Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
TRZIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.86 -0.15 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TRCSX) Primary Other (TRSYX) Inst (TRZIX)
TRZIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.86 -0.15 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TRCSX) Primary Other (TRSYX) Inst (TRZIX)
TRZIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.86 -0.15 -1.07%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TRCSX) Primary Other (TRSYX) Inst (TRZIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

TRZIX | Fund

$13.86

$9.1 M

1.39%

$0.19

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

TRZIX | Fund

$13.86

$9.1 M

1.39%

$0.19

0.72%

TRZIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-cap stocks and in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund seeks to employ a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the benchmark index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund defines small-cap stocks as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of its benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the benchmark index was approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of small-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index, which is constructed by the Russell Investment Group, is a well-known small-cap stock index that is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and index membership, without consideration to a growth or value style. Some of the securities included in the benchmark index may be considered micro-cap securities. The benchmark index is constructed

to provide an unbiased small-cap barometer and is reconstituted periodically to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small-cap opportunity set.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

TRZIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -14.5% 140.9% 32.77%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 35.53%
3 Yr 8.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 33.45%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 58.12%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -59.3% 118.2% 58.33%
2021 6.1% -17.3% 18.6% 38.93%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -17.6% 140.9% 30.39%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 31.64%
3 Yr 8.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 32.51%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 53.60%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -59.3% 118.2% 58.33%
2021 6.1% -17.3% 18.6% 38.93%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZIX Category Low Category High TRZIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.1 M 1.48 M 120 B 98.66%
Number of Holdings 2032 2 2519 1.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 86.03%
Weighting of Top 10 11.08% 2.8% 101.7% 67.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  2. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  3. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  4. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  5. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  6. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  7. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  8. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  9. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%
  10. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 11.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 25.32% 100.32% 10.27%
Cash 		6.67% -79.10% 74.68% 5.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 31.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 29.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 30.47%
Other 		-6.65% -8.80% 6.95% 99.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZIX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.58% 0.00% 26.53% 13.61%
Industrials 		15.27% 2.46% 37.42% 74.83%
Financial Services 		14.60% 0.00% 35.52% 68.20%
Technology 		13.85% 0.00% 54.70% 50.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.62% 0.99% 47.79% 74.49%
Real Estate 		9.14% 0.00% 29.43% 28.06%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 37.72% 39.80%
Consumer Defense 		4.06% 0.00% 18.87% 54.93%
Basic Materials 		3.77% 0.00% 18.66% 72.62%
Communication Services 		3.63% 0.00% 14.85% 26.02%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 18.58% 37.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZIX % Rank
US 		98.88% 24.89% 100.00% 6.57%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 36.31% 70.54%

TRZIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 13.16% 77.99%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.50% 5.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 1.00% 314.00% 26.77%

TRZIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZIX Category Low Category High TRZIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.39% 0.00% 38.20% 48.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZIX Category Low Category High TRZIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -2.40% 2.49% 1.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×