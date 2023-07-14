The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in “real assets” and securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their profits or revenues from, or commit at least 50% of assets to, real assets and activities related to real assets. Real assets are defined broadly by the fund and are considered to include any assets that have physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities and infrastructure, and commodities.

Most assets will typically be invested in common stocks and the fund’s goal is to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. In selecting investments, the adviser seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to outperform the overall equity market during periods of high or rising inflation.

Companies involved in activities related to real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The fund may also seek companies whose revenue and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.

The fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, in mortgages and loans collateralized by real estate, or in a combination of the two. The fund invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and inflation, as well as its outlook for certain industry sectors and geographic areas. Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies with good appreciation prospects. We generally favor companies with characteristics such as an attractive industry position, a compelling business model, strong management, and reasonable stock price valuation.

The fund will invest in companies located throughout the world and there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities or issuers in emerging markets.

The fund uses futures and options on stock indices, bond markets, and currencies, as well as interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts, primarily to adjust the fund’s overall risk profile, enhance returns, and express the adviser’s views on inflationary conditions.