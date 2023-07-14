Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization issuers. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s portfolio generally will contain 25 to 35 equity securities. The Fund currently defines a large capitalization issuer as one that has a market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase.

In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, through, but not limited to, American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or other depositary receipts. The Fund is a non-diversified fund and may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more issuers, geographic regions or sectors of the global economy. The Fund may invest greater than 25% of its assets in one or more of the following sectors: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, materials, technology and telecommunications services.