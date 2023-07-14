The fund expects to primarily invest outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly, primarily among the world’s developed countries. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued. Investments in emerging markets will be modest and focused on more mature developing countries. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund takes a value-oriented approach to investing by searching for attractively valued companies with the potential for improving earnings over time. Country and sector allocations are driven primarily by security selection and secondarily by an assessment of top-down, fundamental prospects. The fund relies on a global research team to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s growth potential;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.