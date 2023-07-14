Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.26 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 225.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund’s overall investment strategy is to match or incrementally exceed the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond market. To achieve this goal, the fund seeks to provide total returns (after all of the fund’s expenses have been deducted) that match or incrementally exceed the total returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broadly diversified index that typically consists of investment-grade, fixed income instruments with intermediate- to long-term maturities. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be U.S. dollar-denominated, rated investment grade, have a fixed rate coupon with at least $300 million or more of outstanding face value, and have one or more years remaining to maturity. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of December 31, 2021, there were 12,372 securities in the index. For the last five years ended June 30, 2021, the weighted average maturity of the index ranged from 7.7 years to 8.5 years, although this range will vary with market conditions. As of December 31, 2021, the fund’s weighted average maturity was 8.69 years.
The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, but generally invests in a wide range of bonds represented in the index. While the fund’s portfolio is structured to have a similar overall risk profile and other characteristics to the fund’s benchmark index, the portfolio manager may adjust certain holdings in relation to their
weighting in the index and rely on quantitative models (as indicated by the “QM” in the fund’s name) in an attempt to generate a modest amount of outperformance over the index. These quantitative models are designed to help replicate the overall risk factors and other characteristics of the index in a more efficient manner and to inform overweighting and underweighting of sub-sectors relative to the index, which are designed in part to provide performance that incrementally exceeds that of the index. In conjunction with the quantitative models, the portfolio manager evaluates specific traits and sectors within the fund’s benchmark index and, within each broad segment of the index (such as corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities), selects a set of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that represents key benchmark traits. The most important of these traits are interest rate sensitivity, credit quality, and sector diversification, although other characteristics may be considered.
Based on the portfolio manager's evaluation of quantitative models, and views as to the relative value or attractiveness of a specific trait or sector, the fund places a slightly greater or lesser emphasis on certain index characteristics than their representation in the index. This could result in the fund being underweight or overweight in certain sectors versus the benchmark index or having a duration that differs from that of the index. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. A bond fund with a longer duration should be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond fund with a shorter duration.
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds that are held in its benchmark index. Consistent with the benchmark index, the fund’s holdings will normally include U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.
As a means of adjusting the fund’s duration and gaining exposure to investment-grade bonds, the fund buys and sells U.S Treasury futures, as well as mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. U.S. Treasury futures are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes. With TBA transactions, the particular mortgage-backed securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. In an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.
|Period
|TSBZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|63.51%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|76.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|49.90%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|42.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|63.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSBZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|46.68%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.00%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TSBZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|62.37%
|1 Yr
|-4.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|72.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|44.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|38.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|60.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSBZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|45.51%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|49.90%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|TSBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSBZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.26 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|46.25%
|Number of Holdings
|1242
|1
|17234
|28.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|526 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|37.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.03%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|29.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSBZX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.70%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|12.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.58%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|43.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|81.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|85.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|72.38%
|Cash
|-4.27%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|87.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSBZX % Rank
|Securitized
|33.03%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|40.19%
|Government
|26.57%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|44.86%
|Corporate
|25.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.25%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|11.52%
|Municipal
|2.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.05%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|31.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSBZX % Rank
|US
|96.01%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|12.67%
|Non US
|6.69%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|67.43%
|TSBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|96.77%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|4.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TSBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSBZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|225.20%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|73.07%
|TSBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSBZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.01%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|41.63%
|TSBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSBZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.07%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|27.02%
|TSBZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...