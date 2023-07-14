Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-cap stocks and in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund seeks to employ a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the benchmark index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund defines small-cap stocks as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of its benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the benchmark index was approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of small-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index, which is constructed by the Russell Investment Group, is a well-known small-cap stock index that is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and index membership, without consideration to a growth or value style. Some of the securities included in the benchmark index may be considered micro-cap securities. The benchmark index is constructed

to provide an unbiased small-cap barometer and is reconstituted periodically to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small-cap opportunity set.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.