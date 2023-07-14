Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund

mutual fund
TSDLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.21 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (TSDLX) Primary Inst (TSIDX)
TSDLX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.21 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (TSDLX) Primary Inst (TSIDX)
TSDLX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.21 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (TSDLX) Primary Inst (TSIDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund

TSDLX | Fund

$9.21

$49.5 M

4.45%

$0.41

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$49.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund

TSDLX | Fund

$9.21

$49.5 M

4.45%

$0.41

1.32%

TSDLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Short Duration Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Kohlenstein

Fund Description

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The portfolio seeks to optimize income, consistent with limiting volatility and managing risk across different market conditions and stages of the credit cycle. The fund invests in investment-grade corporate and securitized instruments within the U.S. while also incorporating “plus” sectors to enhance income and portfolio diversification.

Securitized instruments include commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, and asset backed securities (ABS), including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). “Plus” sectors include below investment grade (also known as high yield) instruments, leveraged loans (or bank loans), and international and emerging market debt. The fund also invests in U.S. government and agency securities.

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, fixed income securities. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s effective duration will be 3 years or less. Duration is a calculation that seeks to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or a bond fund to changes in interest rates. It is expressed in years and takes into account the time value of cash flows generated over the bond’s life. Future interest and principal payments are discounted to reflect

their present value and then multiplied by the number of years they will be received to produce a value expressed in years–the duration.

Since duration can be computed for bond funds, you can estimate the effect of interest rate fluctuations on share prices by multiplying the fund’s duration by an expected change in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.

The fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in corporate bonds, bank loans, and other debt instruments that are rated below investment grade (below BBB-, or an equivalent rating), commonly known as high yield instruments, by each of the rating agencies that have assigned a rating to the security or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. The fund may invest in securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries.

The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.

While most assets will typically be invested directly in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses futures, forward currency exchange contracts, credit default and total return swaps, options on futures and options on credit default swap indices in keeping with its objective. The fund may use derivative instruments to hedge its investments, manage duration or to seek to enhance returns. Forward currency exchange contracts are typically used to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. The fund may buy or sell credit default and total return swaps in order to generate returns, adjust the fund’s overall credit quality, or protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as well as to profit from expected deterioration in the credit quality of an issuer or the widening of credit spreads. Index options are typically used to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments and to generate additional income.

Read More

TSDLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 60.31%
1 Yr -1.3% -11.5% 2.9% 58.38%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -17.7% -2.5% 59.86%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.18%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 57.02%
1 Yr -1.3% -11.5% 1.9% 54.06%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -17.7% -2.5% 59.51%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.18%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSDLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSDLX Category Low Category High TSDLX % Rank
Net Assets 49.5 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 91.72%
Number of Holdings 288 4 4919 71.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.6 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 89.81%
Weighting of Top 10 38.01% 1.7% 100.0% 21.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSDLX % Rank
Bonds 		110.99% 49.71% 194.71% 7.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 27.71% 88.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 51.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 53.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 43.52%
Cash 		-11.39% -102.46% 39.20% 92.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSDLX % Rank
Securitized 		33.34% 0.00% 97.27% 31.95%
Corporate 		32.32% 0.00% 100.00% 63.04%
Government 		27.74% 0.00% 73.63% 32.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.10% 0.00% 44.09% 34.37%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 17.46% 15.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 52.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSDLX % Rank
US 		91.67% 0.00% 165.96% 13.13%
Non US 		19.32% 0.00% 72.71% 14.68%

TSDLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 19.98% 14.21%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.19% 34.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 76.27%

Sales Fees

TSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.70% 2.00% 500.00% 10.69%

TSDLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSDLX Category Low Category High TSDLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.45% 0.00% 11.01% 29.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSDLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSDLX Category Low Category High TSDLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.27% 4.98% 32.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSDLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSDLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Kohlenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Mr. Kohlenstein joined T. Rowe Price in 2010 and his investment experience dates from 2012. During the past five years, Mr. Kohlenstein has served as a portfolio investment strategist and quantitative analyst in the Fixed Income Division.

Cheryl Mickel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Mickel joined T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. in 1989. She is an assistant vice president and an associate portfolio manager in the taxable bond department. Mickel earned her Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×