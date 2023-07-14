Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund

mutual fund
TRZPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.66 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
No Load (PRESX) Primary Inst (TEUIX) Inst (TRZPX)
TRZPX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.66 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
No Load (PRESX) Primary Inst (TEUIX) Inst (TRZPX)
TRZPX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.66 -0.01 -0.04%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
No Load (PRESX) Primary Inst (TEUIX) Inst (TRZPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund

TRZPX | Fund

$24.66

$1.04 B

0.00%

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund

TRZPX | Fund

$24.66

$1.04 B

0.00%

0.82%

TRZPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tobias Mueller

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in European companies. Under normal conditions, at least five countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in European companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Europe. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

·Others: Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

The fund seeks to purchase the stocks of companies with quality management and strong cash flows, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser seeks stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

TRZPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -15.2% 34.7% 13.40%
1 Yr 25.2% -9.7% 40.5% 22.68%
3 Yr N/A* -2.9% 12.0% 43.30%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 8.2% 30.43%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.5% 31.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -45.1% -3.8% 64.21%
2021 N/A -4.5% 11.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 13.1% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -29.2% 34.7% 10.31%
1 Yr 25.2% -25.4% 62.0% 19.39%
3 Yr N/A* -2.4% 11.9% 40.40%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 13.3% 29.79%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% 31.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -45.1% -3.8% 64.21%
2021 N/A -4.5% 11.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 13.1% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZPX Category Low Category High TRZPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 5.4 M 23.5 B 13.40%
Number of Holdings 67 7 1788 52.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 320 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 13.40%
Weighting of Top 10 28.11% 4.3% 87.9% 71.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  2. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  3. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  4. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  5. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  6. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  7. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  8. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  9. ASML Holding NV 4.41%
  10. ASML Holding NV 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 0.10% 108.46% 38.14%
Cash 		1.33% -81.12% 99.90% 48.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 11.34%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 47.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 10.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 5.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZPX % Rank
Industrials 		18.97% 2.47% 34.57% 37.89%
Healthcare 		18.67% 0.00% 28.53% 11.58%
Financial Services 		17.24% 0.00% 36.14% 16.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.59% 0.00% 37.84% 9.47%
Basic Materials 		8.24% 0.00% 19.84% 32.63%
Communication Services 		6.17% 0.00% 11.10% 33.68%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.00% 23.04% 70.53%
Technology 		5.58% 0.00% 27.53% 72.63%
Real Estate 		2.06% 0.00% 12.81% 37.89%
Utilities 		1.75% 0.00% 15.55% 52.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 73.53% 80.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZPX % Rank
Non US 		97.33% 0.00% 106.03% 45.36%
US 		1.34% 0.00% 95.38% 50.52%

TRZPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.07% 5.71% 64.95%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.06% 1.19% 46.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.60% 1.68% 184.00% 63.89%

TRZPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZPX Category Low Category High TRZPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 23.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZPX Category Low Category High TRZPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.31% -1.72% 4.23% 28.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tobias Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Tobias Fabian Mueller joined T. Rowe Price in 2011, and his investment experience dates from 2004-2009 and 2011-present (he attended the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2009-2011). For the past five years, he has served as a portfolio manager for the Firm’s European Select Strategy (since 2018) and, prior to that, as a research analyst covering the technology, medical technology, and exchange sectors in the Firm’s Equity Division.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×