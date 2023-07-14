Normally, the Fund invests primarily in a broad range of domestic and international, including emerging markets, fixed income and equity securities. These include debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds and equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and write covered calls on equities. The composition of the Fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities and at least 25% of its assets in equity securities. Fixed income securities include interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and options on those securities.

The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization or credit quality. The Fund may invest its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States including, without limitation, sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest its assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers. The allocation of the Fund’s investments between domestic and foreign issuers will vary according to market conditions. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets is in securities of issuers domiciled in at least three countries outside of the United States.

In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or unrated but determined by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Managed Asset Portfolios, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of equivalent quality) also known as “junk bonds.” While there are no

restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio will generally have an average maturity of less than ten years.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments in securities using a bottom up process to identify temporarily out of favor securities that have an attractive valuation compared to the company’s net assets and earnings power. The Sub-Advisor also seeks securities where a catalyst may unlock the intrinsic value of the company. Securities are subsequently removed from the portfolio when the stock exceeds their estimated fair market value or when there is a change or deterioration at the company that cause the portfolio managers to believe the stock is no longer attractive relative to other investment opportunities.