T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
TRULX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.89 +0.05 +0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (PAULX) Primary No Load (TRULX) Inst (RCLIX) Inst (TRZLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund

TRULX | Fund

$32.89

$5.94 B

0.19%

$0.06

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

Net Assets

$5.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRULX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shawn Driscoll

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

The fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market cap is larger than the median market cap of companies in the Russell® 1000 Index. As of December 31, 2021, the median market cap of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $15.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell index.

The fund uses fundamental, bottom-up research and takes a core approach to stock selection, which includes both growth and value styles of investing. Because the fund has the flexibility to look for stocks with either growth or value characteristics, stocks will be selected that we believe have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and valuation. Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on bottom-up stock selection.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the information technology and health care sectors.

In selecting stocks, the adviser typically seeks out companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·experienced and capable management;

·above-average earnings growth, cash flow growth, or profit margins;

·leading or improving market position or proprietary advantages;

·attractive business niche with the potential to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth;

·attractive valuation relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; and/or

·potential to conduct share repurchases.

Through bottom-up fundamental analysis, the fund seeks to identify the most attractively valued large U.S. companies with capital appreciation potential, by placing less emphasis on economic trends, business cycles, or the industry in which the company operates.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

TRULX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -14.3% 35.6% 72.80%
1 Yr 9.9% -55.6% 38.6% 55.37%
3 Yr 7.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 35.29%
5 Yr 5.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 26.32%
10 Yr 6.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 22.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -64.5% 28.9% 22.08%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 48.91%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 35.43%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 39.48%
2018 -2.1% -13.5% 12.6% 31.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -20.5% 35.6% 65.76%
1 Yr 9.9% -55.6% 40.3% 46.62%
3 Yr 7.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 35.02%
5 Yr 5.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 33.94%
10 Yr 6.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 53.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRULX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -64.5% 28.9% 22.15%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 49.38%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 35.84%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.24%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.6% 58.39%

NAV & Total Return History

TRULX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRULX Category Low Category High TRULX % Rank
Net Assets 5.94 B 177 K 1.21 T 23.20%
Number of Holdings 78 2 4154 60.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.09 B 288 K 270 B 20.93%
Weighting of Top 10 33.86% 1.8% 106.2% 39.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.64%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.32%
  4. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 3.21%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.04%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 2.69%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.49%
  8. Apple Inc 2.48%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 2.41%
  10. PepsiCo Inc 2.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRULX % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 130.24% 16.43%
Cash 		0.15% -102.29% 100.00% 81.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.36%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 31.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 27.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRULX % Rank
Technology 		25.51% 0.00% 48.94% 30.52%
Healthcare 		20.45% 0.00% 60.70% 6.09%
Consumer Defense 		10.91% 0.00% 47.71% 10.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.26% 0.00% 30.33% 58.14%
Industrials 		10.00% 0.00% 29.90% 35.77%
Financial Services 		9.67% 0.00% 55.59% 92.77%
Communication Services 		7.06% 0.00% 27.94% 71.16%
Utilities 		4.82% 0.00% 20.91% 9.36%
Basic Materials 		1.31% 0.00% 25.70% 85.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 91.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 88.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRULX % Rank
US 		96.68% 0.00% 127.77% 48.54%
Non US 		3.17% 0.00% 32.38% 36.31%

TRULX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 49.27% 62.68%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 51.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.76%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.85% 72.68%

Sales Fees

TRULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRULX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.90% 0.00% 496.00% 74.87%

TRULX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRULX Category Low Category High TRULX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 24.20% 61.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRULX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRULX Category Low Category High TRULX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -54.00% 6.06% 61.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRULX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRULX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Driscoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Shawn Driscoll is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Driscoll has been chairman of the committee since 2013. He joined the Firm in 2006 and his investment experience dates from 2003. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining the T. Rowe Price in 2006, he was employed by MTB Investment Advisors as an equity research analyst. Shawn was also employed by MPower Communications as an information technology project manager. He earned a BA in economics and mathematics from the University of Rochester and an MBA in finance and global business from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

