Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$560 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TSGUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Lee

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in the equity securities of small-mid capitalization (or “cap”) companies or in other investments with similar economic characteristics. The Fund defines small-mid cap companies as companies with market caps not exceeding the highest month-end market cap value of any stock in the Russell 2500® or Russell Mid Cap Index for the previous 12 months, whichever is greater. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in the securities of foreign issuers that are not traded on a U.S. exchange or the U.S. over-the-counter market. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.
Read More

TSGUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -26.9% 59.5% 90.80%
1 Yr 1.3% -43.3% 860.3% 90.81%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 48.06%
5 Yr -6.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 74.80%
10 Yr -4.5%* -18.3% 13.6% 86.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 24.02%
2021 -2.8% -52.0% 83.9% 61.90%
2020 4.9% -17.6% 195.3% 79.51%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 85.19%
2018 -5.2% -13.6% 24.1% 83.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -53.4% 55.3% 87.08%
1 Yr 1.3% -60.3% 860.3% 86.75%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 48.42%
5 Yr -6.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 79.45%
10 Yr -4.5%* -17.1% 15.4% 94.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 24.20%
2021 -2.8% -52.0% 83.9% 61.90%
2020 4.9% -17.6% 195.3% 79.51%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.99%
2018 -5.2% -13.6% 24.1% 89.61%

NAV & Total Return History

TSGUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSGUX Category Low Category High TSGUX % Rank
Net Assets 560 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 62.15%
Number of Holdings 2589 20 3702 1.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.7 M 360 K 10.9 B 84.68%
Weighting of Top 10 6.36% 5.5% 92.1% 99.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Baxter International Inc 0.78%
  2. Equity Commonwealth 0.69%
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 0.67%
  4. Smith & Nephew PLC ADR 0.63%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp 0.63%
  6. Devon Energy Corp 0.63%
  7. Catalent Inc 0.61%
  8. Beiersdorf AG ADR 0.60%
  9. Nuance Communications Inc 0.59%
  10. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 0.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGUX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 23.99% 100.52% 71.65%
Cash 		2.54% -0.52% 26.94% 41.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.45% 0.00% 2.30% 3.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 0.40% 0.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 80.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 81.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGUX % Rank
Technology 		17.74% 0.04% 62.17% 87.32%
Industrials 		17.49% 0.00% 38.23% 25.70%
Healthcare 		16.18% 0.00% 43.77% 66.37%
Financial Services 		12.59% 0.00% 43.01% 19.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.12% 0.00% 57.41% 86.09%
Real Estate 		7.98% 0.00% 19.28% 9.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.14% 0.00% 16.40% 10.56%
Energy 		4.32% 0.00% 62.10% 17.96%
Basic Materials 		4.18% 0.00% 17.25% 19.54%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 12.94% 5.63%
Communication Services 		2.38% 0.00% 18.33% 58.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGUX % Rank
US 		92.64% 23.38% 100.52% 63.38%
Non US 		3.96% 0.00% 35.22% 43.66%

TSGUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.02% 19.28% 65.65%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 73.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.40% 5.70%

Sales Fees

TSGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 250.31% 35.69%

TSGUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSGUX Category Low Category High TSGUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 2.33% 82.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSGUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSGUX Category Low Category High TSGUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -2.24% 2.75% 5.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSGUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSGUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Matthew Dent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Bruce Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Bruce L. Kennedy, II, CFA, Director of Research since 2014, Vice President since 2010 and Research Analyst from 2007-2010, joined D.F. Dent in the summer of 2007 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent, he served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York, an Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore from 2001 to 2005, and as a Summer Analyst at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City in 2006. Mr. Kennedy received an A.B. from Dartmouth College cum laude in Economics and History, and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2007. Mr. Kennedy is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Chad Baumler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Chad Baumler is the Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. Chad is the Co-Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value, and he is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Nuance Concentrated Value Long Short. Chad also focuses his analytical skills on the energy, financial and real estate sectors. He has over 14 years of investment analyst experience and 9 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach.ﾠ Before joining Nuance, Chad was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments (ACI) where he co-managed the American Century Value fund and the American Century Market Neutral Value Fund. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager at ACI, he spent six years as an Investment Analyst specializing in the energy and finance sectors. Chad also has experience working in the commercial real estate industry at CB Richard Ellis, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri.ﾠ Chad graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in finance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a CFA ® charterholder and a member of the CFA institute.ﾠ CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Thomas O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Thomas F. O'Neil, Jr., CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 1985 with 15 years of experience in the field of investment management. For the previous 6 years, he served in the position of financial adviser to a Maryland family with philanthropic interests where his responsibilities included management of the family’s investments. Prior to that position, for nine years he was responsible for the investment of insurance companies’ funds in the equity and fixed-income markets for a large Maryland based corporation called Commercial Credit Corp. Mr. O’Neil is a graduate of Georgetown University, Columbia University Graduate School of Business where he received an MBA in finance and banking. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He has served on the boards of various non-profit organizations. Mr. O’Neil is a Vice President at D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Gary Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Gary D. Mitchell, J.D. joined the firm in the summer of 2005 with 13 years of experience practicing law. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Mitchell was a corporate attorney for C.R. Bard and Lucent Technologies, two S&P 500 companies in New Jersey. Prior to his corporate experience, Mr. Mitchell was an attorney in the New York office of Sidley & Austin. His experience includes corporate, securities and regulatory law, as well as mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Mitchell received an A.B. from Harvard College summa cum laude in Economics and received a J.D. from Harvard Law School cum laude. Mr. Mitchell is a Vice President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Compliance Officer.

Darren Schryer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Darren is an Associate Portfolio Manager with Nuance. He also focuses his analytical skills on the healthcare, communication services, and information technology sectors. Before joining Nuance in 2016, Darren was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the MBA Investment Fund at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. Darren also spent three years as a Financial Advisor with Bluestone Financial Advisors in Bethesda, Maryland. Prior to working for Bluestone, he was as an Audit & Tax Associate for the Reznick Group. Darren holds Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in Investment Management from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

