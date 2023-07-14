Home
AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TSCIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.1 -0.84%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TSCIX) Primary N (TSCPX) Inst (TSQIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$265 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Babyak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
Consistent with its focus, the Fund typically invests in common and preferred stocks of U.S. small-capitalization companies. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”) generally considers a company to be a “small-capitalization” company if, at the time of purchase, the market capitalization is below $3 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index (between $257.1 million and $7.3 billion as of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021)). This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently appreciates above the Fund’s small-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies at any given time. In addition, the Fund focuses on growing companies involved in new product development and technological breakthroughs. TimesSquare looks across all sectors of the stock market to find companies that meet the Fund’s investment criteria – including the potential for strong, sustainable growth, consistent earnings, proprietary products and services and minimal institutional ownership. Typically, TimesSquare seeks out stocks that have the potential for significant price appreciation over the following 18 months and price/earnings ratios at a discount relative to their earnings growth rates. 
Read More

TSCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -21.9% 50.1% 49.33%
1 Yr 13.5% -72.8% 36.6% 37.14%
3 Yr -8.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 76.56%
5 Yr -10.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 87.22%
10 Yr -3.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 70.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.14%
2021 -6.8% -69.3% 196.9% 65.52%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 82.62%
2019 3.6% -3.2% 9.3% 82.32%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 82.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -24.8% 50.1% 48.65%
1 Yr 13.5% -72.8% 36.6% 36.47%
3 Yr -8.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 76.56%
5 Yr -10.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 88.13%
10 Yr -3.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 88.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.14%
2021 -6.8% -69.3% 196.9% 65.69%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 82.62%
2019 3.6% -3.2% 9.3% 82.32%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 85.71%

NAV & Total Return History

TSCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSCIX Category Low Category High TSCIX % Rank
Net Assets 265 M 183 K 28 B 69.90%
Number of Holdings 92 6 1336 51.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 73.08%
Weighting of Top 10 20.56% 5.9% 100.0% 58.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CuriosityStream Inc Ordinary Shares Class A 2.55%
  2. Curiositystream Inc 2.51%
  3. ASGN Inc 2.35%
  4. EMCOR Group Inc 2.34%
  5. Matador Resources Co 2.30%
  6. Leslies Inc Ordinary Shares 2.25%
  7. Onto Innovation Inc 2.21%
  8. Vonage Holdings Corp 2.10%
  9. Wheels Up Inc Preferred Shares 2.09%
  10. Wheels Up Inc Preferred Shares 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSCIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.29% 77.52% 101.30% 53.68%
Cash 		2.71% -1.30% 22.49% 41.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 77.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 80.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 76.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSCIX % Rank
Technology 		29.45% 2.91% 75.51% 21.40%
Industrials 		19.57% 0.00% 36.64% 25.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.86% 0.00% 40.68% 12.21%
Healthcare 		15.64% 0.00% 47.90% 79.93%
Financial Services 		8.26% 0.00% 42.95% 32.78%
Consumer Defense 		4.43% 0.00% 13.56% 40.30%
Energy 		3.02% 0.00% 55.49% 42.47%
Real Estate 		1.69% 0.00% 15.31% 53.01%
Communication Services 		1.06% 0.00% 15.31% 69.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 84.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 97.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSCIX % Rank
US 		95.96% 67.06% 99.56% 29.77%
Non US 		1.33% 0.00% 26.08% 80.43%

TSCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.05% 27.56% 69.49%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.05% 4.05% 46.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 78.20%

Sales Fees

TSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 3.00% 439.00% 58.56%

TSCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSCIX Category Low Category High TSCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 79.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSCIX Category Low Category High TSCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -4.08% 1.10% 53.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Babyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2000

22.37

22.4%

Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Kenneth Duca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Ken is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst in TimesSquare’s growth equity group, responsible for covering the business services, transaction processing, and energy sectors. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Ken held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Before joining Fiduciary Trust, Ken spent 10 years with Prudential where, at the time of his departure, he was a senior equity analyst on the small cap growth team. Ken has a B.A. in Economics from Muhlenberg College and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

