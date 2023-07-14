Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The portfolio seeks to optimize income, consistent with limiting volatility and managing risk across different market conditions and stages of the credit cycle. The fund invests in investment-grade corporate and securitized instruments within the U.S. while also incorporating “plus” sectors to enhance income and portfolio diversification.
Securitized instruments include commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, and asset backed securities (ABS), including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). “Plus” sectors include below investment grade (also known as high yield) instruments, leveraged loans (or bank loans), and international and emerging market debt. The fund also invests in U.S. government and agency securities.
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, fixed income securities. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s effective duration will be 3 years or less. Duration is a calculation that seeks to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or a bond fund to changes in interest rates. It is expressed in years and takes into account the time value of cash flows generated over the bond’s life. Future interest and principal payments are discounted to reflect
their present value and then multiplied by the number of years they will be received to produce a value expressed in years–the duration.
Since duration can be computed for bond funds, you can estimate the effect of interest rate fluctuations on share prices by multiplying the fund’s duration by an expected change in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.
The fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in corporate bonds, bank loans, and other debt instruments that are rated below investment grade (below BBB-, or an equivalent rating), commonly known as high yield instruments, by each of the rating agencies that have assigned a rating to the security or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. The fund may invest in securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries.
The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.
While most assets will typically be invested directly in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses futures, forward currency exchange contracts, credit default and total return swaps, options on futures and options on credit default swap indices in keeping with its objective. The fund may use derivative instruments to hedge its investments, manage duration or to seek to enhance returns. Forward currency exchange contracts are typically used to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. The fund may buy or sell credit default and total return swaps in order to generate returns, adjust the fund’s overall credit quality, or protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as well as to profit from expected deterioration in the credit quality of an issuer or the widening of credit spreads. Index options are typically used to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments and to generate additional income.
|Period
|TSDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|60.31%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|58.38%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|59.86%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|17.18%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|TSDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.5 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|91.72%
|Number of Holdings
|288
|4
|4919
|71.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.6 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|89.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.01%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|21.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDLX % Rank
|Bonds
|110.99%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|7.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|88.60%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|51.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|53.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|43.52%
|Cash
|-11.39%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|92.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDLX % Rank
|Securitized
|33.34%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|31.95%
|Corporate
|32.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.04%
|Government
|27.74%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|32.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.10%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|34.37%
|Municipal
|0.51%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|15.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|52.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDLX % Rank
|US
|91.67%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|13.13%
|Non US
|19.32%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|14.68%
|TSDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|14.21%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|34.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|76.27%
|TSDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TSDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.70%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|10.69%
|TSDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.45%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|29.02%
|TSDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|32.86%
|TSDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Mr. Kohlenstein joined T. Rowe Price in 2010 and his investment experience dates from 2012. During the past five years, Mr. Kohlenstein has served as a portfolio investment strategist and quantitative analyst in the Fixed Income Division.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Mickel joined T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. in 1989. She is an assistant vice president and an associate portfolio manager in the taxable bond department. Mickel earned her Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
