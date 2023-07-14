Home
TRZOX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Short-Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.49 -0.01 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (PRWBX) Primary Adv (PASHX) Inst (TBSIX) Inst (TRZOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Short-Term Bond Fund

TRZOX | Fund

$4.49

$5.25 B

3.74%

$0.17

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Short-Term Bond Fund

TRZOX | Fund

$4.49

$5.25 B

3.74%

$0.17

0.34%

TRZOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Short-Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Reinartz

Fund Description

Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of short- and intermediate-term investment-grade corporate, government, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The fund may also invest in money market securities, bank obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and foreign securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund’s average effective maturity will normally not exceed three years. The fund will only purchase securities that are rated within one of the four highest credit categories at the time of purchase by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase.

In addition, the fund uses interest rate futures primarily in an effort to manage its exposure to changes in interest rates or to adjust portfolio duration, and credit default swaps primarily in an effort to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings or to manage the fund’s overall exposure to changes in credit quality.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

TRZOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 59.62%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 2.9% 65.80%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 18.90%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% 25.09%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 51.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -17.7% -2.5% 33.98%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 56.33%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 1.9% 61.49%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 17.18%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 23.44%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 49.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -17.7% -2.5% 33.10%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZOX Category Low Category High TRZOX % Rank
Net Assets 5.25 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 21.38%
Number of Holdings 928 4 4919 17.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.31 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 22.45%
Weighting of Top 10 32.42% 1.7% 100.0% 26.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 17.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZOX % Rank
Bonds 		107.50% 49.71% 194.71% 7.77%
Convertible Bonds 		1.88% 0.00% 27.71% 56.99%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 22.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 28.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 10.71%
Cash 		-9.39% -102.46% 39.20% 91.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZOX % Rank
Corporate 		40.82% 0.00% 100.00% 45.60%
Securitized 		29.68% 0.00% 97.27% 35.92%
Government 		25.57% 0.00% 73.63% 35.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.58% 0.00% 44.09% 56.99%
Municipal 		0.35% 0.00% 17.46% 20.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 25.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZOX % Rank
US 		90.27% 0.00% 165.96% 15.89%
Non US 		17.23% 0.00% 72.71% 21.24%

TRZOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 19.98% 84.89%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.19% 35.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.40% 2.00% 500.00% 29.50%

TRZOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZOX Category Low Category High TRZOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.74% 0.00% 11.01% 35.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZOX Category Low Category High TRZOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -1.27% 4.98% 19.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Reinartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Michael Reinartz is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. He is a member of the U.S. Taxable Low Duration team and co-portfolio manager of the Short-Term Bond Fund and the Limited-Term Bond Portfolio. Mr. Reinartz is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Reinartz has started to engage in investment since 2001, all of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He joined the firm in 1996. Prior to his current position, Mr. Reinartz was a member of the Short-Term Bond, Strategic Income, and Quantitative Research teams and provided portfolio modeling and analysis support to portfolio managers. He also worked as a senior mutual fund accountant and investment liaison in the Fixed Income Division. Mr. Reinartz earned a B.S. in accounting from Towson University, and he also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

