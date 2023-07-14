Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$47 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.3%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income investments with average maturities or average lives of less than 5 years. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment-grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. Although the Fund may
invest in fixed-income securities of any duration, the duration of the Fund’s portfolio typically ranges between zero and three years. As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, was 1.83 years. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. The term “duration” is defined in the Glossary section in the non-summary portion of the Prospectus.
The Fund is actively managed and does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions. Instead, the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Subject to the ESG criteria and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (“TIAA”)’s proprietary Impact framework described below, individual securities or sectors may be overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, when Advisors believes that the Fund can boost returns above that of the index.
When selecting investments for the Fund, Advisors considers certain ESG criteria or Impact framework. The Fund’s Impact framework, described in more detail below, provides direct exposure to issuers or projects that Advisors believes have the potential to have social or environmental benefits. The ESG criteria are generally implemented based on data provided by independent research vendor(s). In those limited cases where independent ESG criteria are not available for certain types of securities or for certain issuers, these securities may nonetheless be eligible for the Fund should they meet certain internal ESG criteria.
The corporate issuer evaluation process favors companies with leadership in ESG performance relative to their peers. Typically, environmental assessment categories include climate change, natural resource use, waste management and environmental opportunities. Social evaluation categories include human capital, product safety and social opportunities. Governance assessment categories include corporate governance, business ethics and government & public policy. How well companies adhere to international norms and principles and involvement in major ESG controversies (examples of which may relate to the environment, customers, human rights & community, labor rights & supply chain, and governance) are other considerations.
The ESG evaluation process with respect to corporate issuers is conducted on an industry-specific basis and involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. When ESG concerns exist, the evaluation process gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The Fund will not generally invest in companies significantly involved in certain business activities including, but not limited to, the production of alcohol, tobacco, military weapons, firearms, nuclear power, thermal coal, and gambling products and services.
The ESG evaluation process with respect to government issuers favors issuers with leadership in ESG performance relative to all peers. Typically, environmental assessment categories include the issuer’s ability to protect, harness, and supplement its natural resources, and to manage environmental vulnerabilities and externalities. Social assessment categories include the issuer’s ability to develop a healthy, productive, and stable workforce and knowledge capital, and to create a supportive economic environment. Governance assessment categories include the issuer’s institutional capacity to support long-term stability and well-functioning financial, judicial, and political systems, and capacity to address environmental and social risks. The government ESG evaluation process is conducted on a global basis and reflects how an issuer’s exposure to and management of ESG risk factors may affect the long-term sustainability of its economy.
While Advisors may invest in issuers that meet these criteria, it is not required to invest in every issuer that meets these criteria. In addition, concerns with respect to one ESG assessment category may not automatically eliminate an issuer from being considered an eligible Fund investment. The ESG criteria and the Impact framework the Fund takes into consideration are both non-fundamental investment policies and may be changed without the approval of the Fund’s shareholders.
The Fund is not restricted from investing in any securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Advisors considers investments in these securities to be consistent with the Fund’s ESG criteria.
The Fund also invests in certain asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other securities that represent interests in assets such as pools of mortgage loans, automobile loans or credit card receivables. These securities are typically issued by legal entities established specifically to hold assets and to issue debt obligations backed by those assets. Asset-backed or mortgage-backed securities are normally created or “sponsored” by banks or other institutions or by certain U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). Advisors does not take into consideration whether the sponsor of an asset-backed security in which the Fund invests meets the ESG criteria or the Fund’s Impact framework. That is because asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of loans, and not of the ongoing business enterprise of the sponsor. It is therefore possible that the Fund could invest in an asset-backed or mortgage-backed security sponsored by a bank or other financial institution in which the Fund could not invest directly.
The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs
are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.
The Board of Trustees of the Trust or a designated committee thereof (“Board of Trustees”) reviews the ESG criteria used to evaluate securities held by the Fund and the ESG vendor(s) that provide the data that help inform this criteria. Subject to Board review, Advisors has the right to change the ESG vendor(s) at any time and to add to the number of vendors providing the ESG data.
Additionally, Advisors invests a portion of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income instruments taking into consideration the Impact framework as implemented by the Fund’s portfolio management team. These investments provide direct exposure to issuers and/or individual projects that Advisors, through its proprietary analysis, believes have the potential to have social or environmental benefits. Within this exposure to impact investments, the Fund seeks opportunities to invest in publicly traded fixed-income securities that finance initiatives in areas including affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy and climate change, and natural resources. These investments will be selected based on the same financial criteria used by Advisors in selecting the Fund’s other fixed-income investments. The portion of the Fund invested in accordance with the Impact framework is not additionally subject to ESG criteria. Advisors engages with issuers of investments deemed by Advisors to represent impact securities to communicate impact reporting preferences and encourage alignment with industry best practices regarding responsible investment.
Investing on the basis of ESG criteria and according to the Fund’s Impact framework are qualitative and subjective by nature. There can be no assurance that every Fund investment will meet ESG criteria or Impact framework, or will do so at all times, or that the ESG criteria and the Impact framework or any judgment exercised by Advisors will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.
The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in credit default swaps or index credit default swaps primarily to hedge or manage risks associated with assets held by the Fund or to facilitate the implementation of portfolio strategies for the Fund. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar denominated instruments. Under most circumstances, the Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers constitute less than 40% of the Fund’s assets.
|Period
|TSDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|79.03%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|63.04%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|51.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|29.40%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|65.64%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|61.27%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|76.82%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TSDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|65.34%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|58.72%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|51.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSDFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|34.15%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|65.46%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|61.27%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|78.74%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|TSDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|93.79%
|Number of Holdings
|130
|4
|4919
|83.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.92 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|95.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.28%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|62.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDFX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.29%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|90.33%
|Cash
|13.02%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|6.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.69%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|64.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|71.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|71.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|66.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDFX % Rank
|Corporate
|38.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.47%
|Securitized
|23.97%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|56.82%
|Government
|17.92%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|48.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.02%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|12.95%
|Municipal
|6.72%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|2.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|72.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSDFX % Rank
|US
|65.49%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|92.23%
|Non US
|19.80%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|12.26%
|TSDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|21.04%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|43.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TSDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TSDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSDFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|51.29%
|TSDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.82%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|35.58%
|TSDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSDFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|38.69%
|TSDFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2018
3.54
3.5%
Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2018
3.54
3.5%
Jessica is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. She is an integral part of the ESG/Impact fixed income strategy team and co-portfolio manager on the Core Impact Bond, Global Core Impact Bond, Green Bond and Short Duration Impact Bond strategies. She is a frequent panelist and speaker at ESG and Impact conferences and was a member of the ICMA Advisory Board (2020-21), which provides insight and guidance to the Executive Committee on issues affecting the Green, Social, and Sustainable Bond markets. Jessica joined the firm in 2008 as an agency MBS analyst before joining the International/EMD sector team as a European sovereign and agency analyst. Jessica’s analyst responsibilities included sovereigns and local markets throughout Western and Eastern Europe. Prior to Nuveen, she worked at Citi Global Wealth Management (GWM), helping to manage liquidity and risk of the GWM balance sheet. Jessica graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from The Ohio State University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...