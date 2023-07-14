Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Normally, the Fund invests primarily in a broad range of domestic and international, including emerging markets, fixed income and equity securities. These include debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds and equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and write covered calls on equities. The composition of the Fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities and at least 25% of its assets in equity securities. Fixed income securities include interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and options on those securities.
The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization or credit quality. The Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States including, without limitation, sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest its assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers. The allocation of the Fund’s investments between domestic and foreign issuers will vary according to market conditions. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets is in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three countries outside of the United States.
In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or unrated but determined by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Managed Asset Portfolios, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of equivalent quality) also known as “junk bonds.” While there are no
restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio will generally have an average maturity of less than ten years.
The Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments in securities using a bottom up process to identify temporarily out of favor securities that have an attractive valuation compared to the company’s net assets and earnings power. The Sub-Advisor also seeks securities where a catalyst may unlock the intrinsic value of the company. Securities are subsequently removed from the portfolio when the stock exceeds their estimated fair market value or when there is a change or deterioration at the company that cause the portfolio managers to believe the stock is no longer attractive relative to other investment opportunities.
|Period
|TRXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|53.22%
|2021
|1.3%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|58.31%
|2020
|0.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|83.18%
|2019
|2.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|36.57%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|74.93%
|TRXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.6 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|95.03%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|10961
|72.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.91 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|89.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.22%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|39.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.10%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|31.94%
|Bonds
|25.31%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|58.66%
|Other
|2.45%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|33.19%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|36.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.45%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|20.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|94.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|22.49%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|3.40%
|Healthcare
|17.44%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|9.98%
|Technology
|17.42%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|11.68%
|Communication Services
|9.90%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|21.23%
|Basic Materials
|9.14%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|33.97%
|Industrials
|8.45%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|75.16%
|Energy
|6.05%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|38.85%
|Financial Services
|4.74%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|84.50%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|42.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.56%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|89.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|99.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRXIX % Rank
|US
|37.74%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|40.50%
|Non US
|31.36%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|29.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Corporate
|75.84%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|15.66%
|Government
|18.20%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|65.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.95%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|35.07%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|92.48%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|93.53%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|90.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRXIX % Rank
|US
|20.50%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|41.34%
|Non US
|4.81%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|64.30%
|TRXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|57.83%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|97.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|74.69%
|TRXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|TRXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|7.42%
|TRXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.59%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|89.40%
|TRXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TRXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.93%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|35.73%
|TRXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Before founding Managed Asset Portfolios (MAP) Michael Dzialo was a Senior Vice President and the Director of Research for OLDE Discount Corporation (OLDE). For five years, Mr. Dzialo also served on OLDE's management committee and Board of Directors. Prior to his nine years as Research Director, he was a securities analyst for five years, covering numerous industries. Under Mr. Dzialo's direction, analysts at OLDE were annually named to the Wall Street Journal's prestigious All Star Analyst Team (1995-1999). OLDE was Purchased by H&R Block in 1999. Following the purchase, Mr. Dzialo Served as a Senior Vice President and the Head of Asset Management for H&R Block Financial Advisors. Michael holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University where he has also completed Graduate Work. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Before joining MAP, Mr. Swan was an Equity Analyst with Pacific Growth Equities. Prior to his tenure with Pacific Growth Equities, Mr. Swan spent six years at OLDE Discount Corporation as an Equity Research Analyst. At OLDE, he followed stocks primarily in the restaurant, leisure and consumer brand industries. While at OLDE, Mr. Swan was recognized as an ""All Star Analyst"" for stock picking (in gaming) by the Wall Street Journal in their 1997 survey. Mr. Swan began his securities industry career with First Midwest Securities in 1992. Peter holds a BS degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Finance and a BS degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2012
9.58
9.6%
Prior to joining MAP in 2001, Ms. Culver worked for a New York Stock Exchange member firm for ten years, of which nine were spent in the Research Department. In her most recent position at the firm, Ms. Culver assisted in the security analysis of the consumer brands and entertainment industries. Since joining MAP, as a generalist, Ms. Caudill has expanded her universe to include the health care, retail, and utility sectors, among others. In addition, Ms. Caudill assists in the interpretation and projection of the general market and economic conditions that influence the broader indices. Moreover, Ms. Caudill utilizes this data in the analysis of the companies in her universe. Furthermore, Ms. Caudill, by focusing on potential growth drivers and cash flows, examines the financial conditions of specific companies. Karen holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University. She is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
