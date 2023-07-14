Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in mid-cap stocks and in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund seeks to employ a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the benchmark index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.
The fund defines mid-cap stocks as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of its benchmark index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the benchmark index was approximately $435 million to $103.76 billion.
The fund attempts to track the investment return of mid-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the Russell Select Mid Cap Index. The benchmark index, which is constructed by the Russell Investment Group, is a mid-cap stock index designed to measure the performance of the mid-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes approximately 500 mid-cap U.S. securities based on market capitalization without consideration to a growth or value style. The benchmark index is generally constructed by including all of the stocks in the Russell 1000 Index except for those
also represented in the S&P 500 Index, and is reconstituted periodically to ensure larger or smaller stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the mid-cap opportunity set.
Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.
While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.
|Period
|TRSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|20.00%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|34.98%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|16.08%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|55.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|44.31%
|2021
|3.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|26.01%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TRSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|18.94%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|32.69%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|16.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|53.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|44.31%
|2021
|3.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|26.01%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|TRSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRSZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|96.30%
|Number of Holdings
|522
|20
|3702
|3.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|91.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.43%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|92.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|9.33%
|Cash
|2.66%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|38.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|44.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|39.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|41.73%
|Other
|-2.62%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSZX % Rank
|Technology
|30.56%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|59.15%
|Financial Services
|13.54%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|15.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.90%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|75.53%
|Industrials
|10.44%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|78.35%
|Healthcare
|9.61%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|92.96%
|Real Estate
|8.98%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|7.92%
|Communication Services
|4.87%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|18.49%
|Basic Materials
|3.96%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|25.70%
|Consumer Defense
|2.80%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|36.44%
|Energy
|2.44%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|38.38%
|Utilities
|1.90%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|12.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSZX % Rank
|US
|98.67%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|8.80%
|Non US
|1.29%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|72.54%
|TRSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|91.23%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|2.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TRSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.70%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|41.18%
|TRSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRSZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|45.60%
|TRSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRSZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|1.25%
|TRSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
