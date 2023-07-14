Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$18.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TRXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/MAP Global Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Swan

Fund Description

Normally, the Fund invests primarily in a broad range of domestic and international, including emerging markets, fixed income and equity securities. These include debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds and equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and write covered calls on equities. The composition of the Fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities and at least 25% of its assets in equity securities. Fixed income securities include interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and options on those securities.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization or credit quality. The Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States including, without limitation, sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest its assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers. The allocation of the Fund’s investments between domestic and foreign issuers will vary according to market conditions. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets is in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three countries outside of the United States.

In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or unrated but determined by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Managed Asset Portfolios, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of equivalent quality) also known as “junk bonds.” While there are no

restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio will generally have an average maturity of less than ten years.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments in securities using a bottom up process to identify temporarily out of favor securities that have an attractive valuation compared to the company’s net assets and earnings power. The Sub-Advisor also seeks securities where a catalyst may unlock the intrinsic value of the company. Securities are subsequently removed from the portfolio when the stock exceeds their estimated fair market value or when there is a change or deterioration at the company that cause the portfolio managers to believe the stock is no longer attractive relative to other investment opportunities.

Read More

TRXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -23.7% 16.4% 21.03%
1 Yr 1.5% -8.9% 48.3% 35.19%
3 Yr 1.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 74.39%
5 Yr -1.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 77.34%
10 Yr 0.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 61.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -40.8% 20.6% 52.99%
2021 1.3% -21.0% 24.5% 58.09%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 82.01%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 36.82%
2018 -2.2% -100.0% 20.6% 74.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -23.7% 16.4% 20.39%
1 Yr 1.5% -12.8% 48.3% 72.67%
3 Yr 1.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 89.52%
5 Yr -1.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 88.79%
10 Yr 0.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 71.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -40.8% 20.6% 52.99%
2021 1.3% -21.0% 24.5% 58.09%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 84.58%
2019 2.1% -23.1% 11.7% 55.83%
2018 -2.2% -2.9% 23.1% 89.10%

NAV & Total Return History

TRXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRXAX Category Low Category High TRXAX % Rank
Net Assets 18.6 M 1.12 M 110 B 94.60%
Number of Holdings 52 2 10961 72.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.91 M -31.7 M 22 B 89.35%
Weighting of Top 10 37.22% 10.8% 100.0% 38.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 5.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRXAX % Rank
Stocks 		69.10% -45.72% 98.42% 31.52%
Bonds 		25.31% -39.76% 93.84% 58.25%
Other 		2.45% -1.25% 197.12% 32.36%
Cash 		1.69% -97.12% 185.58% 36.53%
Convertible Bonds 		1.45% 0.00% 25.49% 20.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 73.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRXAX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		22.49% 0.00% 31.85% 2.97%
Healthcare 		17.44% 0.00% 30.30% 9.55%
Technology 		17.42% 0.00% 39.48% 11.25%
Communication Services 		9.90% 0.00% 28.59% 20.38%
Basic Materials 		9.14% 0.00% 60.23% 33.55%
Industrials 		8.45% 0.09% 32.39% 74.73%
Energy 		6.05% 0.00% 38.61% 38.43%
Financial Services 		4.74% 0.00% 30.34% 84.08%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 40.29% 42.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.56% 0.00% 20.84% 88.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 96.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRXAX % Rank
US 		37.74% -4.82% 95.75% 40.08%
Non US 		31.36% -46.69% 57.06% 28.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRXAX % Rank
Corporate 		75.84% 0.00% 99.90% 15.24%
Government 		18.20% 0.00% 98.64% 65.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.95% 0.10% 100.00% 34.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 56.78%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 77.04%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 45.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRXAX % Rank
US 		20.50% -177.12% 87.76% 40.92%
Non US 		4.81% -39.00% 137.36% 63.88%

TRXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.16% 2.71% 35.91%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.70% 95.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 73.88%

Sales Fees

TRXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

TRXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 441.00% 6.94%

TRXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRXAX Category Low Category High TRXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.35% 0.00% 10.92% 39.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRXAX Category Low Category High TRXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.70% -5.20% 6.33% 41.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Swan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Before joining MAP, Mr. Swan was an Equity Analyst with Pacific Growth Equities. Prior to his tenure with Pacific Growth Equities, Mr. Swan spent six years at OLDE Discount Corporation as an Equity Research Analyst. At OLDE, he followed stocks primarily in the restaurant, leisure and consumer brand industries. While at OLDE, Mr. Swan was recognized as an ""All Star Analyst"" for stock picking (in gaming) by the Wall Street Journal in their 1997 survey. Mr. Swan began his securities industry career with First Midwest Securities in 1992. Peter holds a BS degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Finance and a BS degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Michael Dzialo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Before founding Managed Asset Portfolios (MAP) Michael Dzialo was a Senior Vice President and the Director of Research for OLDE Discount Corporation (OLDE). For five years, Mr. Dzialo also served on OLDE's management committee and Board of Directors. Prior to his nine years as Research Director, he was a securities analyst for five years, covering numerous industries. Under Mr. Dzialo's direction, analysts at OLDE were annually named to the Wall Street Journal's prestigious All Star Analyst Team (1995-1999). OLDE was Purchased by H&R Block in 1999. Following the purchase, Mr. Dzialo Served as a Senior Vice President and the Head of Asset Management for H&R Block Financial Advisors. Michael holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University where he has also completed Graduate Work. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Karen Culver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Prior to joining MAP in 2001, Ms. Culver worked for a New York Stock Exchange member firm for ten years, of which nine were spent in the Research Department. In her most recent position at the firm, Ms. Culver assisted in the security analysis of the consumer brands and entertainment industries. Since joining MAP, as a generalist, Ms. Caudill has expanded her universe to include the health care, retail, and utility sectors, among others. In addition, Ms. Caudill assists in the interpretation and projection of the general market and economic conditions that influence the broader indices. Moreover, Ms. Caudill utilizes this data in the analysis of the companies in her universe. Furthermore, Ms. Caudill, by focusing on potential growth drivers and cash flows, examines the financial conditions of specific companies. Karen holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University. She is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

