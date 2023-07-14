Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
Net Assets
$560 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TSGUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|90.80%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|90.81%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|48.06%
|5 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|74.80%
|10 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|86.67%
* Annualized
|TSGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|560 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|62.15%
|Number of Holdings
|2589
|20
|3702
|1.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.7 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|84.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.36%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|99.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGUX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.60%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|71.65%
|Cash
|2.54%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|41.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|3.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|0.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|80.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|81.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGUX % Rank
|Technology
|17.74%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|87.32%
|Industrials
|17.49%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|25.70%
|Healthcare
|16.18%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|66.37%
|Financial Services
|12.59%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|19.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.12%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|86.09%
|Real Estate
|7.98%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|9.15%
|Consumer Defense
|5.14%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|10.56%
|Energy
|4.32%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|17.96%
|Basic Materials
|4.18%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|19.54%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|5.63%
|Communication Services
|2.38%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|58.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGUX % Rank
|US
|92.64%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|63.38%
|Non US
|3.96%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|43.66%
|TSGUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|65.65%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|5.70%
|TSGUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSGUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSGUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|35.69%
|TSGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|82.75%
|TSGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|5.18%
|TSGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Bruce L. Kennedy, II, CFA, Director of Research since 2014, Vice President since 2010 and Research Analyst from 2007-2010, joined D.F. Dent in the summer of 2007 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York, an Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, and as a Summer Analyst at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City in 2006. Mr. Kennedy received an A.B. from Dartmouth College cum laude in Economics and History, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Chad Baumler is the Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. Chad is the Co-Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value, and he is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Nuance Concentrated Value Long Short. Chad also focuses his analytical skills on the energy, financial and real estate sectors. He has over 14 years of investment analyst experience and 9 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach.ﾠ Before joining Nuance, Chad was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments (ACI) where he co-managed the American Century Value fund and the American Century Market Neutral Value Fund. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager at ACI, he spent six years as an Investment Analyst specializing in the energy and finance sectors. Chad also has experience working in the commercial real estate industry at CB Richard Ellis, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri.ﾠ Chad graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in finance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a CFA ® charterholder and a member of the CFA institute.ﾠ CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Thomas F. O'Neil, Jr., CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 1985 with 15 years of experience in the field of investment management. For the previous 6 years, he served in the position of financial adviser to a Maryland family with philanthropic interests where his responsibilities included management of the family’s investments. Prior to that position, for nine years he was responsible for the investment of insurance companies’ funds in the equity and fixed-income markets for a large Maryland based corporation called Commercial Credit Corp. Mr. O’Neil is a graduate of Georgetown University, Columbia University Graduate School of Business where he received an MBA in finance and banking. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He has served on the boards of various non-profit organizations. Mr. O’Neil is a Vice President at D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Gary D. Mitchell, J.D. joined the firm in the summer of 2005 with 13 years of experience practicing law. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Mitchell was a corporate attorney for C.R. Bard and Lucent Technologies, two S&P 500 companies in New Jersey. Prior to his corporate experience, Mr. Mitchell was an attorney in the New York office of Sidley & Austin. His experience includes corporate, securities and regulatory law, as well as mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Mitchell received an A.B. from Harvard College summa cum laude in Economics and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School cum laude. Mr. Mitchell is a Vice President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Compliance Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Darren is an Associate Portfolio Manager with Nuance. He also focuses his analytical skills on the healthcare, communication services, and information technology sectors. Before joining Nuance in 2016, Darren was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the MBA Investment Fund at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. Darren also spent three years as a Financial Advisor with Bluestone Financial Advisors in Bethesda, Maryland. Prior to working for Bluestone, he was as an Audit & Tax Associate for the Reznick Group. Darren holds Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in Investment Management from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
