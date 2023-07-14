Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$220 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.9%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 56.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
$2,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in Institutional Class shares of other funds of the Trust and in other investment pools or investment products, including other funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term growth of capital through a relatively stable asset allocation strategy targeting an aggressive growth risk-return profile. Advisors generally seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing: (1) approximately 100% of the Fund’s assets in equity Underlying Funds and (2) approximately 0% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income Underlying Funds. The Fund may deviate from these target allocations by up to ten percentage points depending upon current market conditions and outlook.
The Underlying Funds’ allocation targets generally represent targets for investments in equity and fixed-income asset classes. Within the equity and fixed-income asset classes, Advisors allocates the Fund’s investments to particular market sectors (which may include U.S. equity, international equity, fixed-income and short-term fixed-income) represented by various Underlying Funds. To maintain an appropriate allocation among the Underlying Funds, the portfolio managers monitor the domestic and foreign equity markets, as well as overall financial and economic conditions. The Fund may sometimes be more heavily weighted toward equities or fixed-income than the target allocations, if the portfolio managers believe market conditions warrant. For example, the Fund may increase its holdings in fixed-income Underlying Funds in periods when the
portfolio managers believe the equity markets will decline. The market sector allocations and Underlying Fund allocations may also be changed over time by the portfolio managers, including the addition and removal of market sectors and Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in light of the Fund’s desired level of risk and potential return at a particular time as evaluated by the portfolio managers based on a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors. The portfolio managers may also opportunistically purchase other Funds or other investment pools or investment products, based on the portfolio managers’ evaluation of the market sectors and/or Underlying Funds, without prior notice to shareholders. If 10% or more of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in any Underlying Fund, market sector or asset class not listed in the chart below, shareholders will receive prior notice of such change.
As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations and a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities.
As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in other investment pools or investment products noted above, the Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs and ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs and ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.
The Fund’s asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector as of June 30, 2022, are listed in the chart below. These allocations may change over time. Underlying Fund allocations in particular may change from year to year. However, the boards of trustees of the Nuveen International Growth Fund and the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund have each approved the reorganization of the Nuveen International Growth Fund into the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, contingent on approval of the shareholders of the Nuveen International Growth Fund. A meeting of the Nuveen International Growth Fund’s shareholders for the purpose of voting on the reorganization is expected to be held in early October 2022. If the required approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the reorganization will be consummated approximately 15–30 days after the special shareholder meeting, and after that date all of the Fund’s allocations to the Nuveen International Growth Fund would become allocations to the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund and certain other Underlying Funds within the international equity market sector.
|
Asset Class
|
Allocation
|
|
Market Sector
|
Allocation
|
Underlying Funds
|
Allocation
|
Equity
|
100.00%
|
U.S. Equity
|
64.95%
|
TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value
|
10.60%
|
Nuveen Dividend Value
|
10.52%
|
TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth
|
9.75%
|
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
|
9.74%
|
Nuveen Dividend Growth
|
9.40%
|
TIAA-CREF Growth & Income
|
9.31%
|
TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity
|
3.03%
|
TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity
|
2.60%
|
International Equity
|
35.05%
|
TIAA-CREF International Equity
|
10.61%
|
Nuveen International Growth
|
7.55%
|
TIAA-CREF International Opportunities
|
7.49%
|
TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity
|
4.94%
|
TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity
|
4.46%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|Period
|TSAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|14.66%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|43.46%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|67.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|44.58%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|38.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|63.49%
|2021
|2.2%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|87.15%
|2020
|4.3%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|35.09%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|30.36%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|58.79%
|Period
|TSAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|14.66%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|42.93%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|67.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|50.91%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|66.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|63.49%
|2021
|2.2%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|87.15%
|2020
|4.3%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|35.09%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|30.95%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|76.97%
|TSAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|220 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|73.82%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|4
|9963
|71.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|197 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|67.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.94%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|25.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.99%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|11.52%
|Cash
|1.86%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|65.45%
|Other
|0.15%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|28.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|87.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|89.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|93.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSAIX % Rank
|Technology
|20.47%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|40.53%
|Financial Services
|14.62%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|59.47%
|Healthcare
|13.89%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|45.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.97%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|28.95%
|Industrials
|11.42%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|33.68%
|Consumer Defense
|7.25%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|28.95%
|Communication Services
|5.69%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|81.05%
|Energy
|5.51%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|19.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.78%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|32.63%
|Utilities
|2.22%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|62.63%
|Real Estate
|2.18%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|76.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSAIX % Rank
|US
|62.31%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|68.59%
|Non US
|35.68%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|4.19%
|TSAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|85.03%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|45.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|TSAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|56.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|84.83%
|TSAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.71%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|73.82%
|TSAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|TSAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.08%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|21.81%
|TSAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2019
|$0.730
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2011
10.48
10.5%
John Cunniff is a managing director and Lifecycle portfolio manager for the TIAA organization. Mr. Cunniff currently manages investment strategies for TIAA’s Lifecycle and Managed Allocation portfolios. He joined the TIAA organization in 2006. Mr. Cunniff has 25 years of industry experience. Previously, he served as director of U.S. research at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and as a portfolio manager for both Van Kampen Investments and Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Cunniff earned a B.S. from Johns Hopkins University, an M.S.E. from Princeton University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2011
10.48
10.5%
Erickson has been serving for Teachers Advisors Inc. as a managing director since 1996. Prior to that, Erickson joined Templeton Quantitative Advisers in 1990. Erickson was employed by Anderson Consulting from May 1989 through February 1990 and Morgan Stanley from June 1988 through May 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Steve Sedmak is a Senior Director on the Multi-Asset Investment Team at TIAA Investments, focusing on Lifecycle and other multi-asset strategies. Steve joined TIAA in 2016 and has 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining TIAA, he served as Head of Portfolio Implementation for the Multi-Asset Strategies group at Voya Investment Management. He also served as a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Equity team at Voya. Prior to joining Voya, Steve had multiple roles in portfolio trading at Stifel Nicolaus, Legg Mason, and CIBC World Markets. Steve earned a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Southern California, and holds a M.S. in Mathematics of Finance from New York University. Steve holds the CFA designation and is a member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
