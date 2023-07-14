The fund is a money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and repurchase agreements thereon. The remainder is invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and repurchase agreements thereon.

The fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7. “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities or cash. A government security is a security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well-established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).

The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and overall risk-limiting conditions and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. All securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk in the opinion of T. Rowe Price. In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among

yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.

U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills and notes, and repurchase agreements thereon. Other government securities in which the fund may invest include non-U.S. Treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (such as securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and securities issued by certain nongovernmental entities but guaranteed by the U.S. government).

Rule 2a-7 does not require government money market funds to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates. The fund has no intention to voluntarily impose liquidity fees and/or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Directors reserves the right to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in the future.