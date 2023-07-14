Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
62.6%
Expense Ratio 0.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund is a money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and repurchase agreements thereon. The remainder is invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and repurchase agreements thereon.
The fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7. “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities or cash. A government security is a security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well-established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).
The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.
The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and overall risk-limiting conditions and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. All securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk in the opinion of T. Rowe Price. In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among
yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.
U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills and notes, and repurchase agreements thereon. Other government securities in which the fund may invest include non-U.S. Treasury securities that are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (such as securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and securities issued by certain nongovernmental entities but guaranteed by the U.S. government).
Rule 2a-7 does not require government money market funds to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates. The fund has no intention to voluntarily impose liquidity fees and/or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Directors reserves the right to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in the future.
|Period
|TRZXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|72.73%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|72.66%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|72.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|71.95%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|72.63%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TRZXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|72.73%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|72.66%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|72.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|72.20%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|72.89%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|TRZXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.8 B
|136 K
|281 B
|56.25%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|1
|346
|55.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|56.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.55%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZXX % Rank
|Cash
|78.48%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|37.25%
|Bonds
|21.52%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|60.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|73.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|77.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|78.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.16%
|Government
|21.27%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|60.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.19%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|72.73%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|75.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZXX % Rank
|US
|21.52%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|59.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|75.04%
|TRZXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|70.83%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|57.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|TRZXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TRZXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRZXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|485.00%
|54.35%
|TRZXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.36%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|89.11%
|TRZXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRZXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|0.74%
|TRZXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...