Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index Fund

mutual fund
TRZTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.1 -0.03 -0.59%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
No Load (PRTIX) Primary Inst (PRKIX) Inst (TRZTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index Fund

TRZTX | Fund

$5.10

$796 M

3.92%

$0.20

0.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

-5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$796 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRZTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Intermediate Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Brennan

Fund Description

The fund seeks to track the investment returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 4-10 Year Treasury Bond Index. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that are held in its benchmark index and at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The remainder of the portfolio may be invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The fund’s weighted average maturity is expected to normally range between three and ten years, and it will vary consistent with the weighted average maturity of the benchmark index. As of July 31, 2022, the fund’s weighted average maturity was 5.63 years.

The Bloomberg U.S. 4-10 Year Treasury Bond Index is an index consisting of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate nominal debt issued by the U.S. Treasury with maturities between four and ten years. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be an obligation of the U.S. Treasury, rated investment grade, have a fixed rate coupon or zero coupon with at least $250 million or more of outstanding face value, and have greater than four years and less than ten years remaining to maturity. The index is market value weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of July 31, 2022, there were 82 securities in the index.

The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the fund’s index by holding each of the bonds represented in the index. The portfolio will be structured to maintain an investment and risk profile, and overall characteristics, similar to the index. However, the adviser seeks to closely track the returns of the fund’s index and more efficiently replicate the key risk factors of the index (such as maturity, duration, and credit quality) by attempting to capitalize on market inefficiencies through structural portfolio positioning and making small tactical bets on inflation, duration, and yield curve positioning. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a

calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. A bond fund with a longer duration should be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond fund with a shorter duration.

U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills, notes, and bonds (which includes Treasury STRIPS), as well as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The fund buys and sells U.S. Treasury futures, which are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes, to gain efficient exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, help realign the portfolio with the benchmark index, adjust its sensitivity to interest rate changes, and/or manage cash flows into and out of the fund. Investments in U.S. Treasury futures will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policies.

The fund’s other investments may include the following:

·Securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (including, but not limited to, securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and certain corporate debt securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies); and

·Shares of a T. Rowe Price internal money market fund or short-term bond fund that invests exclusively in securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Read More

TRZTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -24.0% 16.8% 84.65%
1 Yr -5.9% -7.1% 17.7% 85.83%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 5.2% 56.88%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 3.1% 47.45%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 72.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -22.8% 1.0% 54.15%
2021 N/A -18.7% 8.0% N/A
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -24.0% 16.8% 79.53%
1 Yr -5.9% -7.8% 17.7% 79.53%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 3.9% 53.99%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% 43.07%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 68.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -22.8% 1.0% 54.15%
2021 N/A -18.7% 8.0% N/A
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZTX Category Low Category High TRZTX % Rank
Net Assets 796 M 10.8 M 27.4 B 53.65%
Number of Holdings 95 2 14187 91.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 59.75%
Weighting of Top 10 54.51% 5.9% 100.0% 17.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 26.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZTX % Rank
Bonds 		87.23% 0.00% 134.21% 86.86%
Cash 		12.77% -34.21% 38.56% 12.71%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 61.86%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 61.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 61.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZTX % Rank
Government 		86.56% 0.00% 100.00% 11.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.89% -29.63% 35.24% 41.70%
Securitized 		2.55% 0.00% 99.79% 88.09%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 64.26%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 74.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 69.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZTX % Rank
US 		87.23% 0.00% 134.21% 86.44%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.88%

TRZTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.03% 2.20% 93.53%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 6.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.80% 3.35% 948.00% 32.65%

TRZTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZTX Category Low Category High TRZTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.92% 0.00% 12.72% 70.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZTX Category Low Category High TRZTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -0.80% 2.96% 27.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Brennan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Brian Brennan is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. He also is a member of the portfolio strategy team for T. Rowe Price’s core and core plus mandates. Mr. Brennan is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price International Ltd, and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. Mr. Brennan joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1987. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was a fixed income manager with Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Mr. Brennan began his career at CIGNA Investments, Inc., as a portfolio analyst for immunized and indexed fixed income accounts. Mr. Brennan earned a B.S. in economics and computer sciences and an M.A. in economics from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a former president and treasurer of the Baltimore CFA Society.

Michael Sewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.45 7.35

