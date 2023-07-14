Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of shorter-term investment-grade corporate and government securities, including mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities, money market securities and bank obligations, and securities of foreign issuers, including up to 10% of net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. All of the securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories) at the time of purchase by at least one of the major credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be investment-grade quality. The fund will not be required to sell a holding if it is later downgraded to a below investment-grade rating. While the fund may purchase an individual security with an effective maturity of up to five years, under normal conditions the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be 1.5 years or less.
Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.
|Period
|TRZWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|34.50%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|56.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|6.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|4.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TRZWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.7 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|30.00%
|Number of Holdings
|483
|1
|3396
|24.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-143 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|96.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.75%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|53.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Bonds
|62.18%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|80.35%
|Cash
|32.99%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|21.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.20%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|40.17%
|Stocks
|0.63%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|1.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|90.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.41%
|0.00%
|99.34%
|44.44%
|Technology
|31.99%
|0.00%
|32.06%
|44.44%
|Communication Services
|11.28%
|0.00%
|11.28%
|33.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.26%
|0.00%
|11.26%
|33.33%
|Healthcare
|4.08%
|0.00%
|4.23%
|44.44%
|Consumer Defense
|3.64%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|44.44%
|Industrials
|2.60%
|0.00%
|2.85%
|44.44%
|Utilities
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.87%
|44.44%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZWX % Rank
|US
|0.41%
|0.00%
|2.60%
|1.75%
|Non US
|0.22%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|1.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.79%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|43.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.71%
|Securitized
|26.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.60%
|Municipal
|0.62%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|24.89%
|Government
|0.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.87%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|12.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZWX % Rank
|US
|39.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.59%
|Non US
|22.44%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|13.97%
|TRZWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|74.89%
|Management Fee
|0.16%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|13.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TRZWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRZWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRZWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.80%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|19.27%
|TRZWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.55%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|38.43%
|TRZWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRZWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.13%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|8.56%
|TRZWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
