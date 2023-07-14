Home
Trending ETFs

TRSZX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund

TRSZX | Fund

$16.44

$9 M

1.07%

$0.18

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRSZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in mid-cap stocks and in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund seeks to employ a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the benchmark index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund defines mid-cap stocks as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of its benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the benchmark index was approximately $435 million to $103.76 billion.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of mid-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the Russell Select Mid Cap Index. The benchmark index, which is constructed by the Russell Investment Group, is a mid-cap stock index designed to measure the performance of the mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes approximately 500 mid-cap U.S. securities based on market capitalization without consideration to a growth or value style. The benchmark index is generally constructed by including all of the stocks in the Russell 1000 Index except for those

also represented in the S&P 500 Index, and is reconstituted periodically to ensure larger or smaller stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the mid-cap opportunity set.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

TRSZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -26.9% 59.5% 20.00%
1 Yr 16.3% -43.3% 860.3% 34.98%
3 Yr 5.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 16.08%
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% 55.51%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 44.31%
2021 3.2% -52.0% 83.9% 26.01%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -53.4% 55.3% 18.94%
1 Yr 16.3% -60.3% 860.3% 32.69%
3 Yr 5.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 16.14%
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% 53.72%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 44.31%
2021 3.2% -52.0% 83.9% 26.01%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRSZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRSZX Category Low Category High TRSZX % Rank
Net Assets 9 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 96.30%
Number of Holdings 522 20 3702 3.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 91.02%
Weighting of Top 10 14.43% 5.5% 92.1% 92.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  2. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  3. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  4. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  5. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  6. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  7. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  8. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  9. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%
  10. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 9.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 23.99% 100.52% 9.33%
Cash 		2.66% -0.52% 26.94% 38.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 44.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 39.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 41.73%
Other 		-2.62% -2.66% 23.05% 99.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSZX % Rank
Technology 		30.56% 0.04% 62.17% 59.15%
Financial Services 		13.54% 0.00% 43.01% 15.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.90% 0.00% 57.41% 75.53%
Industrials 		10.44% 0.00% 38.23% 78.35%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 43.77% 92.96%
Real Estate 		8.98% 0.00% 19.28% 7.92%
Communication Services 		4.87% 0.00% 18.33% 18.49%
Basic Materials 		3.96% 0.00% 17.25% 25.70%
Consumer Defense 		2.80% 0.00% 16.40% 36.44%
Energy 		2.44% 0.00% 62.10% 38.38%
Utilities 		1.90% 0.00% 12.94% 12.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSZX % Rank
US 		98.67% 23.38% 100.52% 8.80%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 35.22% 72.54%

TRSZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.02% 19.28% 91.23%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.50% 2.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.70% 0.00% 250.31% 41.18%

TRSZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRSZX Category Low Category High TRSZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.07% 0.00% 2.33% 45.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRSZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRSZX Category Low Category High TRSZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -2.24% 2.75% 1.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRSZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRSZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

