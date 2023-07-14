Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in mortgage-backed securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For purposes of this requirement, total assets means the fund’s net assets plus any amounts borrowed for investment purposes. These securities represent “pools” of mortgage loans that are guaranteed either by the Federal Housing Administration or the Veterans Administration. Mortgage lenders pool individual home mortgages to back a certificate or bond, which entitle the holder to a proportionate share of the principal and interest payments that are made on the underlying pool of mortgage loans.
GNMA guarantees the timely payment of interest and principal on the securities it issues, a guarantee backed by the U.S. Treasury. The GNMA guarantee does not apply to the price of GNMA securities or the fund’s share price, both of which will fluctuate with market conditions.
Up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in high-quality securities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These securities must have a credit rating in one of the two highest rating categories (AA or AAA, or an equivalent rating) assigned by at least one of the major credit rating agencies at the time of purchase or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to be of comparable quality. Such securities may include, among others, mortgage-backed securities issued by government agencies (such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and mortgage-related securities issued by private banks and other non-governmental issuers.
There is no limit on the maturity of individual securities in the fund’s portfolio or on the fund’s overall weighted average maturity, which will vary and can be influenced by various factors such as the general level of interest rates, and principal prepayments of GNMA and other mortgage-backed securities.
In selecting securities, the portfolio manager may weigh the characteristics of various types of mortgage-backed securities and examine yield relationships in the context of the outlook for interest rates and the economy. For example, if interest rates seem likely to fall, the portfolio manager may purchase mortgage-backed securities expected to have below-average prepayment rates with longer maturities and allocate some assets to bonds or other securities that could appreciate in that environment.
The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk. In addition, the fund uses interest rate futures and interest rate swaps primarily in an effort to manage its exposure to changes in interest rates or to adjust portfolio duration.
|Period
|TRZGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|28.35%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|29.53%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|62.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|70.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|55.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|26.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TRZGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|24.80%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|20.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|59.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|65.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|53.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|TRZGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|26.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|TRZGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1 B
|10.8 M
|27.4 B
|51.93%
|Number of Holdings
|806
|2
|14187
|19.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|575 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|33.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.42%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|11.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZGX % Rank
|Bonds
|125.24%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|1.69%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|66.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|66.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|66.10%
|Cash
|-25.24%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|98.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZGX % Rank
|Securitized
|84.19%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|22.55%
|Government
|12.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.92%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|76.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|68.51%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|78.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|73.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZGX % Rank
|US
|125.24%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|1.27%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|TRZGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|65.95%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|53.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TRZGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|TRZGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRZGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.35%
|948.00%
|N/A
|TRZGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.05%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|25.20%
|TRZGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRZGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|34.05%
|TRZGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
