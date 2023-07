The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments with maturities of less than or equal to two years.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities and will seek to maintain an average portfolio duration of two years or less. The Fund seeks to outperform the FTSE 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index over a full market cycle, while maintaining overall risk similar to the index. The Fund will invest in government and corporate debt securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, money market instruments, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), and derivatives, including futures contracts, forward contracts (such as currency and cross-currency forwards), options and swaps (such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps). The Fund may invest up to 20% of net assets in securities rated below investment grade. It may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to limit its foreign currency exposure to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities (sometimes called “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) rated CCC- or higher by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch, or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-adviser (as defined below) to be of comparable credit quality.

The Fund’s average portfolio duration, as calculated by the Sub-adviser is normally less than two years. Duration is an approximate measure of the sensitivity of the market value of the Fund’s holdings to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. In addition, the dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund, under normal circumstances, is expected not to exceed three years. Maturity means the date on which the principal amount of a debt security is due and payable. Individual investments may be of any maturity.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis and may

engage in short sales. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sales contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy-backs or dollar rolls).

The Fund’s investment objective is not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.