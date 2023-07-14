Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

-4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

Net Assets

$1.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRVPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Chalupnik

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in mid-cap equity securities. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of medium-sized domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell Midcap®Value Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes appear undervalued by the market based on an evaluation of their potential worth. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. Advisors considers medium-sized companies to be those companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range represented by the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of the Fund’s investment.

Advisors uses a variety of comparative valuation criteria to determine whether shares of a particular company might be undervalued, including analyses of historical valuations of the same security; valuations of comparable securities in the same sector or the overall market; various financial ratios such as stock price-to-earnings, stock price-to-book value, free cash flow, debt-to-capital and, to a lesser extent, dividend yield.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TRVPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -10.8% 26.2% 78.85%
1 Yr -4.3% -29.4% 26.4% 90.63%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 79.05%
5 Yr -8.1%* -15.0% 42.1% 97.53%
10 Yr -3.4%* -8.0% 20.5% 90.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -41.6% 42.6% 89.47%
2021 7.1% -23.5% 23.2% 65.70%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 87.90%
2019 1.1% -2.6% 7.8% 97.50%
2018 -6.1% -8.8% 3.8% 84.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -19.1% 22.1% 74.41%
1 Yr -4.3% -29.4% 36.6% 90.39%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 78.99%
5 Yr -8.1%* -13.5% 42.1% 98.03%
10 Yr -3.4%* -3.7% 21.6% 99.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRVPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -41.6% 42.6% 89.47%
2021 7.1% -23.5% 23.2% 65.70%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 87.90%
2019 1.1% -2.6% 7.8% 97.50%
2018 -6.1% -7.6% 3.8% 87.75%

NAV & Total Return History

TRVPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRVPX Category Low Category High TRVPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.93 B 504 K 30.4 B 26.87%
Number of Holdings 86 9 2354 46.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 370 M 129 K 9.16 B 29.53%
Weighting of Top 10 19.03% 5.3% 99.9% 64.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Xcel Energy Inc 2.39%
  2. CenterPoint Energy Inc 2.31%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 2.27%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.27%
  5. Valero Energy Corp 2.15%
  6. Alliant Energy Corp 1.97%
  7. Carrier Global Corp Ordinary Shares 1.95%
  8. Republic Services Inc 1.95%
  9. Discover Financial Services 1.87%
  10. BRP Group Inc Class A 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.08% 85.69% 100.65% 31.61%
Cash 		0.92% -0.65% 14.30% 67.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 21.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 21.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 20.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 22.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVPX % Rank
Industrials 		15.58% 0.00% 29.02% 52.85%
Financial Services 		15.37% 0.00% 60.11% 77.72%
Real Estate 		12.78% 0.00% 40.74% 1.55%
Healthcare 		11.58% 0.00% 32.47% 22.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.97% 0.00% 29.62% 51.04%
Utilities 		10.33% 0.00% 24.69% 5.96%
Technology 		8.60% 0.00% 30.07% 62.44%
Energy 		7.64% 0.00% 29.17% 43.01%
Consumer Defense 		5.53% 0.00% 33.79% 50.26%
Basic Materials 		0.99% 0.00% 23.88% 96.37%
Communication Services 		0.63% 0.00% 19.80% 86.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRVPX % Rank
US 		98.33% 55.79% 100.30% 16.58%
Non US 		0.75% 0.00% 36.04% 85.49%

TRVPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 16.27% 86.47%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.20% 9.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 28.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRVPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 0.00% 227.00% 83.19%

TRVPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRVPX Category Low Category High TRVPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.12% 0.00% 8.88% 53.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRVPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRVPX Category Low Category High TRVPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.84% 4.73% 36.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRVPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRVPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2020

2.37

2.4%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Evan Staples

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Evan is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Nuveen’s equities team. He manages core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. As a senior research analyst, Evan specializes in the financial sector including banks and large diversified financial companies. Evan also provides additional analytical coverage for the Santa Barbara Asset Management dividend growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Evan was a senior research associate at RBC Capital Markets where he performed fundamental equities research on regional banks and specialty finance companies. Previously, Evan served as a finance instructor at St. Cloud State University. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005. Evan graduated with a B.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investing and an M.B.A., with an emphasis on Finance, from St. Cloud State University. He holds the CFA® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

×