Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$736 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 155.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRZHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Inflation Protected Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sewell

Fund Description

Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in inflation protected bonds. The emphasis will be on bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury (e.g., Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), but similar bonds issued by U.S. government agencies and corporations may also be purchased. Up to 20% of the fund’s investments in inflation protected bonds may be issued by foreign governments or corporations, including governments and corporations in emerging markets, and linked to a non-U.S. inflation rate. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are not indexed to inflation. All of the non-U.S. Treasury securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (BBB or better, or an equivalent rating) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury that are structured to provide protection against inflation, which measures a sustained increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy that can erode the purchasing power of a currency over time. Interest and principal payments of TIPS are periodically adjusted in step with changes in the inflation rate. These inflation adjustments for

TIPS are applied based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), while inflation adjustments for other types of inflation-linked securities may be based on a different inflation index. Inflation-linked securities tend to react to changes in real interest rates, which represent nominal (stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation. For example, if a 3-year Treasury bond is yielding 5% and inflation expectations for the next 3 years are 2%, the real interest rate is 3%.

In selecting securities the portfolio manager may consider implied inflation rates (the difference in yield between conventional fixed-rate Treasury bonds and TIPS of comparable maturity). For instance, if the implied inflation rate appears high relative to actual or anticipated inflation, the portfolio manager may sell TIPS in favor of conventional fixed-rate Treasuries. Depending on the outlook for both inflation and economic growth, the portfolio manager may also purchase and sell TIPS and other securities to change the fund’s duration, which measures its overall sensitivity to interest rate changes.

While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, CPI swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts in keeping with its objective(s). Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration; CPI swaps would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk; and forward currency exchange contracts would typically be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies.

Read More

TRZHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -10.2% 200.9% 13.81%
1 Yr -10.7% -19.6% 151.3% 96.19%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.3% 45.41%
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.7% 28.50%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 45.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -52.3% -2.9% 95.17%
2021 N/A -4.0% 3.8% N/A
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -20.7% 200.9% 13.33%
1 Yr -10.7% -19.6% 151.3% 96.19%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.3% 42.51%
5 Yr N/A* -18.3% 9.7% 27.50%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 43.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -52.3% -2.9% 95.17%
2021 N/A -4.0% 3.8% N/A
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZHX Category Low Category High TRZHX % Rank
Net Assets 736 M 6.4 M 61.7 B 60.19%
Number of Holdings 119 6 1306 58.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 339 M -122 M 35.7 B 63.03%
Weighting of Top 10 72.22% 9.2% 100.0% 15.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  2. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  3. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  4. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  5. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  6. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  7. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  8. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  9. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%
  10. US Treasury Bond Future Mar 22 27.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZHX % Rank
Bonds 		82.77% 59.62% 150.30% 99.05%
Cash 		17.23% -50.72% 30.48% 1.90%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 81.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 77.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 74.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 87.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZHX % Rank
Government 		81.73% 6.70% 112.97% 68.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.52% 0.00% 18.36% 6.16%
Securitized 		3.00% 0.00% 58.03% 47.39%
Derivative 		0.42% -20.72% 17.98% 22.27%
Municipal 		0.30% 0.00% 1.28% 17.54%
Corporate 		0.03% 0.00% 50.64% 70.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZHX % Rank
US 		82.68% 13.82% 120.98% 89.10%
Non US 		0.09% -8.42% 54.30% 58.77%

TRZHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.03% 8.35% 69.23%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 0.99% 57.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 155.10% 0.00% 246.00% 95.02%

TRZHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZHX Category Low Category High TRZHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 92.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZHX Category Low Category High TRZHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.83% -0.06% 6.71% 23.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

