSIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.07% 3.44% 9.68%
Management Fee 1.41% 0.00% 1.41% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

TSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 121.00% 57.14%

TSIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSIFX Category Low Category High TSIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 5.50% 72.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSIFX Category Low Category High TSIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.23% 1.11% 5.70% 48.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Henson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Henson joined the firm’s board in 2009 and formally began working at the firm in 2016. He is an Executive Committee member and member of the Ecofin Development Committee and serves as President of TortoiseEcofin Investments, LLC. Mr. Henson was formerly the CIO for a family office as well as the CIO of Mariner Holdings and its affiliates. Mr. Henson has nearly 30 years of institutional money management experience at banks, insurance companies and foundations. Mr. Henson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Westminster College (Fulton, Mo.) and is a CFA® charterholder. In addition, he is Trustee of 1248 Holdings. He serves on the board of directors of TC Wealth Partners, a Chicago-based wealth management firm, and Shatterproof, a national organization committed to ending the stigma of addiction with a particular focus on the prescription pill crisis. He is also a board member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champions of Character. 021921

P.Bradley Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Bradley Adams joined Tortoise in 2005 and oversees Tortoise’s financial operations. He is also the chief executive officer for the Tortoise closed-end funds and serves on the SIIC. Previously, he served as a consultant to the financial services industry and was vice president of finance and operations, chief operating officer and director of Jones & Babson, Inc., an investment company distributor and service provider. Mr. Adams earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and a Master of Business Administration degree from Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.).

David Sifford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2019

3.34

3.3%

Mr. Sifford joined the firm in 2018 as a Managing Director on the Social Impact team. Mr. Sifford oversees and manages the Social Impact platform and serves on the Social Impact Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Sifford served as Vice President of the Education Investment Group at EPR Properties, pursuing the development and acquisition of education-based real estate across the country. With over 20 years of real estate experience, Mr. Sifford helped make EPR Properties one of the largest owners of public charter schools in the U.S. and a recognized leader in the financing of educational facilities. In his time at EPR Properties, Mr. Sifford grew the company’s total investments in their Education portfolio by more than $1 billion. Prior to joining EPR Properties, Mr. Sifford served as a Senior Vice President at PNC Real Estate Finance. During his tenure at PNC, Mr. Sifford contributed to over $4 billion in loan origination and debt restructuring. Mr. Sifford holds an M.B.A in Finance and Strategy from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. in both Business Administration and Sports Science from the University of Richmond. 021821

Brent Newcomb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2020

1.74

1.7%

Mr. Newcomb joined the firm in 2014 and is a member of the Executive Committee and Ecofin Development Committee and serves as President of the Ecofin platform. He is a member of investment committees for various Ecofin investment strategies as well as Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Previously, Mr. Newcomb worked for GCM Grosvenor where he focused on portfolio management. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business. 021821

Matthew Ordway

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Mr. Matthew Ordway co-founded the firm's Clean Energy and Infrastructure business in 2016 and serves as a managing director. Mr. Ordway previously co-founded Energy & Infrastructure Capital LLC (EIC), where he served as chief financial officer and chief operations officer, responsible for the firm’s financial and operational management and portfolio management. Prior to forming EIC, Mr. Ordway served as chief financial officer at renewable energy developer Ridgeline Energy. He also held positions at First Wind and Babcock & Brown’s North American Infrastructure group. Formerly a senior vice president at GE Energy Financial Services, Mr. Ordway led a team responsible for making principal investments across the energy sector and managed a $1 billion energy and infrastructure sector portfolio. During his tenure with GE, Mr. Ordway also ran GE Corporate’s Six Sigma program where he became a certified Master Black Belt. Mr. Ordway also worked at Andersen Business Consulting and at International Paper Company. Mr. Ordway holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Fairfield University, and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. 021921

Jerry Polacek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×