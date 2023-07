Mr. Finn has served as portfolio manager of Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund since 2004. He was managing director and senior portfolio manager of First American Large Cap Value Fund from 2003 to 2004, head of equities for Advantus Capital Management Inc. from 2001 to 2003, and chief investment officer of the growth and income group for Evergreen Investment Management Co. from 1998 to 2001. Mr. Finn holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.