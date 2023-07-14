Home
Trending ETFs

TRTIX (Mutual Fund)

TRTIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$12.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Colin McQueen

Fund Description

The fund expects to primarily invest outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly, primarily among the world’s developed countries. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. Investments in emerging markets will be modest and focused on more mature developing countries. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund takes a value-oriented approach to investing by searching for attractively valued companies with the potential for improving earnings over time. Country and sector allocations are driven primarily by security selection and secondarily by an assessment of top-down, fundamental prospects. The fund relies on a global research team to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s growth potential;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.

Read More

TRTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -0.2% 22.0% 31.94%
1 Yr 20.5% -23.7% 32.5% 45.10%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.8% 20.2% 33.44%
5 Yr 1.8%* -11.2% 9.5% 21.62%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% 60.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -27.8% 166.1% 33.84%
2021 4.8% -42.2% 28.2% 33.03%
2020 0.0% -7.3% 5.5% 55.91%
2019 4.1% 1.1% 7.1% 27.96%
2018 -4.4% -8.1% -1.1% 60.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -9.7% 22.0% 31.94%
1 Yr 20.5% -23.7% 56.0% 42.90%
3 Yr 8.7%* -4.8% 22.0% 29.25%
5 Yr 1.8%* -11.2% 12.3% 27.84%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% 58.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -27.8% 166.1% 33.84%
2021 4.8% -42.2% 28.2% 33.03%
2020 0.0% -7.3% 5.5% 55.91%
2019 4.1% 1.1% 7.1% 28.29%
2018 -4.4% -8.1% -1.1% 74.48%

NAV & Total Return History

TRTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRTIX Category Low Category High TRTIX % Rank
Net Assets 12.1 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 4.42%
Number of Holdings 147 2 3900 32.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.27 B 530 K 13.7 B 4.12%
Weighting of Top 10 18.51% 7.3% 99.9% 73.49%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.02% 75.03% 100.46% 67.35%
Cash 		2.98% -31.92% 11.89% 31.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 95.29%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 95.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 95.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 95.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.37% 0.00% 42.76% 34.72%
Healthcare 		15.25% 0.00% 23.28% 14.84%
Industrials 		14.45% 1.03% 36.79% 41.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.01% 0.00% 27.46% 45.10%
Basic Materials 		8.29% 0.00% 30.76% 55.49%
Communication Services 		7.05% 0.00% 23.78% 48.37%
Technology 		6.65% 0.00% 24.16% 50.15%
Energy 		5.55% 0.00% 26.59% 63.50%
Consumer Defense 		4.20% 0.00% 31.84% 83.98%
Utilities 		3.58% 0.00% 27.46% 40.65%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 17.64% 31.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRTIX % Rank
Non US 		95.36% 71.47% 100.46% 60.00%
US 		1.66% 0.00% 15.02% 41.47%

TRTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 21.16% 81.79%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.25% 31.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 22.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

TRTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TRTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 70.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.70% 2.00% 158.16% 14.43%

TRTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRTIX Category Low Category High TRTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.87% 0.00% 8.48% 19.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRTIX Category Low Category High TRTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.51% 0.18% 7.85% 46.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Colin McQueen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Colin McQueen is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, managing the International Value Equity Strategy. Mr. McQueen earned a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Warwick and an M. Phil. in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

