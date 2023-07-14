Home
Trending ETFs

TRZNX (Mutual Fund)

TRZNX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund

TRZNX | Fund

$16.81

$3.06 B

1.83%

$0.31

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRZNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anh Lu

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Asian companies (excluding Japanese companies). For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Asian companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Asian countries other than Japan. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

·Others: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. The fund invests significantly in Asian countries and typically has substantial investments in China.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

TRZNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -1.6% 17.6% 50.88%
1 Yr 0.3% -21.2% 15.9% 85.96%
3 Yr N/A* -19.8% 10.7% 30.91%
5 Yr N/A* -15.7% 4.7% 47.17%
10 Yr N/A* -5.6% 6.3% 47.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -40.0% 5.2% 59.65%
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -14.0% 17.6% 45.61%
1 Yr 0.3% -26.8% 15.5% 70.18%
3 Yr N/A* -19.8% 10.7% 27.27%
5 Yr N/A* -15.7% 8.2% 47.17%
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 7.2% 45.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -40.0% 5.2% 59.65%
2021 N/A -25.3% 7.5% N/A
2020 N/A -3.3% 22.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.8% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZNX Category Low Category High TRZNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.06 B 3.86 M 5.61 B 8.62%
Number of Holdings 68 35 1746 43.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.33 B 1.29 M 2.16 B 8.62%
Weighting of Top 10 41.12% 17.7% 60.0% 74.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.31%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.94% 82.14% 99.81% 32.76%
Cash 		2.06% 0.13% 15.78% 68.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 79.31%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 84.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 81.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 79.31%

TRZNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.19% 10.06% 81.03%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.19% 1.00% 56.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 9.00% 222.00% 37.25%

TRZNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZNX Category Low Category High TRZNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 6.76% 86.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZNX Category Low Category High TRZNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.41% 4.89% 12.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anh Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Anh Thi Lu has been chairman of the committee since 2009. Ms. Lu is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division of T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Lu is the lead portfolio manager for the Asia ex-Japan Equity Strategy. Ms. Lu is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. She joined the Firm in 2001 and her investment experience dates from 1995. Prior to joining the firm, she was a vice president of the Asia Pacific Technology Investment Banking Division of Salomon Smith Barney in Hong Kong. Before Salomon Smith Barney, Anh spent three years at LGT Asset Management as an analyst and portfolio manager. Ms. Lu earned a B.A. with honours from the University of Western Ontario.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

