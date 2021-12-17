Home
TSFBX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (ANBAX) Primary Other (ANBFX) C (ANBCX) Other (ANBEX) A (CANAX) Other (CANFX) Other (CANEX) Retirement (RANCX) Retirement (RANAX) Retirement (RANFX) Retirement (RANJX) Retirement (RANGX) Retirement (RANHX) (TFSBX) (TSFBX) C (CANCX) Retirement (RANBX) Retirement (RANEX) Inst (ANBGX) Other (FBSSX) Other (FSBMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

TSFBX | Fund

-

$15.8 B

0.00%

$0.28

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$15.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TSFBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund will invest no more than 35% of its assets in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and up to 35% of its assets in securities of emerging market issuers.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers will work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TSFBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSFBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSFBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSFBX Category Low Category High TSFBX % Rank
Net Assets 15.8 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1441 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.75 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.40% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 10.16%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY 4.97%
  3. FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP 3.87%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.37%
  5. FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP 3.33%
  6. UNITED STATES TREASURY 2.81%
  7. UNITED STATES TREASURY 2.26%
  8. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.95%
  9. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.84%
  10. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSFBX % Rank
Bonds 		82.56% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		14.06% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		3.37% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSFBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSFBX % Rank
US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSFBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		10.16% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-1.75% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSFBX % Rank
US 		81.00% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		1.56% N/A N/A N/A

TSFBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSFBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TSFBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSFBX Category Low Category High TSFBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSFBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSFBX Category Low Category High TSFBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSFBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TSFBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

