Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
TSGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.15 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (TSGAX) Primary C (TSGCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

TSGAX | Fund

$9.15

$36.8 M

0.62%

$0.06

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$36.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    Oct 05, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arthur Ally

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the following Traditional Funds according to the following approximate range of percentages:
  
Timothy Plan Traditional Fund   
% of Fund’s Net Assets
Invested in Traditional Fund
Large/Mid Cap Growth Fund
    0 - 20%
Large/Mid Cap Value Fund
    0 - 20%
Small Cap Value Fund
    0 - 10%
Aggressive Growth Fund
    0 - 10%
International Fund
    0 - 20%
High Yield Bond Fund
    5 - 15%
Defensive Strategies Fund
    5 - 30%
Israel Common Values Fund
    0 - 10%
Fixed Income Fund
    0 - 20%
US Large / Mid Cap Core ETF
    0 - 40%
High Dividend Stock ETF
    0 - 20%
International ETF
    0 - 30%
US Small Cap Core ETF
    0 - 20% 
Timothy Partners, Ltd. (“TPL”) will determine the specific asset allocation program on a continuous basis, based on its forecast of the overall market. On each day that the Fund is open for business, TPL will review the asset allocation program and reallocate, as necessary, and will reallocate for any new underlying funds in which the Fund may elect to invest. The Advisor also will reallocate the Fund’s investments in the Traditional Funds at the end of each fiscal quarter to maintain the asset allocation program. 
Read More

TSGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -8.3% 18.1% 81.82%
1 Yr -1.4% -13.3% 143.9% 89.31%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 57.52%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 56.64%
10 Yr 1.1%* -6.1% 9.0% 35.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -34.7% 92.4% 62.59%
2021 3.2% -6.1% 19.5% 41.03%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 76.20%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 42.16%
2018 -2.7% -12.6% 0.0% 64.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.9% 18.1% 81.28%
1 Yr -1.4% -13.3% 143.9% 88.80%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 57.86%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 68.55%
10 Yr 1.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 78.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -34.7% 92.4% 62.59%
2021 3.2% -6.1% 19.5% 41.03%
2020 1.5% -7.5% 11.8% 76.20%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 42.47%
2018 -2.7% -12.6% 0.2% 88.09%

NAV & Total Return History

TSGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSGAX Category Low Category High TSGAX % Rank
Net Assets 36.8 M 658 K 207 B 93.04%
Number of Holdings 10 2 15351 93.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.8 M 660 K 48.5 B 83.65%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 8.4% 105.0% 6.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Timothy Plan Fixed Income A 17.33%
  2. Timothy Plan Defensive Strategies A 9.11%
  3. Timothy Plan International A 7.94%
  4. Timothy Plan High Yield Bond A 6.03%
  5. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGAX % Rank
Stocks 		67.94% 0.00% 99.40% 8.04%
Bonds 		24.26% 0.00% 116.75% 91.42%
Cash 		5.69% -16.75% 81.51% 27.66%
Other 		1.97% -2.51% 25.19% 14.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 23.84% 85.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 27.92% 60.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGAX % Rank
Industrials 		20.51% 0.00% 24.37% 1.64%
Financial Services 		16.51% 0.00% 38.77% 24.45%
Technology 		10.80% 0.00% 44.21% 92.08%
Utilities 		9.44% 0.00% 99.55% 6.01%
Basic Materials 		8.95% 0.00% 33.35% 3.55%
Healthcare 		8.53% 0.00% 29.35% 90.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.58% 0.00% 19.36% 75.68%
Consumer Defense 		7.01% 0.00% 19.93% 40.85%
Real Estate 		4.21% 0.00% 65.01% 34.97%
Energy 		4.10% 0.00% 85.65% 60.25%
Communication Services 		2.35% 0.00% 23.67% 95.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGAX % Rank
US 		37.90% -1.65% 98.67% 76.57%
Non US 		30.04% 0.00% 37.06% 1.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGAX % Rank
Government 		33.92% 0.00% 97.26% 35.29%
Corporate 		31.43% 0.00% 98.21% 46.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.97% 0.14% 100.00% 19.48%
Securitized 		15.68% 0.00% 92.13% 49.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 83.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 89.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSGAX % Rank
US 		22.94% 0.00% 62.18% 84.74%
Non US 		1.32% 0.00% 84.73% 85.29%

TSGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 17.63% 32.36%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 81.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 99.30%

Sales Fees

TSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 51.64%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 343.00% 28.99%

TSGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSGAX Category Low Category High TSGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 8.35% 93.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSGAX Category Low Category High TSGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -2.34% 19.41% 87.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arthur Ally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2000

21.67

21.7%

Ally is President and Chairman of the Trust, as well as President and 75% shareholder of Covenant Funds. Ally founded and has provided his services to the Timothy Plan continuously since 1994, drawing from twenty-six years experience in the investment industry as an employee of Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman Brothers and Investment Management & Research.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

