Matthew D. Finn, CFA has been a portfolio manager at Thrivent Financial since 2013, when he joined the firm. Prior to joining Thrivent Financial, Mr. Lettenberger was a portfolio manager at UBS Global Asset Management since 1995. From 1999 until 2005, he was employed with U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. At U.S. Bancorp Asset Management, He was a Managing Director and Head of the Mid and Large Cap Growth team.