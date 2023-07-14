Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
TRSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.79 -0.14 -1.01%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TRCSX) Primary Other (TRSYX) Inst (TRZIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

TRSYX | Fund

$13.79

$9.1 M

1.13%

$0.16

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund

TRSYX | Fund

$13.79

$9.1 M

1.13%

$0.16

1.87%

TRSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

TRSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.5% 140.9% 34.30%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 36.04%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.2% 71.85%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 65.13%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -59.3% 118.2% 58.50%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -17.6% 140.9% 31.92%
1 Yr 10.8% -34.7% 196.6% 32.15%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.2% 68.94%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 61.13%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -59.3% 118.2% 58.50%
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRSYX Category Low Category High TRSYX % Rank
Net Assets 9.1 M 1.48 M 120 B 98.82%
Number of Holdings 2032 2 2519 1.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 86.20%
Weighting of Top 10 11.08% 2.8% 101.7% 68.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  2. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  3. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  4. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  5. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  6. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  7. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  8. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  9. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%
  10. T. Rowe Price Short-Term Fund 7.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.98% 25.32% 100.32% 10.44%
Cash 		6.67% -79.10% 74.68% 5.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 42.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 41.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 42.59%
Other 		-6.65% -8.80% 6.95% 99.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSYX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.58% 0.00% 26.53% 13.78%
Industrials 		15.27% 2.46% 37.42% 75.00%
Financial Services 		14.60% 0.00% 35.52% 68.37%
Technology 		13.85% 0.00% 54.70% 50.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.62% 0.99% 47.79% 74.66%
Real Estate 		9.14% 0.00% 29.43% 28.23%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 37.72% 39.97%
Consumer Defense 		4.06% 0.00% 18.87% 55.10%
Basic Materials 		3.77% 0.00% 18.66% 72.79%
Communication Services 		3.63% 0.00% 14.85% 26.36%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 18.58% 37.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSYX % Rank
US 		98.88% 24.89% 100.00% 6.73%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 36.31% 70.71%

TRSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.01% 13.16% 10.75%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.50% 5.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TRSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 1.00% 314.00% 26.97%

TRSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRSYX Category Low Category High TRSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.13% 0.00% 38.20% 58.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRSYX Category Low Category High TRSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -2.40% 2.49% 21.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

