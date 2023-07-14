Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$2.89 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.8%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TSEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|35.83%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|70.85%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|81.20%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|26.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|93.95%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|76.56%
|2020
|15.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|2.75%
|2019
|6.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|10.27%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|9.28%
|TSEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.89 B
|717 K
|102 B
|20.76%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|10
|6734
|93.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.79 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|13.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.82%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|6.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.76%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|70.18%
|Cash
|4.24%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|25.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|78.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|74.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|74.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|78.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.87%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|43.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.66%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|6.40%
|Technology
|15.10%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|87.58%
|Communication Services
|13.85%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|6.15%
|Healthcare
|12.08%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|9.22%
|Consumer Defense
|6.65%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|39.69%
|Industrials
|2.94%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|87.45%
|Basic Materials
|2.01%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|92.32%
|Energy
|1.65%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|78.49%
|Real Estate
|1.19%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|63.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|92.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Non US
|92.59%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|74.46%
|US
|3.17%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|18.17%
|TSEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|50.79%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|80.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|69.11%
|TSEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|22.92%
|TSEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|89.76%
|TSEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TSEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|93.14%
|TSEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2014
8.06
8.1%
Sr. Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Joined Sands Capital in 2008 Research Analyst (2008-2013) Chesapeake Partners (2007-2008) Baltimore, MD • Investment Analyst McKinsey & Company (2003-2005) Chicago, IL • Business Analyst GH Smart & Company (2001-2003) Chicago, IL • Director, Business Development Harvard University MBA, Harvard Business School (2007) Northwestern University BA, Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Economics (2001)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2014
8.06
8.1%
Joined Sands Capital in 2006 • Research Analyst (2008-2013) • Research Associate (2006-2008) Yale University • MBA, School of Management (2009) • BA, Economics (2005)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2014
8.06
8.1%
Neil Kansari, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in June 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Kansari worked as an Associate, Sr. Business Analyst at PRTM in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 2002 to 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as a Graduate Research Assistant for the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. From 1996 to 1999, he worked as an Application Analyst at Millennium Solutions, Universal Impex and as an Accounting Trainee at Mahajan & Aibara: Shah Gupta & Co. in Mumbai, India. Mr. Kansari earned his BE in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai (1996), and his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia (2002). He also earned his MBA from the Darden School of Business (2008).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Teeja Boye, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in 2014 as a Research Analyst. Prior to 2008, Mr. Boye worked as an Investment Analyst for Insparo Asset Management in London, UK, from 2008 to 2013. From 2006 to 2008, he worked as an Associate Analyst for UBS in London, UK. Mr. Boye received his BSc in Economics and Economic History from the London School of Economics in 2006. He also earned his MBA from the University of Virginia in 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
