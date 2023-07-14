Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$36.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Timothy Plan Traditional Fund
|
% of Fund’s Net Assets
Invested in Traditional Fund
|
Large/Mid Cap Growth Fund
|0 - 20%
|
Large/Mid Cap Value Fund
|0 - 20%
|
Small Cap Value Fund
|0 - 10%
|
Aggressive Growth Fund
|0 - 10%
|
International Fund
|0 - 20%
|
High Yield Bond Fund
|5 - 15%
|
Defensive Strategies Fund
|5 - 30%
|
Israel Common Values Fund
|0 - 10%
|
Fixed Income Fund
|0 - 20%
|
US Large / Mid Cap Core ETF
|0 - 40%
|
High Dividend Stock ETF
|0 - 20%
|
International ETF
|0 - 30%
|
US Small Cap Core ETF
|0 - 20%
|Period
|TSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|81.82%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|89.31%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|57.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|56.64%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|35.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|62.59%
|2021
|3.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|41.03%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|76.20%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|42.16%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|64.89%
|Period
|TSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|81.28%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|88.80%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|57.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|68.55%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|78.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|62.59%
|2021
|3.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|41.03%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|76.20%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|42.47%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|88.09%
|TSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.8 M
|658 K
|207 B
|93.04%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|15351
|93.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.8 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|83.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.4%
|105.0%
|6.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|67.94%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|8.04%
|Bonds
|24.26%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|91.42%
|Cash
|5.69%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|27.66%
|Other
|1.97%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|14.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|85.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|60.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.51%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|1.64%
|Financial Services
|16.51%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|24.45%
|Technology
|10.80%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|92.08%
|Utilities
|9.44%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|6.01%
|Basic Materials
|8.95%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|3.55%
|Healthcare
|8.53%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|90.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.58%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|75.68%
|Consumer Defense
|7.01%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|40.85%
|Real Estate
|4.21%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|34.97%
|Energy
|4.10%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|60.25%
|Communication Services
|2.35%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|95.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGAX % Rank
|US
|37.90%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|76.57%
|Non US
|30.04%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|1.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Government
|33.92%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|35.29%
|Corporate
|31.43%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|46.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.97%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|19.48%
|Securitized
|15.68%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|49.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|83.92%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|89.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSGAX % Rank
|US
|22.94%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|84.74%
|Non US
|1.32%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|85.29%
|TSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|32.36%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|81.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|99.30%
|TSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|51.64%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|28.99%
|TSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|93.01%
|TSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|87.76%
|TSGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2000
21.67
21.7%
Ally is President and Chairman of the Trust, as well as President and 75% shareholder of Covenant Funds. Ally founded and has provided his services to the Timothy Plan continuously since 1994, drawing from twenty-six years experience in the investment industry as an employee of Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman Brothers and Investment Management & Research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...