The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies located (or with primary operations) in Japan. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Japanese companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size and expects to make its investments across a wide range of Japanese industries and companies. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for industry sectors within the country, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.