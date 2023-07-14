Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in “real assets” and securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their profits or revenues from, or commit at least 50% of assets to, real assets and activities related to real assets. Real assets are defined broadly by the fund and are considered to include any assets that have physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities and infrastructure, and commodities.
Most assets will typically be invested in common stocks and the fund’s goal is to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. In selecting investments, the adviser seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to outperform the overall equity market during periods of high or rising inflation.
Companies involved in activities related to real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The fund may also seek companies whose revenue and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.
The fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, in mortgages and loans collateralized by real estate, or in a combination of the two. The fund invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and inflation, as well as its outlook for certain industry sectors and geographic areas. Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies with good appreciation prospects. We generally favor companies with characteristics such as an attractive industry position, a compelling business model, strong management, and reasonable stock price valuation.
The fund will invest in companies located throughout the world and there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities or issuers in emerging markets.
The fund uses futures and options on stock indices, bond markets, and currencies, as well as interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts, primarily to adjust the fund’s overall risk profile, enhance returns, and express the adviser’s views on inflationary conditions.
|Period
|TRZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.36%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|39.55%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|73.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|84.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|99.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|11.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TRZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.36%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|36.14%
|3 Yr
|9.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|70.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|83.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|99.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|11.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|TRZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.27 B
|199 K
|133 B
|14.04%
|Number of Holdings
|233
|1
|9075
|9.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.09 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|17.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.29%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|81.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.50%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|44.05%
|Cash
|6.68%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|75.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|11.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|9.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|98.13%
|Bonds
|-1.17%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|6.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZRX % Rank
|Real Estate
|36.59%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|0.33%
|Basic Materials
|29.74%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|0.33%
|Energy
|15.82%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|2.09%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|85.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.47%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|95.59%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|43.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.66%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|95.48%
|Technology
|0.65%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|98.13%
|Communication Services
|0.26%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|98.46%
|Financial Services
|0.22%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|96.59%
|Healthcare
|0.20%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|98.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZRX % Rank
|US
|56.84%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|58.59%
|Non US
|37.66%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|32.27%
|TRZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|87.69%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|36.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|TRZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRZRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.70%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|66.28%
|TRZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.69%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|0.66%
|TRZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.88%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|9.09%
|TRZRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Coghlan joined the Firm in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 1997. Since joining the Firm, he has served as a portfolio manager in the Multi-Asset Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked as a fund manager and the head of Multi-Asset Asia for Schroders Investment Management. Richard Coghlan, PhD, joined Schroders in 2000. Based in New York, Richard manages assets on behalf of Schroders’ North American Multi-Asset clients. Richard is a member of the Global Asset Allocation Committee, the Head of the Currency risk premia research team and a member of the Commodities risk premia research team. From 2004-2015, Richard held a multitude of senior management roles in Schroders’ Asian offices including most recently the Head of Multi-Asset, Asia. For three years prior, he served as the Head of Investments, Korea and as a Korean Investment Specialist supervising both the investment trust and the corporate restructuring businesses. In 2003, Richard managed Multi-Asset portfolios in Schroders Korea. Richard first joined Schroders in 2000 in Korea. His investment career commenced in 1997 as a Director with the Asian Finance and Investment Corporation, an affiliate of the Asian Development Bank. Richard holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago, MSc and PhD in Geochemistry, Brown University and BSc in Geology, Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Faulkner-MacDonagh is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2016 and his investment experience dates from 1998. Since joining T. Rowe Price, he has served as a portfolio strategist. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he worked as a market strategist at Standard Life Investments and as a senior economist at Ziff Brothers Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...