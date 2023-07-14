Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond Index Fund

mutual fund
TSBZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.61 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (PBDIX) Primary Inst (TSBZX) Inst (TSBLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond Index Fund

TSBZX | Fund

$9.61

$1.26 B

4.01%

$0.38

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 225.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSBZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Oct 05, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Larkins

Fund Description

The fund’s overall investment strategy is to match or incrementally exceed the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond market. To achieve this goal, the fund seeks to provide total returns (after all of the fund’s expenses have been deducted) that match or incrementally exceed the total returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broadly diversified index that typically consists of investment-grade, fixed income instruments with intermediate- to long-term maturities. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be U.S. dollar-denominated, rated investment grade, have a fixed rate coupon with at least $300 million or more of outstanding face value, and have one or more years remaining to maturity. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of December 31, 2021, there were 12,372 securities in the index. For the last five years ended June 30, 2021, the weighted average maturity of the index ranged from 7.7 years to 8.5 years, although this range will vary with market conditions. As of December 31, 2021, the fund’s weighted average maturity was 8.69 years.

The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, but generally invests in a wide range of bonds represented in the index. While the fund’s portfolio is structured to have a similar overall risk profile and other characteristics to the fund’s benchmark index, the portfolio manager may adjust certain holdings in relation to their

weighting in the index and rely on quantitative models (as indicated by the “QM” in the fund’s name) in an attempt to generate a modest amount of outperformance over the index. These quantitative models are designed to help replicate the overall risk factors and other characteristics of the index in a more efficient manner and to inform overweighting and underweighting of sub-sectors relative to the index, which are designed in part to provide performance that incrementally exceeds that of the index. In conjunction with the quantitative models, the portfolio manager evaluates specific traits and sectors within the fund’s benchmark index and, within each broad segment of the index (such as corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities), selects a set of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that represents key benchmark traits. The most important of these traits are interest rate sensitivity, credit quality, and sector diversification, although other characteristics may be considered.

Based on the portfolio manager's evaluation of quantitative models, and views as to the relative value or attractiveness of a specific trait or sector, the fund places a slightly greater or lesser emphasis on certain index characteristics than their representation in the index. This could result in the fund being underweight or overweight in certain sectors versus the benchmark index or having a duration that differs from that of the index. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. A bond fund with a longer duration should be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond fund with a shorter duration.

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds that are held in its benchmark index. Consistent with the benchmark index, the fund’s holdings will normally include U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

As a means of adjusting the fund’s duration and gaining exposure to investment-grade bonds, the fund buys and sells U.S Treasury futures, as well as mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. U.S. Treasury futures are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes. With TBA transactions, the particular mortgage-backed securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. In an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.

Read More

TSBZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -4.3% 4.5% 63.51%
1 Yr -4.8% -16.1% 162.7% 76.03%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 49.90%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 42.37%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 63.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -34.7% 131.9% 46.68%
2021 -1.7% -6.0% 15.7% 50.00%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -15.5% 4.5% 62.37%
1 Yr -4.8% -16.1% 162.7% 72.40%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 44.43%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 38.64%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 60.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -34.7% 131.9% 45.51%
2021 -1.7% -6.0% 15.7% 49.90%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSBZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSBZX Category Low Category High TSBZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 2.88 M 287 B 46.25%
Number of Holdings 1242 1 17234 28.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 526 M -106 M 27.6 B 37.90%
Weighting of Top 10 37.03% 3.7% 123.9% 29.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 14.38%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSBZX % Rank
Bonds 		102.70% 3.97% 268.18% 12.81%
Convertible Bonds 		1.58% 0.00% 7.93% 43.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 81.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 85.05%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 72.38%
Cash 		-4.27% -181.13% 95.99% 87.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSBZX % Rank
Securitized 		33.03% 0.00% 98.40% 40.19%
Government 		26.57% 0.00% 86.23% 44.86%
Corporate 		25.29% 0.00% 100.00% 67.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.25% 0.00% 95.99% 11.52%
Municipal 		2.81% 0.00% 100.00% 11.05%
Derivative 		0.04% 0.00% 25.16% 31.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSBZX % Rank
US 		96.01% 3.63% 210.09% 12.67%
Non US 		6.69% -6.54% 58.09% 67.43%

TSBZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 20.64% 96.77%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 1.76% 4.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TSBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 225.20% 2.00% 493.39% 73.07%

TSBZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSBZX Category Low Category High TSBZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.01% 0.00% 10.82% 41.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSBZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSBZX Category Low Category High TSBZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.07% -1.28% 8.97% 27.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSBZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSBZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Larkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Robert Larkins is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee and lead portfolio manager of the firm's suite bond index strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Rob worked for Dow Chemical Company for four years as a research engineer. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

