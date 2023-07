The fund is a retail money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. All securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk in the opinion of T. Rowe Price. The fund is managed to provide a stable

share price of $1.00 by investing in high-quality, U.S dollar-denominated money market securities. Money market securities are generally high-quality, short-term obligations issued by companies or governmental entities. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a 7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

In addition to investing in money market securities issued by corporations and financial institutions, the fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury securities and other U.S. government securities, and repurchase agreements thereon; municipal money market securities issued by state and local governments; and money market securities issued by foreign companies and financial institutions, which include U.S. dollar-denominated money market securities traded outside of the U.S. and U.S. dollar-denominated money market securities of foreign issuers traded in the U.S. There is no limit to the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated money market securities of foreign issuers.

The fund may enter into repurchase agreements. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).

In accordance with the requirements for “retail money market funds” under Rule 2a-7, the fund has implemented policies and procedures designed to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. The fund has also obtained assurances from financial intermediaries that sell the fund that they have developed adequate procedures to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. Any new investors wishing to purchase shares will be required to demonstrate eligibility (for example, by providing their Social Security number).

Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the fund’s Board of Directors, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed or temporarily suspend redemptions from the fund for up to 10 business days during any 90–day period (i.e., a “redemption gate”). In addition, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the fund’s Board of Directors determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the fund. Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, weekly liquid assets include cash, U.S. Treasuries, other government securities with remaining maturities of 60 days or less, or securities that mature or are subject to a demand feature within five business days.