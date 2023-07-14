The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in the equity securities of small-mid capitalization (or “cap”) companies or in other investments with similar economic characteristics. The Fund defines small-mid cap companies as companies with market caps not exceeding the highest month-end market cap value of any stock in the Russell 2500® or Russell Mid Cap Index for the previous 12 months, whichever is greater. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in the securities of foreign issuers that are not traded on a U.S. exchange or the U.S. over-the-counter market. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.