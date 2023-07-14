Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in inflation protected bonds. The emphasis will be on bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury (e.g., Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), but similar bonds issued by U.S. government agencies and corporations may also be purchased. Up to 20% of the fund’s investments in inflation protected bonds may be issued by foreign governments or corporations, including governments and corporations in emerging markets, and linked to a non-U.S. inflation rate. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are not indexed to inflation. All of the non-U.S. Treasury securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (BBB or better, or an equivalent rating) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury that are structured to provide protection against inflation, which measures a sustained increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy that can erode the purchasing power of a currency over time. Interest and principal payments of TIPS are periodically adjusted in step with changes in the inflation rate. These inflation adjustments for

TIPS are applied based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), while inflation adjustments for other types of inflation-linked securities may be based on a different inflation index. Inflation-linked securities tend to react to changes in real interest rates, which represent nominal (stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation. For example, if a 3-year Treasury bond is yielding 5% and inflation expectations for the next 3 years are 2%, the real interest rate is 3%.

In selecting securities the portfolio manager may consider implied inflation rates (the difference in yield between conventional fixed-rate Treasury bonds and TIPS of comparable maturity). For instance, if the implied inflation rate appears high relative to actual or anticipated inflation, the portfolio manager may sell TIPS in favor of conventional fixed-rate Treasuries. Depending on the outlook for both inflation and economic growth, the portfolio manager may also purchase and sell TIPS and other securities to change the fund’s duration, which measures its overall sensitivity to interest rate changes.

While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, CPI swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts in keeping with its objective(s). Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration; CPI swaps would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk; and forward currency exchange contracts would typically be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies.