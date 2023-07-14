Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund

TRZWX | Fund

$4.96

$3.7 B

4.55%

$0.23

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRZWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Obaza

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of shorter-term investment-grade corporate and government securities, including mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities, money market securities and bank obligations, and securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. All of the securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be investment-grade quality. The fund will not be required to sell a holding if it is later downgraded to a below investment-grade rating. While the fund may purchase an individual security with an effective maturity of up to five years, under normal conditions the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be 1.5 years or less.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

TRZWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -1.1% 3.6% 34.50%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 7.0% 56.09%
3 Yr N/A* -3.0% 10.0% 6.36%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 4.93%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 68.47%
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -3.2% 2.9% 27.95%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 3.0% 41.74%
3 Yr N/A* -3.0% 10.0% 6.36%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% 4.93%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 68.47%
2021 N/A -1.1% 21.9% N/A
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZWX Category Low Category High TRZWX % Rank
Net Assets 3.7 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 30.00%
Number of Holdings 483 1 3396 24.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 -143 M -200 M 16.1 B 96.94%
Weighting of Top 10 19.75% 2.6% 103.2% 53.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 10.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZWX % Rank
Bonds 		62.18% 0.00% 123.41% 80.35%
Cash 		32.99% -24.02% 100.00% 21.40%
Convertible Bonds 		4.20% 0.00% 15.25% 40.17%
Stocks 		0.63% 0.00% 3.35% 1.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 89.08%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 90.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZWX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.41% 0.00% 99.34% 44.44%
Technology 		31.99% 0.00% 32.06% 44.44%
Communication Services 		11.28% 0.00% 11.28% 33.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.26% 0.00% 11.26% 33.33%
Healthcare 		4.08% 0.00% 4.23% 44.44%
Consumer Defense 		3.64% 0.00% 4.16% 44.44%
Industrials 		2.60% 0.00% 2.85% 44.44%
Utilities 		0.75% 0.00% 0.87% 44.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZWX % Rank
US 		0.41% 0.00% 2.60% 1.75%
Non US 		0.22% 0.00% 0.75% 1.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZWX % Rank
Corporate 		42.79% 0.00% 99.91% 43.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.63% 0.00% 100.00% 22.71%
Securitized 		26.74% 0.00% 100.00% 47.60%
Municipal 		0.62% 0.00% 70.39% 24.89%
Government 		0.19% 0.00% 100.00% 69.87%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 23.15% 12.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZWX % Rank
US 		39.74% 0.00% 100.00% 85.59%
Non US 		22.44% 0.00% 49.76% 13.97%

TRZWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.08% 18.10% 74.89%
Management Fee 0.16% 0.00% 1.19% 13.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.80% 0.00% 369.54% 19.27%

TRZWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZWX Category Low Category High TRZWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.55% 0.00% 5.90% 38.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZWX Category Low Category High TRZWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -1.30% 14.86% 8.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Obaza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

